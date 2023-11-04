Elrick entrepreneur spills the tea on her foraging-focused infusion business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elrick entrepreneur spills the tea on her foraging-focused infusion business

Milla Wood launched her tea-making company at the tail end of 2020.

Milla Wood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Milla Wood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

It was 2020 when Milla Wood, from Elrick, blended two long-standing loves — foraging and mixing herbs — to launch a tea-making company.

The now 49-year-old had no prior background in the food and drink industry, but it didn’t put her off the idea of turning her hobby into a business.

Named Leaves and Snails, it sells infusions from locally grown leaves and herbs.

Leaves and Snails launched in 2020. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Some of them [the leaves and herbs] I forage or grow myself, while others come from the local big gardens, woods and farms,” Milla said.

“I have a permit to forage for wild leaves — including Rosebay willowherb, blackberry and raspberry — in a couple of places.

“Infusion blends can be used as herbal teas or can be used to infuse alcohol, kombucha, etc.”

Spilling the tea on Elrick born business Leaves and Snails

Preparation of tea leaves consists of four stages — withering, rolling, fermenting and drying.

Milla does this process, which takes around three to four days, from her home in Elrick, near Westhill.

“During the production period it’s a bit non-stop,” says Milla.

“I collect, clean, wither and hand-roll leaves throughout the day, as well aas monitor the fermentation and drying.

Milla forages and grows the ingredients of her teas herself (where possible). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I can only process 1kg of leaves at a time, which makes around 120g of dry product.

“After the production it’s less busy, but packaging can take a couple of days before a market.

“It’s mainly myself [that runs the company], but I do have a couple of friends who help me from time to time.”

The entrepreneur launched Leaves and Snails in November 2020. This is when she first joined the Westhill Farmers’ Market with her teas.

The entrepreneur also teaches workshops. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Milla added: “I always liked herbal teas. My cupboard is full of all sorts of little boxes with herbs, flowers and leaves.

“I grew up drinking different kinds of teas and blending herbal teas had become a hobby of mine.

“During the pandemic, I had some time on my hands. That’s when I decided to start blending teas for other people. Then I took a few online courses and got more inspired.”

Blooming good infusions: The items on offer and where you can buy them

Out of all the infusions Milla has sold to date, it is a winter blend — named Cup of Cosy — that has proved most popular.

It features fruit tree leaves and winter spices, including cinnamon and cardamom.

Her Tyrebagger mix, inspired by Aberdeenshire woods, has also been in demand. But the business owner’s personal favourite is named the ‘Currant State of Mind’.

The packaged tea. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“This is the mix with blackcurrant leaves,” she went on to say.

“I really like the flavour of blackcurrant anywhere. I also like drinking the blend with thyme and lemon balm, it helps me to relax after a busy day.”

In terms of where you can purchase items by Leaves and Snails, Milla occasionally attends local markets and fairs. She sells her products via the business’ website too.

Foraged ingredients. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And if you’re up for learning more about the tea-making process, keep an eye out for future Leaves and Snails workshops.

Milla said: “I enjoy running workshops as I have the opportunity to share my knowledge and teach people how to create their own personal blends.

“[Looking ahead] I am planning to collaborate more with other local businesses, and create signature blends for events and tourism venues, cafes, etc.”

Conversation