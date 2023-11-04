School visits and food growing trials could be new use for former forestry classroom on Loch Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
School visits and food growing trials could be new use for former forestry classroom on Loch Ness

Local trust says disused site has great potential

By John Ross
The community trust is looking to buy an area within Farigaig Forest. Image Shutterstock
A Loch Ness-side community is aiming to give an old forest school building a new educational purpose.

Stratherrick and Foyers Community Trust wants to revitalise land at Inverfarigaig as a base for a community growing and environmental project.

It has submitted a community asset transfer (CAT) request to buy nearly two acres of land including a disused property known as the Farigaig forest classroom.

The purchase would also include disused toilets, car park, picnic area and open land known as Fasnagruig Paddock.

Growing interest in environment

The trust says the site has been underused for many years but has great potential.

It is hoped the £45,000 purchase can be achieved by next June and the development completed within two years after that.

Stratherrick and Foyers Community Trust wants to revitalise land at Inverfarigaig

The former forestry school building is earmarked for an education facility for schools both local and outwith the area to promote the natural environment and biodiversity.

It will also be a meeting room and base for environmental volunteers and rangers, as well as a site for a food growing trial.

It will remain as a picnic area and retain interpretation and signs for local paths, including the increasingly popular South Loch Ness Trail and Trail of the 7 Lochs.

Residents keen to protect woods and wildlife

The trust says in its CAT application: “We believe this transfer will unlock benefits to the community locally and also contribute to the national outcomes of increased social and environmental wellbeing.

“The main benefit of the asset transfer would be the impetus to increase the use and value of the asset to the local community.

“There is currently very limited access or use of the building and the open area of the paddock has an air of neglect.”

It says residents are keen to protect and appreciate local woodlands, trails and wildlife.

The proposal would help engage more people in nature and advance social wellbeing.

The former forest classroom has lain unused for some time

“Increased use arising from local ownership and control would also facilitate increased interaction between local residents and visitors who are drawn to Loch Ness and its surroundings.”

Trust CEO Tony Foster said the community action plan and place plan have provided a catalyst for local action.

“People have an affinity with and interest in sustainability and biodiversity. We want to harness that as much as we can.”

Community ownership helps sustainability

The trust already run other local initiatives including the Riverside Field, Wildside Centre and a community growing project.

It took over the former Wildside Outside Classrooms and building at Whitebridge, in 2019 after they had lain derelict for 18 years.

The trust has also recently gained planning permission for phase 2 of a renovation of Errogie Church.

Mr Foster added: “Having all these assets in community ownership means they are more sustainable for the future.”

Tony Foster says local people have an interest in sustainability and biodiversity

Meanwhile, a successful CAT has seen nearly 1.5 acres of land at Slattadale in Wester Ross  taken ito community hands.

FLS has agreed the deal with Slattadale CIO to develop a sustainable off-campus outdoor education facility.

This will benefit the Gairloch High School Associated School Group’s 3-18 community, which covers the areas from Shieldaig to Laide and Dundonnell.

Slattadale spokeswoman Fiona Mackenzie, said: “We will use this land for various educational activities that will embody and promote our four key themes of education, community, wellbeing, and employability. ”

 

