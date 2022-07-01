South College Street improvements finally begin after years of delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

South College Street improvements finally begin after years of delays

By Cameron Roy
July 1, 2022, 11:12 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 12:08 pm
Councillor Miranda Radley visited South College Street with Graham Bias the site manager
Councillor Miranda Radley visited South College Street with Graham Bias the site manager. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

A major project to improve the lay-out of a busy Aberdeen city centre street has begun.

Plans for South College Street have been in the pipeline since 2004, with the aim of improving the road for not just motorists, but also buses, pedestrians and cyclists.

It will also enable future improvements to Guild Street and Union Street as South College Street will be able to reroute traffic.

The plans are part of the 25-year city centre masterplan.

What changes will there be?

The main changes to the area include:

  • An extra traffic lane South College Street
  • An additional lane on Palmerston Place
  • A new traffic signal controlled junction at the intersection of Palmerston Place and North Esplanade West
  • Widening of the road to help walkers and cyclists
  • Reconfigured parking and loading areas
An artist's impression of South College Street improvements.
An artist’s impression of South College Street improvements. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

Nearly 20 years of delays

The project is jointly funded by Aberdeen City Council and a grant from the Scottish Government’s Bus Partnership Fund.

Proposals to duel South College Street were first discussed as early as 2004, and work was due to start in 2009 but was halted when the council’s capital plan was amended.

A revised blueprint was ordered in November 2017 but other priorities kept the long-awaited plan from progressing.

In September 2019 it was confirmed the scheme would finally progress.

However, the pandemic delayed things for a few years.

In April 2022, plans were finally given the go-ahead.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery committee convener Miranda Radley said: “We welcome the start of work on this big infrastructure project.

“Making these improvements is the next step towards providing a transport network to meet Aberdeen’s needs, including our city centre and bus priority aspirations, as well as improving traffic flow in the area and encouraging more walking and cycling.

“We look forward to seeing the construction work progress in the coming months.”

