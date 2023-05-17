Calls for ‘overhaul’ of business rates to breathe new life into Elgin High Street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two main players in Elgin retail property are calling for changes to the town’s business rates.

Elgin High Street is in a far better position than most town centres, with vacancy rates at less than half the Scottish average.

Over the last few years, more independent businesses have moved in as retail giants have deserted the town.

But despite the positive signs, there remain challenges – in the form of empty units.

We spoke to estate agents about what the state of play is with two prominent units.

Calls for overhaul of non-domestic rates

CCL Property commercial director Coralie Pickering believes an overhaul of the non-domestic rates system would give the Elgin town centre a boost.

Business rates are a form of property tax which help pay for local council services.

The Scottish Government is responsible for making decisions about and setting non-domestic rates.

Councils administer and collect the tax.

Mrs Pickering said: “People are certainly interested in moving their business into the Elgin town centre.

“Sometimes people are put off by the large non-domestic rates.

“In my opinion, the current system needs to be overhauled.

“Also it would be helpful to have some sort of legislation about minimum standard of maintenance to buildings.

“There are so many stunning buildings, this would be great for the Elgin High Street and others across the UK.”

She is currently overseeing the sale of the former Shoe Zone building at 134 High Street.

Back in January, the shoe firm closes its doors and vacated the property.

Since November, it has been on the market for offers in the region of £200,000.

The building is owned by London-based real estate firm Hal Ventures Limited.

The property comprises a double windowed retail unit arranged over four floors.

Ground floor and first floor are mainly set for retail with a large shop window overlooking the Elgin High Street.

The upper two floors are used for storage and staff areas.

Interest shown in Shoe Zone building

She sees potential for the upper levels to be transformed into office space and flats.

She said: “The store is in very good condition – that’s a big advantage.

“You will get a main retail space, upper retail space and then storage space for a number of uses like office space and flats.

“On High Street, you often find the upper floors aren’t maintained by landlords but this one is in very good condition.”

She added: “There has been a steady flow of interest.

“We haven’t got anyone at the moment looking to sign up, however it can change quickly.”

Radical change needed

Meanwhile, A, B + S Estate Agents based on Batchen Street thinks radical change is needed to breathe new life into Elgin High Street.

The firm said: “Something radical needs to be done to breathe new life into Elgin High Street.

“Owners of buildings have to be able to get relief on rates to make things happen.”

The company is currently advertising the 132 High Street building to lease for £15,000 per annum.

Owners Mark Kilnov and Elena Moskovskaya are open up to all arrangements for the unit which has received zero interest so far.

Project for cocktail bar and restaurant failed

There were previous plans to breathe new life into the Elgin town centre building by giving youngsters a pathway into hospitality.

However, Jordan MacDonald’s Unorthodox Project vision to have a cocktail bar and restaurant failed to materialise.