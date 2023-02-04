The 5 best menus and treats on offer to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Treating your loved one to a romantic meal or sweet treat this Valentine’s Day in Elgin is key. After all, the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.

Restaurants and bakers in the town have been revealing set menus and treat boxes themed around the special day over recent weeks – and they look impressive.

Whether your significant other is a fan of savoury dishes or would rather indulge in a cupcake or two, here is our roundup of the businesses to contact if you and your partner are looking to indulge this Valentine’s Day in Elgin.

Orrin Restaurant & Bar

You can choose from three dates to enjoy a romantic meal at Orrin Restaurant & Bar this Valentine’s Day.

They include next Friday February 10, Saturday February 11, and Wednesday February 15.

Expect beautifully crafted dishes made with seasonal produce that will leave you feeling both full and incredibly satisfied.

Address: 2-6 South Street, Elgin, IV30 1LE

Makes by Megs

Makes by Megs owner Megan Mclean runs two cafes – one in Elgin and one in Nairn.

While you can stop by the eateries for a fine piece (or two), the business is now offering a series of mouth-watering Valentine’s Day treat boxes for delivery, including mixed cookie, ‘best bake’, and shortbread boxes.

A red velvet cheesecake brownie, Ferrero Rocher brownie, raspberry white chocolate blondie, Malteser biscuit, Jammy Dodger blondie, raspberry ripple rocky road, and more feature in the best bake box.

To place an order visit: www.facebook.com/makesbymegs

The Drouthy Cobbler

The Drouthy Cobbler is offering two courses for £30 and three courses for £35 this Valentine’s Day – and believe us when we say, the offering is impressive.

There are three starters, mains, and desserts to choose from, ranging from wood pigeon and chicken ballotine to a glazed lemon tart.

Address: 48a High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BU

Cheesecakes by Jess

Cheesecakes by Jess, run by talented baker Jessica Macrae, still has availability for anyone keen to treat their partner to an indulgent cheesecake this Valentine’s Day in Elgin. They come in large and miniature sizes.

Not only that, but you can also opt for donuts or cheesecake cups.

The raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake flavour has proved particularly popular so far, but check out Jess’ range of flavours to pick your own.

Address: 53 Brodie Drive, Elgin, IV30 4LS



Harry Gow

Harry Gow is known for its mouth-watering sweet and savoury bakes ranging from pies, quiche, pizza, and sausage rolls to scones, pancakes, doughnuts, biscuits, cakes and tarts.

And the business also makes a conscious effort to create special items for celebrations like Valentine’s Day. Be sure to stop by the shop on the day and keep an eye out for any themed products.

Address: 34 Moycroft Road, Elgin, IV30 1XE