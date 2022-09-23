Elgin City boss Gavin Price says SPFL Trust Trophy run can spark momentum in League Two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Gavin Price says SPFL Trust Trophy run can spark momentum in League Two

By Andy Skinner
September 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Elgin City manager Gavin Price
Elgin City manager Gavin Price

Gavin Price believes Elgin City’s league form can be boosted by a run in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

City are eighth in the League Two table with one win and two defeats, having drawn the remainder of their seven games played so far.

Their focus switches to cup action on Saturday, when they make the trip to League One side Peterhead.

Elgin enjoyed a fine run in the competition in 2019, when they reached the quarter-finals before exiting at the hands of Raith Rovers.

Price felt knocking out sides from higher divisions had a tangible effect on his side’s improved league results that season.

Having already defeated Dundee United colts and Stenhousemuir in this year’s competition, the Elgin boss reckons a victory over the Blue Toon could have a similar impact.

Elgin City defeated Dundee in the Challenge Cup in 2019.

Price said: “I have reiterated to the players that we are in a good place. We have only lost one of the last eight games.

“We are frustrated we have not got more points in the league, because I think our play has merited that.

“But we have been there before and I think it takes us back to the season when we had a good run in the cup.

“We beat a few good teams such as Dundee and Airdrie away, to get to the quarter-finals.

“In our early season league form, although we were playing well, we didn’t have the points on the board.

“But we went on to have a good run that season. There are a lot of similarities this season in how we are playing. We are scoring goals quite freely from different areas of the park.

“I think we are hopefully close to going on that run and getting that momentum going with victories.”

Blue Toon carry threat from some familiar faces

Peterhead will approach the game with confidence, after former Elgin winger Conor O’Keefe’s sublime double secured their first win of the season against Kelty Hearts last weekend.

Peterhead’s Conor O’Keefe celebrates his winning goal against Kelty Hearts.

Former Elgin defenders Andy McDonald and David Wilson are also among the Blue Toon ranks.

Price is relishing the encounter against the Aberdeenshire side, who they have not faced competitively since Jim McInally’s side were promoted from League Two in 2019.

Price added: “I was a big fan of Conor over the years. It was probably just the training situation at Elgin made it difficult for him at times.

“He has electric pace and he’s always a threat. That’s why I had him at Elgin for so long.

“Along with Conor, there’s Andy McDonald and David Wilson who we had as well.

“It’s an exciting game for us. We are up against a team from the league above, but it’s a game we will be going to try and win.

“They have some experienced players. We are under no illusions it’s going to be a hard task, we are going to have to be at our best to get through the tie.

“It’s a competition we enjoy. It gives us an opportunity on Saturday, without the pressures of the league, to try and get through to the next round.

“If we continue to play the way we have been playing, I think we have a right good chance.”

City’s main injury concern is skipper Matthew Cooper who suffered a knee injury in last week’s 3-3 draw with Stenhousemuir, with midfielder Fin Allen back in training following a thigh strain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper.
Elgin City wary of threat posed by Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe, says former team-mate Matthew…
0
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter…
Elgin's Fin Allen (number 9) celebrates after opening the scoring against Peterhead in pre-season.
Elgin City teenager Fin Allen given full-time training opportunity with Caley Thistle
0
Jordan White in action for Ross County against Motherwell.
Ross County's match against Motherwell among several fixtures rearranged from last weekend's postponed SPFL…
0
Kane Hester, second from right, is gunning for the win at Stenhousemuir this weekend.
Kane Hester urges Elgin City to go on run - but is on red…
1
Darryl McHardy will be a goal threat for Elgin City, perhaps even more so from midfield.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price pinpoints fresh dangers offered by Darryl McHardy after position…
0
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price hails major impact over improving striker Kane Hester
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks