South College Street improvements finally begin after years of delays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major project to improve the lay-out of a busy Aberdeen city centre street has begun.

Plans for South College Street have been in the pipeline since 2004, with the aim of improving the road for not just motorists, but also buses, pedestrians and cyclists.

It will also enable future improvements to Guild Street and Union Street as South College Street will be able to reroute traffic.

The plans are part of the 25-year city centre masterplan.

What changes will there be?

The main changes to the area include:

An extra traffic lane South College Street

An additional lane on Palmerston Place

A new traffic signal controlled junction at the intersection of Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West

Widening of the road to help walkers and cyclists

Reconfigured parking and loading areas

Nearly 20 years of delays

The project is jointly funded by Aberdeen City Council and a grant from the Scottish Government’s Bus Partnership Fund.

Proposals to duel South College Street were first discussed as early as 2004, and work was due to start in 2009 but was halted when the council’s capital plan was amended.

A revised blueprint was ordered in November 2017 but other priorities kept the long-awaited plan from progressing.

In September 2019 it was confirmed the scheme would finally progress.

However, the pandemic delayed things for a few years.

In April 2022, plans were finally given the go-ahead.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery committee convener Miranda Radley said: “We welcome the start of work on this big infrastructure project.

“Making these improvements is the next step towards providing a transport network to meet Aberdeen’s needs, including our city centre and bus priority aspirations, as well as improving traffic flow in the area and encouraging more walking and cycling.

“We look forward to seeing the construction work progress in the coming months.”