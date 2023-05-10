Victory Global Food Store in Inverness: The African and Caribbean foods I secured in my £4.09 Too Good To Go bag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victory Global Food Store in Inverness: The African and Caribbean foods I secured in my £4.09 Too Good To Go bag

What did food and drink writer Karla Sinclair think of her Too Good To Go bag from the Church Street store?

Victory Global Food Store.
Victory Global Food Store.
By Karla Sinclair

Church Street in Inverness is flooded with stores. And while they offer a variety of different products and services, food and drink seems to be among the most common.

Miele’s Gelataria is there for all your gelato needs. You can grab mouth-watering pizzas paired with beers at Black Isle Bar & Rooms. A great meal is guaranteed at Rendezvous Café and Perk’s doughnuts will leave you in awe.

On the drinks front, there’s The Malt Room, Lauders, Jimmy Badgers and The Auctioneers to name a few.

A pizza with various vegetable toppings on it
One of the pizza options at Black Isle Bar & Rooms. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

I have had the pleasure of visiting all of the above – and I imagine the majority of local foodies will have done the same. But after stopping by the Highland capital recently, I can now add Victory Global Food Store to the list.

The supermarket, open from 9.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday, is located at the bottom of the street and sells a range of African and Caribbean foods and sauces.

As soon as my boyfriend and I entered to collect a Too Good To Go bag, there was an inviting aroma of mixed spices.

The owner too was lovely, querying us what we liked and didn’t like as she prepared our bag in front of us. While I do get excited by the mystery element of unbagging a Too Good To Go, I thought this was great.

What I got my hands on…

We already knew the variety was there as we started to unpack the contents back at our hotel.

Two 320g bottles of UFC Tamis Anghang Banana Catsup (banana ketchup) were removed first. To say the pair of us were intrigued would be an understatement.

I know it wouldn’t commonly be eaten on its own, but we both grabbed a spoon and proceeded to place a few small dollops of the sauce on each.

Sauces and spices from Victory Global Food Store
The sauces and spices secured. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

It had a sweet and sour flavour, but more so sweet, and there was also a hint of chilli that lingered on the tongue afterwards. We agreed it would taste fantastic with chicken or fish-based dishes.

There were also two 100g tubs of Dunn’s River Caribbean Mild Curry Powder and a tin of tomatoes. These items, for obvious reasons, weren’t sampled, but you can’t go wrong with either. They are cupboard staples.

The final product from Victory Global Food Store was our favourite of the bunch, and I have been tempted to secure some packets online on several occasions since.

A bag of Chicharon Kiap Moo Pork Crunch
Chicharon Kiap Moo Pork Crunch. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

At first glance, we didn’t know what to make of our Chicharon Kiap Moo Pork Crunch. Was it popcorn? Perhaps it was miniature prawn crackers?

On further investigation, we discovered it was fried pork rinds.

I hadn’t sampled a food with a texture like them before. They were crispy, airy and had a chew to them yet melted in the mouth.

In terms of the flavour, it was great too. Salty with a hint of barbecue, it’s safe to say the packet was gone before we left Inverness the next morning.

The verdict

The contents of our £4.09 bag may not have been a mystery this time, but it went down a hit nevertheless.

Victory Global Food Store is a gem in the city centre and I would encourage anyone to stop by, whether you want to try something different or secure yourself some authentic African and Caribbean food.

The cost of each individual product could not be determined.

The contents of the Too Good To Go bag from Victory Global Food Store

The contents of the bag from Victory Global Food Store. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

