Elgin City boss Gavin Price says SPFL Trust Trophy run can spark momentum in League Two

Gavin Price believes Elgin City’s league form can be boosted by a run in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

City are eighth in the League Two table with one win and two defeats, having drawn the remainder of their seven games played so far.

Their focus switches to cup action on Saturday, when they make the trip to League One side Peterhead.

Elgin enjoyed a fine run in the competition in 2019, when they reached the quarter-finals before exiting at the hands of Raith Rovers.

Price felt knocking out sides from higher divisions had a tangible effect on his side’s improved league results that season.

Having already defeated Dundee United colts and Stenhousemuir in this year’s competition, the Elgin boss reckons a victory over the Blue Toon could have a similar impact.

Price said: “I have reiterated to the players that we are in a good place. We have only lost one of the last eight games.

“We are frustrated we have not got more points in the league, because I think our play has merited that.

“But we have been there before and I think it takes us back to the season when we had a good run in the cup.

“We beat a few good teams such as Dundee and Airdrie away, to get to the quarter-finals.

“In our early season league form, although we were playing well, we didn’t have the points on the board.

“But we went on to have a good run that season. There are a lot of similarities this season in how we are playing. We are scoring goals quite freely from different areas of the park.

“I think we are hopefully close to going on that run and getting that momentum going with victories.”

Blue Toon carry threat from some familiar faces

Peterhead will approach the game with confidence, after former Elgin winger Conor O’Keefe’s sublime double secured their first win of the season against Kelty Hearts last weekend.

Former Elgin defenders Andy McDonald and David Wilson are also among the Blue Toon ranks.

Price is relishing the encounter against the Aberdeenshire side, who they have not faced competitively since Jim McInally’s side were promoted from League Two in 2019.

Price added: “I was a big fan of Conor over the years. It was probably just the training situation at Elgin made it difficult for him at times.

“He has electric pace and he’s always a threat. That’s why I had him at Elgin for so long.

“Along with Conor, there’s Andy McDonald and David Wilson who we had as well.

“It’s an exciting game for us. We are up against a team from the league above, but it’s a game we will be going to try and win.

“They have some experienced players. We are under no illusions it’s going to be a hard task, we are going to have to be at our best to get through the tie.

“It’s a competition we enjoy. It gives us an opportunity on Saturday, without the pressures of the league, to try and get through to the next round.

“If we continue to play the way we have been playing, I think we have a right good chance.”

City’s main injury concern is skipper Matthew Cooper who suffered a knee injury in last week’s 3-3 draw with Stenhousemuir, with midfielder Fin Allen back in training following a thigh strain.