‘Our busiest one yet’: Huntly Hairst 2022 hailed a success as thousands flock to the town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

‘Our busiest one yet’: Huntly Hairst 2022 hailed a success as thousands flock to the town

By Karla Sinclair
September 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Huntly Hairst 2022.
Huntly Hairst 2022.

Huntly Hairst 2022 has been hailed a success by organisers after thousands of locals and tourists descended on the town over the weekend.

Running on Saturday and Sunday, Huntly Hairst is a celebration of the food and traditions of Aberdeenshire and hosts a line-up of exciting events for visitors to participate in.

Its infamous World Stovies Championship – which it has been hosting for the past seven years as part of the region’s food and drink culture – an extended farmers’ market featuring more than 50 stalls, and the Great Scottish Youth Bake Off were among them.

There were also live performers at the Hairst to entertain crowds in The Square.

Local businesses including Singularity Sauce, Granite City Fish, Morningdog Coffee, Udny Provender, Wark Farm Pies, Nom Nom Fudge, Sweet Toots Cakery, and Hungry Squirrel were at hand to curb visitors’ food and drink cravings.

The Saturday program of events took place from 9am to 4pm in the town centre.

On Sunday, they continued with The Big Picnic at Leith Hall, running from 11am to 6pm.

Busiest Huntly Hairst yet

Laura McNeil, organiser of Huntly Hairst, is delighted with how this year’s festival turned out.

She said: “This was our busiest one yet, that’s for sure.

“Some stalls brought double the amount they had last year and still sold out.”

It is anticipated that around 4,000 people attended the Hairst on the first day of celebrations alone.

A focal point of Huntly Hairst 2022 was to highlight the issue of food insecurity due to the cost of living crisis.

Events were held in Stewarts Hall to showcase this – The Great Hairst Menu being one.

Hungry Squirrel was among the businesses at the extended farmers’ market.

Another includes a coffee morning hosted by Gordon Rural Action (GRA) and the Huntly Foodbank, which took place on Saturday.

There was also the opportunity to donate food for the local food bank at the front of the hall.

For more information on the event, visit www.huntlyhairst.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Huntly Hairst 2022.
Demands for 'urgent action' from new PM as costs soar through £1.5m for north-east…
0
Huntly Hairst 2022.
More than 700 festivalgoers welcome Distilled food and drink event back to Elgin
0
Judi dench hugh bonnevile aberdeen
'Lovely, humble people': Staff dazzled as Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville visit Silver Darling…
0
Huntly Hairst 2022.
North and north-east food and drink producers' Singapore quest
1
Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums.
Sweet treats: Try Raymond Blanc's Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums
Huntly Hairst 2022.
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Huntly Hairst 2022.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
Huntly Hairst 2022.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
1
Huntly Hairst 2022.
Where to eat out in Braemar and why you need to put these 12…
0
Huntly Hairst 2022.
GALLERY: The 21 best pictures from Distilled food and drink festival in Elgin as…
0

More from Press and Journal

Huntly Hairst 2022.
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Huntly Hairst 2022.
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
Huntly Hairst 2022.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Huntly Hairst 2022.
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Huntly Hairst 2022.
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Huntly Hairst 2022.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…