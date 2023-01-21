Elgin producer reaches £5k Kickstarter target to expand premises and erect wind turbines to power operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin producer reaches £5k Kickstarter target to expand premises and erect wind turbines to power operation

By Karla Sinclair
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Daniel Oliveira. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Daniel Oliveira. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin producer Rising Roots Microgreens has smashed its £5k Kickstarter target after receiving support from 54 backers.

This sum will go towards a £25k project involving expanding the business into new premises and erecting micro wind turbines to power the operation.

The new space, on Shempston Farm in Duffus, is double the size of the former premises and has already been secured along with some equipment. However, help is required.

Microgreens. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Located near Elgin, Rising Roots Microgreens founder Daniel Oliveira – along with his three colleagues – launched the campaign on Boxing Day and it ended yesterday at 6pm.

A total of £5,106 was raised, bringing the four-strong team one step further toward their end goal.

Next steps

Rising Roots Microgreens is responsible for delivering fresh, nutritionally dense micro salads, herbs, and edible flowers to communities across the north.

The business provides for retail, home deliveries, cafes, and restaurants. They include Bootleggers Bar and Grill, Velocity Café & Bicycle Workshop, and Utopia Cafe.

Its operation runs all year round using low-wattage LED lights in an indoor vertical farm.

Rising Roots Microgreens’ produce is grown in an indoor vertical farm. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, recently Rising Roots Microgreens has started distributing its products nationwide, resulting in more space being required to keep up with demand.

The team is giving themselves three-to-four months – December 2022 to April 2023 – until the project’s completion.

Phase one was reaching its initial £5k Kickstarter target along with cleaning the new space, fitting doors, insulating, plastering, and repairing the roof.

The remaining timeline is as follows:

  • Phase 2 (January): Lay the floor
  • Phase 3 (January to February): Erect wind turbines and lay cable, and connect electrics
  • Phase 4 (February): Install the plumbing, hot water, and sinks
  • Phase 5 (February to March): Install lighting, shelves, and stainless steel worktop units
  • Phase 6 (April): Relaunch Rising Roots Microgreens

Daniel will be hosting a launch party on Saturday, May 20 to coincide with the business’ third birthday, as well.

Nutritionally dense micro salads, herbs, and edible flowers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“As a young enterprise, we have had our fair share of challenges since our inception in 2020,” Daniel said.

“Now we have come out on the other side more resilient.

“Our customer base is on a steady upward trajectory and we are distributing on a national scale. And we intend to grow stronger.”

‘It is more important to take the risk’

Daniel went on to say: “We believe that sometimes it is more important to take the risk rather than miss the opportunity.

“We have already sourced a lot of the equipment and we have the premises, so this time scale seems achievable. All of our savings to date will be reinvested into this project.

“With rising energy costs and uncertainty in the future of the global economy, it has never been more important for us to adapt, survive and thrive.”

The expansion will benefit the business greatly. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

To date, the project has sourced four 1.5kWh wind turbines, a milking parlour where the operations will run, insulation for the roof, existing infrastructure, and tools.

In terms of requirements, flooring, a large sink, an on-demand water heater, and shelving are among them.

An armoured electric cable, four cubic metres of ballast, four-metre round pole masts to mount the turbines upon, a battery bank, power inverters, and more are needed for the wind power project.

The Kickstarter funds will be used to go towards this, and more.

The changes

The business will be harnessing natural energy to power the operation. At the same time, relocating to larger premises will allow them to increase production.

“We will be creating less impact on the environment by utilising renewable energy,” Daniel said.

“At the same time increasing yields to supply additional households, restaurants, and shops without compromising our prices.

“We will transform a derelict milking parlour into a practical growing space which will enable us to double our output, upscale to wholesale orders, and run a smoother operation powered by the wind.”

Rising Roots Microgreens is also aiming to extend its growing space to offer a wider range of fruit and vegetables, deliver its greens in an electric vehicle charged with wind power, and host farm-to-table experiences.

Its mission is to provide for the community, support the local economy, and promote the health food revolution.

A nerve-wracking experience

Daniel added: “The average pledge was £108, which is amazing. It was a nerve-wracking experience exposing myself like that not knowing what the public’s response would be.

“I am relieved that the community could get behind the project and see its true value for local and sustainable food.

“It gives Rising Roots confidence going forward and highlights the importance of making change for a healthier planet.”

Daniel gives a special thanks to The Plant Bug in Hopeman and The Re:Store Moray, as well as a list of local enterprises including Torta Cafe and Manna Juice Bar.

