Peterhead: David Robertson pleased with ‘hunger’ of new boys Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan

By Jamie Durent
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am
New Peterhead signing Elie Ikwa. Image: Racing Club Warwick
New Peterhead signing Elie Ikwa. Image: Racing Club Warwick

Peterhead boss David Robertson believes new additions Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan have shown hunger to test themselves at a higher level.

The signing of Ikwa and Oyinsan this week brought Peterhead’s January recruitment tally to eight, with Robertson still keen to add more before the end of the window.

Both have come from the lower-leagues in England, with Ikwa signing his first professional contract with the Blue Toon, while Oyinsan has been well-travelled around the non-league scene south of the border.

“They’ve got hunger to come here,” said Robertson.

“They’ve been playing in England, where there’s so many clubs and you don’t always get the opportunity to play on a bigger stage.

“When we spoke to them they were keen and it just took a bit of time with getting clearance through.

“They will add a bit more strength and steel to the team and have the desire to do well.”

New Peterhead signing Josh Oyinsan in action against Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
New Peterhead signing Josh Oyinsan in action for Dumbarton against Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Left-field Ikwa can be ‘big help’

Oyinsan has some existing profile in Scotland after his spell with Dumbarton last season, but unearthing Ikwa came a little bit from left-field for Robertson.

After playing youth football with Solihull Moors, Ikwa has spent the last few seasons playing in the Midland Football League – in the ninth tier of the English pyramid – for Stourport Swifts and, latterly, Racing Club Warwick.

“With my experience overseas and the amount of agents I’ve used, I’ve got to know and trust a number of them and you give them descriptions of what you’re looking for,” said Robertson.

“Elie has been up here for three weeks and, when he first came up, he paid his own way, which showed his hunger.

“There’s a lot more players in England than in Scotland and they maybe don’t get the chance to play at a higher level.

“He’s been fantastic since he’s come in.

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“He can play in midfield or at the back. He’s strong and physical and being able to play in a few positions is something we need – he’ll be a big help for us.”

Building on win against Clyde

Peterhead face Queen of the South today looking to build on their first win under Robertson against Clyde a week ago.

“They’ve got a new manager and didn’t get off to the greatest start,” he added. “I imagine they will add some players and we know it’ll be a tough game.

“The three home games we’ve had, bar the last five minutes against Airdrie, have been pretty good.

“When it gets to the latter stages of the game, if we’re ahead or level we need to see it out like we did against Clyde.

“Last week has given everyone a boost and a spring in their step, so we’ve got to make sure we kick on.”

Peterhead will be without Conor O’Keefe, Paul Dixon and Hamish Ritchie for the game.

