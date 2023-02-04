The 5 best menus and treats on offer to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 5 best menus and treats on offer to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Elgin

By Karla Sinclair
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Treating your loved one to a romantic meal or sweet treat this Valentine’s Day in Elgin is key. After all, the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.

Restaurants and bakers in the town have been revealing set menus and treat boxes themed around the special day over recent weeks – and they look impressive.

Whether your significant other is a fan of savoury dishes or would rather indulge in a cupcake or two, here is our roundup of the businesses to contact if you and your partner are looking to indulge this Valentine’s Day in Elgin.

Orrin Restaurant & Bar

You can choose from three dates to enjoy a romantic meal at Orrin Restaurant & Bar this Valentine’s Day.

They include next Friday February 10,  Saturday February 11, and Wednesday February 15.

Expect beautifully crafted dishes made with seasonal produce that will leave you feeling both full and incredibly satisfied.

Address: 2-6 South Street, Elgin, IV30 1LE

Oxtail cannelloni, creel caught langoustine, watercress soup, and carrot ketchup. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Makes by Megs

Makes by Megs owner Megan Mclean runs two cafes – one in Elgin and one in Nairn.

While you can stop by the eateries for a fine piece (or two), the business is now offering a series of mouth-watering Valentine’s Day treat boxes for delivery, including mixed cookie, ‘best bake’, and shortbread boxes.

A red velvet cheesecake brownie, Ferrero Rocher brownie, raspberry white chocolate blondie, Malteser biscuit, Jammy Dodger blondie, raspberry ripple rocky road, and more feature in the best bake box.

To place an order visit: www.facebook.com/makesbymegs

Bounty cupcakes and Biscoff and white chocolate blondie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Drouthy Cobbler

The Drouthy Cobbler is offering two courses for £30 and three courses for £35 this Valentine’s Day – and believe us when we say, the offering is impressive.

There are three starters, mains, and desserts to choose from, ranging from wood pigeon and chicken ballotine to a glazed lemon tart.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BU

Grilled chicken foraged mushroom risotto with spinach and truffle dressing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Cheesecakes by Jess

Cheesecakes by Jess, run by talented baker Jessica Macrae, still has availability for anyone keen to treat their partner to an indulgent cheesecake this Valentine’s Day in Elgin. They come in large and miniature sizes.

Not only that, but you can also opt for donuts or cheesecake cups.

The raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake flavour has proved particularly popular so far, but check out Jess’ range of flavours to pick your own.

Address: 53 Brodie Drive, Elgin, IV30 4LS

One of Jess Macrae’s delicious homemade cheesecakes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Harry Gow

Harry Gow is known for its mouth-watering sweet and savoury bakes ranging from pies, quiche, pizza, and sausage rolls to scones, pancakes, doughnuts, biscuits, cakes and tarts.

And the business also makes a conscious effort to create special items for celebrations like Valentine’s Day. Be sure to stop by the shop on the day and keep an eye out for any themed products.

Address: 34 Moycroft Road, Elgin, IV30 1XE

Home bakes by Harry Gow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Fill up on quality scran at The Flying Stag at The Fife…
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drive-Thru Diners: Would Humble Burger's iconic Mac ‘n’ Black be the star of the…
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff -…
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Comfort Food Friday: A mushroom and green bean stir-fry recipe to stir the senses
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Cocktail Week to make its return this autumn as 2023 dates announced
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Is cash still king for restaurants or are contactless payments the way forward?
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fast food outlet Aberdam in the running for three business awards
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The 6 best menus and treat boxes on offer this Valentine's Day in Inverness
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Freakshakes and pup cups are pawfect pair at Aberdeen's dog-friendly Long Dog Cafe
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: Historic Aberdeen bar The Noose and Monkey put to the test

Most Read

1
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brook Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…
3
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway
4
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Swim ‘whisperer’ Ian Parfitt plunged into business after moving to Moray
5
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Domestic abuser warned he must rethink attitude after threats to girlfriend
6
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Laughter, love and snottery greetin’ on Janey Godley’s final tour to Inverness and Aberdeen
7
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
8
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
9
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
10
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction

More from Press and Journal

The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Security dog employed at Union Square following concerns of antisocial behaviour
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Luing breed backbone of business at family farm
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Feral pigs or wild boar - debate on nightly visitors rages in the Highlands
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness MSP wants to see more support for victims of crime before trial takes…
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Highland cattle tick all boxes for McConachies
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community's outrage over tree-planting on farmland
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Peterhead residents evacuated as firefighters deal with gas leak
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: February 6
The Drouthy Cobbler's mac n cheese croquettes with spiced house ketchup and parmesan. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man airlifted to hospital after falling on Thurso beach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented