Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh Spar selling Prime for £13.99 while Asda in the Broch fills its shelves for £2

By Chris Cromar
January 27, 2023, 10:17 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 12:44 pm
A bottle of Prime sitting on a table on sale in Fraserburgh
Prime prices can vary hugely in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.

Prime mania has hit Fraserburgh with a Spar shop in the Broch selling an American import can for an energetic £13.99 while a supermarket has it for sale for as little as £2.

The energy drink, Prime Hydration – founded by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI – first hit shelves in the UK in June last year.

In December, when Aldi and Asda restocked the drink, it lead to queues forming outside the stores before appearing for sale online at vastly inflated prices.

The Spar shop in Fraserburgh which is selling Prime for £13.99. Image: Google Maps.

One can in Perth was listed on eBay for £250, while empty bottles of the drink were also even put up for sale for keen aficionados.

A post on the Smiddyhill Road Spar’s Facebook page was advertising the drink, understood to be imported from America, to Fraserburgh customers for £13.99.

Elsewhere, in the Broch, Prime Hydration in ice pop flavour is on sale at the town’s Asda for £2, although only three are allowed per customer.

The Spar at the Kessock Service Station in Fraserburgh is also selling it for £2.99 in ice pop and tropical punch flavours.

Is premium Prime from US on sale in Fraserburgh?

Despite Prime hitting UK shelves last year, there has still been extra clamour to buy the stateside version of the drinks.

The UK version of Prime comes in a 500ml bottle and is available in seven different flavours – blue raspberry, grape, ice pop, lemon lime, meta moon, orange and tropical punch.

Prime on sale at Asda in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.

In the US there is a Hydration version of the drink, as well as Hydration Plus Sticks and Energy, with the latter being the type of can that is being sold at the town‘s Spar on Smiddyhill Road.

The drink comes in a 355ml can and includes 200mg of caffeine, as well as 300mg of electrolytes. It can only be sold to people aged 18 and over.

Bottles and cans, full and empty, are currently on sale on eBay with sellers promoting the fact they are the US versions to attract interest.

Why is Prime so popular?

Prime’s popularity is down to its founders, influencers Logan Paul and KSI.

Logan Paul is an American YouTuber and professional wrestler with WWE. He currently has more than 23 million subscribers on the video sharing website, and is known for his boxing matches against his Prime co-founder KSI and former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji – or JJ – is an English YouTuber and rapper, who has released songs with artists such as Craig David and Anne-Marie. He is a founding member of YouTube supergroup the Sidemen, who have previously visited Aberdeen.

Amazon Prime released a documentary about the internet personality, KSI: In Real Life, which was executive produced by Louis Theroux on January 26.

