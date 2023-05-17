Calls for ‘overhaul’ of business rates to breathe new life into Elgin High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Calls for ‘overhaul’ of business rates to breathe new life into Elgin High Street

Elgin High Street is in a far better position than most town centres.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin High Street.
Elgin High Street.

Two main players in Elgin retail property are calling for changes to the town’s business rates.

Elgin High Street is in a far better position than most town centres, with vacancy rates at less than half the Scottish average.

Over the last few years, more independent businesses have moved in as retail giants have deserted the town.

But despite the positive signs, there remain challenges – in the form of empty units.

We spoke to estate agents about what the state of play is with two prominent units.

Picture shows 132 and 134 High Street properties highlighted in this article. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Calls for overhaul of non-domestic rates

CCL Property commercial director Coralie Pickering believes an overhaul of the non-domestic rates system would give the Elgin town centre a boost.

Business rates are a form of property tax which help pay for local council services.

The Scottish Government is responsible for making decisions about and setting non-domestic rates.

Councils administer and collect the tax.

CCL Property office in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Mrs Pickering said: “People are certainly interested in moving their business into the Elgin town centre.

“Sometimes people are put off by the large non-domestic rates.

“In my opinion, the current system needs to be overhauled.

“Also it would be helpful to have some sort of legislation about minimum standard of maintenance to buildings.

“There are so many stunning buildings, this would be great for the Elgin High Street and others across the UK.”

Former Shoe Zone at 134 High Street in Elgin. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She is currently overseeing the sale of the former Shoe Zone building at 134 High Street.

Back in January, the shoe firm closes its doors and vacated the property.

Since November, it has been on the market for offers in the region of £200,000.

The building is owned by London-based real estate firm Hal Ventures Limited.

Inside when it was Shoe Zone’s home.

The property comprises a double windowed retail unit arranged over four floors.

Ground floor and first floor are mainly set for retail with a large shop window overlooking the Elgin High Street.

The upper two floors are used for storage and staff areas.

Interest shown in Shoe Zone building

She sees potential for the upper levels to be transformed into office space and flats.

She said: “The store is in very good condition – that’s a big advantage.

“You will get a main retail space, upper retail space and then storage space for a number of uses like office space and flats.

“On High Street, you often find the upper floors aren’t maintained by landlords but this one is in very good condition.”

CCL Property sees major potential in the former Shoe Zone store. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

She added: “There has been a steady flow of interest.

“We haven’t got anyone at the moment looking to sign up, however it can change quickly.”

Radical change needed

Meanwhile, A, B + S Estate Agents based on Batchen Street thinks radical change is needed to breathe new life into Elgin High Street.

The firm said: “Something radical needs to be done to breathe new life into Elgin High Street.

“Owners of buildings have to be able to get relief on rates to make things happen.”

Empty unit right next to the old Newmarket bar. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The company is currently advertising the 132 High Street building to lease for £15,000 per annum.

Owners Mark Kilnov and Elena Moskovskaya are open up to all arrangements for the unit which has received zero interest so far.

Project for cocktail bar and restaurant failed

There were previous plans to breathe new life into the Elgin town centre building by giving youngsters a pathway into hospitality.

However, Jordan MacDonald’s Unorthodox Project vision to have a cocktail bar and restaurant failed to materialise.

Unorthodox Project founder Jordan MacDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The Future of Elgin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]