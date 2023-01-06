UK Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell to co-host Brummie Burns Supper at Aberdeen restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell to co-host Brummie Burns Supper at Aberdeen restaurant

Award-winning Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell will make his way to Aberdeen for a special Burns Supper dinner as he and the city's Kevin Dalgleish cook up a storm this January.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 6, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 6, 2023, 3:35 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Glynn Purnell is coming to Aberdeen to cook at Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish. Image: Glynn Purnell
The event, named “Brummie Burns Supper”, is a collaboration between the two top chefs. It will be held on Tuesday January 24 at Kevin’s restaurant, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish on Queen’s Terrace.

Guests will be able to enjoy a six-course meal, with each chef creating and designing three courses each. They will be welcomed with a Champagne reception, canapes and a piper, after, modern twists on Burns classics will be served up with paired wines, and the night will end with various Glenfiddich Distillery whiskies.

Kevin Dalgleish of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish will welcome Glynn Purnell to his Aberdeen restaurant. Image: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Glynn’s renowned mint chocolate chip will also feature and the very best of local Scottish and seasonal produce will be used for the £195 per head event.

The duo have previously cooked together during Glynn’s prior visits to Aberdeen for The Chester Hotel’s Signature Food Festival. Kevin previously worked at the venue as the executive chef for a decade.

Read our review of Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Now, however, they will be cooking in Kevin’s own kitchen, serving up quality dishes to his customers.

Amuse has been popular with bookings since it opened its doors in summer 2022 and Kevin is looking forward to welcoming an old friend back to the city.

Who is Glynn Purnell?

Chef Glynn Purnell, who is also known as the ‘Yummy Brummie’, holds a Michelin star for his restaurant in Birmingham, Purnell’s Restaurant, which opened in 2007.

The one-star fine-dining restaurant offers chic, contemporary dining and bold menus to take guests on a gourmet adventure.

Glynn Purnell has cooked with Kevin Dalgleish previously. Image: Glynn Purnell

He has become a household name after taking part in the Great British Menu, winning twice and then later appearing as a mentor. He has previously featured on The Great British Food Revival and The Secret Chef, among other television programmes, plus, he can regularly be seen on Saturday Kitchen as a host and guest chef.

Glynn also presented the latest series of My Kitchen Rules UK alongside Rachel Allen on Channel 4 in 2017.

Inside the Aberdeen restaurant. Image: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Both Kevin and Glynn are influenced by classic French flavours so guests can expect refined dishes to compliment each chef’s personal style with a Scottish theme.

Kevin said: “Glynn and I always have fun when we’re working together, and I’m really looking forward to welcoming him to my hometown to cook alongside me.

“Having only opened the restaurant six months ago, it’ll be fantastic having Glynn take over half of the kitchen to really celebrate Scotland’s produce with our fresh and seasonal Brummie Burns Supper.”

A caricature of Glynn and Kevin. Image: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

To round the evening off, Mark Thompson from Glenfiddich Distillery will teach guests more about the Scottish spirit and will give them the opportunity to sample whiskies from the brand’s range.

The set menu is £195 per person and includes a champagne reception, canapés and a whisky flight. Amuse is a 70-cover restaurant

Bookings are now open and can be made by calling 01224 611909.

