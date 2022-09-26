Fireaway designer pizza coming to Inverness, Wick to get a Screwfix store and garden centre changes for Dingwall By Sean McAngus September 26, 2022, 11:45 am 0 Fireaway designer pizza coming to Inverness. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Highlands & Islands The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population 0 POLL: Do you support teachers striking over pay? 0 Motorcyclist dies following crash involving two motorbikes and one car on B845 near Taynuilt 0 Loch Ness Spirits set to close its doors by the end of the month 0 Ferry users warned of cancellations and delays as strong winds howl on Part-time town? From KFC to the Post Office, the knock-on effects of Fort William's… 0 No respite on energy bills for disillusioned Aberdeen hotelier 0 When nature calls: The trouble with toilets on the NC500 0 'He was doing what he loved': Tributes paid to dad who died falling from… 0 John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash 0 More from Press and Journal The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population 0 'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal 0 Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS 0 When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials 0 Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig Editor's Picks Shetland bowel cancer survivor sets up stoma support group as isles no longer have specialist nurse A ‘brilliant idea’ or a ‘terrible insult’ to the Queen? Readers react to plans to rename Union Terrace Gardens after late monarch ‘House-sitter and gardener’ for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse ‘drain’ in town’s young population Fiona Rintoul: Artificial atmosphere of royal grief was designed to reinforce the status quo