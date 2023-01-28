Are these the best pizzas in Inverness? Here’s how Black Isle Bar creates its woodfired delicacies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Are these the best pizzas in Inverness? Here’s how Black Isle Bar creates its woodfired delicacies

By Karla Sinclair
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In the heart of summer 2022, Black Isle Bar was selling just under 2,500 pizzas every week.

If you aren’t yet astonished by the figure, that is roughly 357 pizzas being made from scratch per day.

Located on Church Street, Black Isle Bar – opened by the award-winning Black Isle Brewery – has become one of the most favoured establishments in Inverness among food and drink fans.

Ryan preparing a woodfired ‘Nduja pizza. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Many people expected the craft beer bar to excel in its drinks selection, being that Black Isle Brewery is one of the top breweries in the Highlands.

However, it is also the food that leaves customers yearning for more.

Woodfired pizza

Black Isle Bar opened in the summer of 2016 and is open from noon to midnight daily.

From the outset, customers have had the opportunity to order from an enticing list of woodfired pizzas. And people travel from far and wide to get a slice of the action.

“Before opening, it was always planned that pizza would be our main offering,” says Andy Simpson, of Black Isle Bar.

From left, Ryan and Andy outside Black Isle Bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We have a fairly small kitchen but a large dining area, including the beer garden, so we were always planning to try and keep it reasonably simple but offer something that was unlike other offerings in Inverness.”

The pizza list currently stands at 10 and they are priced between £11 and £13.50.

Flavours include:

  • Black pudding and goat cheese
  • Hot smoked salmon and spinach
  • Mushroom
  • Goat cheese, kale, and balsamic glaze
  • Margherita
  • Venison salami

Hebridean is the most popular flavour and is the only pizza that has remained on the menu since the bar’s opening.

Andy’s personal favourite is the ‘Nduja sausage, chilli, red onion, mascarpone, and honey pizza.

“I have always been a big fan of ‘Nduja, and the addition of a good quality honey is just fantastic,” he went on to say.

“We have a lot of customers who are sceptical about the honey, but we manage to convert the vast majority.”

How are they made?

Fans of the delicacies will be pleased to hear that the kitchen team, led by the current head chef Ryan Mackay, makes the pizzas with predominantly Scottish produce.

The base for their sauce is organic Italian passata which the bar, among other things, purchases from Highland Wholefoods in Inverness.

Andy, from Inshes, said: “We use Scottish mozzarella from Yester Farm Dairy near Edinburgh.

A ‘Nduja pizza. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Other key ingredients include lamb meatballs, which we make from our own flock of organically reared Hebridean lamb, Scottish pork salami from Great Glen Charcuterie near Perth, and local butchers haggis from Hastie and Dyce.”

Black Isle Bar also uses plant-based cheese from Inverness’ Left Coast Culture, as well as various vegetables and salad items grown on the company’s own organic farm.

Great ingredients, care, and skill

The idea to introduce pizzas as the core offering came from the inaugural head chef Tim Ashwell, who established the basics of how the bar creates pizzas and what makes them special.

This baton was then passed on to the second head chef, Claire Louise Sword, who still works part-time. Claire and Ryan Mackay, the current head chef, are both responsible for most of the current creations.

Andy says it is “great to see how popular they have become”.

Ryan is the current head chef. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “Their popularity is a combination of great ingredients, the care and skill of our chefs, and the fantastic woodfired oven that we have. It is made by Bushman Wood Fired Ovens.

“A very hot oven is key to making really good pizzas, and ours runs at 400C, cooking a pizza in about two minutes and creating a fantastic texture.”

A vast selection of Black Isle Brewery’s organic craft beer is also available to enjoy at Black Isle Bar, as well as many others from breweries across the country and further afield, plus organic wine, Scottish craft gin and malt whisky.

Black Isle Bar. Image: Black Isle Bar

“The bar is relaxed, welcoming, reasonably priced, and really is the place to come in Inverness if you want great beer and great pizza.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Eden Court: Here are 6 restaurants in Inverness to visit for pre-theatre dinner and…
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Banchory Farmers' Market: Celebrating more than 20 years of the event 'run by the…
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: An evening of tasty tapas at La Tortilla in Inverness
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Devenick Drinks: Chapelton of Elsick duo puts local craft booze on the map with…
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what we thought of the steamboat dish at newly opened restaurant…
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Comfort Food Friday: Beef up your haggis with this enticing pie recipe
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Diageo bosses say US thirst for Scotch whisky will bounce back
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Try these 7 spots for the best cooked breakfast in Inverness
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
It's a family affair at The City Bar and Diner which is serving up…

Most Read

1
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
From left, Ryan Mackay and Andy Simpson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented