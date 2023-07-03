5 of the best Aberdeen takeaway and delivery restaurants

Nothing quite beats a takeaway when you need some real comfort food! Luckily in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, there are lots of delicious options for a takeaway or delivery.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Whether you’re in after a long day working, need to feed your family quickly or just fancy having a night in with minimal effort, you can’t go wrong with a takeaway.

And to help you choose, we’re bringing you a list of some of Aberdeen’s top takeaway and delivery spots, perfect for your next meal.

Da Vinci Italian Restaurant

Secluded from the city centre’s bustle, in a little lane surrounded by trees and immersed in quietness, Aberdeen hides a treasure trove of exceptional takeaways. One such gem is Da Vinci Italian Restaurant.

Since its inception, Da Vinci has embraced a singular mission: to infuse Aberdeen with a vibrant wave of “Italianness.” This vision materializes in its culinary creations, where each dish is meticulously crafted using locally sourced fresh ingredients or imported directly from Italy.

From heavenly pasta dishes to wood-fired pizzas adorned with authentic toppings, Da Vinci brings the true flavours of Italy to the heart of Aberdeen. Prepare for a delightful journey of taste and indulge in the essence of Italy at Da Vinci.

Check out the menu at Da-Vinci Italian Restaurant.

Wild Ginger

Discover the vibrant flavours of India at Wild Ginger, an enchanting Indian takeaway located on Union Street in Aberdeen.

With its tantalizing aromas and authentic spices, Wild Ginger takes you on a culinary journey through the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine.

Indulge in a diverse menu featuring classic favourites like chicken rogan josh and fragrant biryanis, expertly prepared by skilled chefs. Whether you crave the fiery heat of vindaloo or the creamy delight of chicken tikka masala, Wild Ginger delivers an unforgettable taste experience.

From the warm hospitality to the artful presentation, immerse yourself in the essence of India at Wild Ginger, a true gem on Union Street.

Order your next takeaway at Wild Ginger.

Pepe’s Piri Piri

Welcome to the sizzling realm of piri-piri chicken, where succulent flame-grilled perfection awaits your taste buds.

Brace yourself for an array of delectable grilled chicken dishes, tantalizing even the most discerning palates. The menu boasts an enticing selection of dishes, ensuring there’s something to satisfy every craving, including delightful vegetarian options.

With six mouth-watering flavours to choose from, you’re sure to find yourself in a tantalising dilemma, utterly spoilt for choice.

Pepe’s Piri-Piri is open seven days a week, from 11 am to 11 pm, offering a seamless blend of casual dining, convenient takeaways and speedy deliveries.

Find out more and place an order with Pepe’s Piri-Piri.

Echt Tandoori

Welcome to the enchanting realm of Echt Tandoori, your ultimate destination for an extraordinary Indian takeaway experience. Prepare to be whisked away on a sensory journey as the vibrant flavours of India are brought right to your doorstep.

Immerse yourself in a symphony of aromatic spices and authentic dishes, crafted to pay homage to the rich heritage of Indian cuisine. From sizzling tandoori sensations to tantalizing curries infused with exotic flavours, the menu is a treasure trove of culinary delights. Vegetarian options abound, ensuring there’s something to please every discerning palate.

As a token of appreciation and to celeberate the 75th anniversary of the NHS there is a special offer to NHS heroes. Present your NHS ID to enjoy an exclusive 10% discount on your order between the 4th and 7th of July.

Browse the menu at Echt Tandoori.

The Blue Elephant

The Blue Elephant is a local staple in Aberdeen, with a wide array of classic Indian curries and dishes, and a specialty in Bengali style spiced sauces and purees.

The Blue Elephant prides itself on offering stellar customer service and serving its locals some of the best Indian food on offer for takeaway or dining-in.

There are regular deals on offer and you’re in luck now, as The Blue Elephant is currently offering a 10% discount on orders on its website.

It’s open Wednesday to Monday 3.30pm to 11.00pm, with takeaway and deliveries until 10.30pm.

Order your next meal at The Blue Elephant.