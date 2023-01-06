UK Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell to co-host Brummie Burns Supper at Aberdeen restaurant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Award-winning Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell will make his way to Aberdeen for a special Burns Supper dinner as he and the city’s Kevin Dalgleish cook up a storm this January.

The event, named “Brummie Burns Supper”, is a collaboration between the two top chefs. It will be held on Tuesday January 24 at Kevin’s restaurant, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish on Queen’s Terrace.

Guests will be able to enjoy a six-course meal, with each chef creating and designing three courses each. They will be welcomed with a Champagne reception, canapes and a piper, after, modern twists on Burns classics will be served up with paired wines, and the night will end with various Glenfiddich Distillery whiskies.

Glynn’s renowned mint chocolate chip will also feature and the very best of local Scottish and seasonal produce will be used for the £195 per head event.

The duo have previously cooked together during Glynn’s prior visits to Aberdeen for The Chester Hotel’s Signature Food Festival. Kevin previously worked at the venue as the executive chef for a decade.

Now, however, they will be cooking in Kevin’s own kitchen, serving up quality dishes to his customers.

Amuse has been popular with bookings since it opened its doors in summer 2022 and Kevin is looking forward to welcoming an old friend back to the city.

Who is Glynn Purnell?

Chef Glynn Purnell, who is also known as the ‘Yummy Brummie’, holds a Michelin star for his restaurant in Birmingham, Purnell’s Restaurant, which opened in 2007.

The one-star fine-dining restaurant offers chic, contemporary dining and bold menus to take guests on a gourmet adventure.

He has become a household name after taking part in the Great British Menu, winning twice and then later appearing as a mentor. He has previously featured on The Great British Food Revival and The Secret Chef, among other television programmes, plus, he can regularly be seen on Saturday Kitchen as a host and guest chef.

Glynn also presented the latest series of My Kitchen Rules UK alongside Rachel Allen on Channel 4 in 2017.

Both Kevin and Glynn are influenced by classic French flavours so guests can expect refined dishes to compliment each chef’s personal style with a Scottish theme.

Kevin said: “Glynn and I always have fun when we’re working together, and I’m really looking forward to welcoming him to my hometown to cook alongside me.

“Having only opened the restaurant six months ago, it’ll be fantastic having Glynn take over half of the kitchen to really celebrate Scotland’s produce with our fresh and seasonal Brummie Burns Supper.”

To round the evening off, Mark Thompson from Glenfiddich Distillery will teach guests more about the Scottish spirit and will give them the opportunity to sample whiskies from the brand’s range.

The set menu is £195 per person and includes a champagne reception, canapés and a whisky flight. Amuse is a 70-cover restaurant

Bookings are now open and can be made by calling 01224 611909.