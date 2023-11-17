Learn from crème de la crème of patisserie chefs in Europe at Banchory’s The Pastry Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Learn from crème de la crème of patisserie chefs in Europe at Banchory’s The Pastry Academy

Master chocolatier and pastry chef Graham Sutherland launched The Pastry Academy earlier this month.

Graham Sutherland. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Graham Sutherland is among the top patisserie and chocolate chefs in Europe.

Born in Blairgowie, Graham has travelled to locations across the globe — including Paris, Munich and Miami, to name a few — over the years, working at a line-up of award-winning and Michelin-starred restaurants along the way.

A range of handcrafted patisseries.

London’s The Savoy and Hotel Haus Paradise in Switzerland are among them.

But in the early days of his cheffing career, he had roles at Banchory’s Invery House and The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

Graham returned to Banchory last November — his “old stomping ground” — with a goal in mind. This was to inspire the next generation of patisserie chefs.

The rise of Sutherland’s Pastry and Coffee at Inchmarlo Golf Centre

“I worked at The Marcliffe for four months,” says Graham as we chat about his homecoming. “Restaurants were definitely where I found my passion.

“Ross Spence [managing director of The Marcliffe] is a good friend of mine and his dad [Stewart] was my first boss. Without him, I probably never would have got going.

“I’m a Scot and I’ve always loved home. It was always in the back of my mind to come back at one point. It seemed like the right time.”

Graham returned to Banchory last year.
You can enjoy the patisseries at Sutherland’s Pastry and Coffee.

The pastry chef then went on to open Sutherland’s Pastry and Coffee, based at Inchmarlo Golf Centre, in April.

Graham and his team serve up some of the finest patisserie, baking and savoury treats in the north-east.

The team includes Sofia Middleton, who heads the business’ marketing, commis pastry chef Olga Bündz and coffee shop manager George Crooke, who Graham went to school with at Banchory Academy.

Graham and George’s hobby forms part of the venue’s decor.

The pair are avid skateboarders to this day.

Graham added: “I was looking for a production area to do chocolate production and set up classes, but they (Alexander Burnett and his dad) offered me this place.

“I looked at the view, car park and kitchen and said ‘alright, we’ll do this.’ It’s unique and there’s so much parking. It just seemed a good fit.”

Graham to ‘nurture next generation of patisserie chefs’ at Banchory’s The Pastry Academy

Graham has spent the past six years lecturing, as well.

One location he visits is Banchory Academy, teaching home economics pupils basic kitchen skills and cake decorating.

“I’m trying to find future chefs,” Graham says as I sink my fork into one of the handcrafted patisserie from Sutherland’s.

Have you ever seen a more inviting blueberry cheesecake?
The interior.

“There are no pastry chefs for miles and chefs are a dying breed.

“It [lecturing] is what I love doing. I love my job but there’s nothing better than showing people how to do it.”

Earlier this month, Graham launched his new business enterprise The Pastry Academy.

It offers a series of patisserie classes (for up to six people) at Inchmarlo Golf Centre. They are open to people of all cooking and baking abilities.

More on the classes — which are available to book online…

The Pastry Academy classes, to date, include an introduction to modern macarons, creating your very own luxury chocolate bar, and modern chocolate pralines.

These are designed for beginners.

Options aimed at children and young people include budding chocolate heroes and make and create your own chocolate bars.

For those aged six and above (plus their families), there is also a Christmas baking and decorating class, which has already sold out, as have spaces for the modern chocolate pralines.

Those who attend The Pastry Academy classes will learn from expert chocolatier and patisserie chef Graham.

Prices range from £25 to £95, while times range from 90 minutes to three hours.

Future classes will be announced in due course.

Graham said: “I want to give everyone the opportunity to learn something completely different, whilst having a bit of fun.

“There are absolutely no barriers or rules on who can attend the classes.

An introduction to modern macarons is one of the classes.
More classes will be announced in due course.

“They’ll take a lot of people out of their comfort zone — whether you’re a mum who wants to understand how chocolate works, someone who wants to be a pastry chef, or a dad who just wants to make something fancy for his wife.

“Eventually, I’d love to have more space [to host them].

“It could be an external space in Banchory and chef demos would be hosted too.”

Sofia added: “These would be top international chefs and experts from the likes of Miami.

Outside Sutherland’s Pastry and Coffee at Inchmarlo Golf Centre.

“Graham’s mission is to nurture the talents of the next generation of patisserie chefs because there is nothing up here to support that or introduce the concept.”

For all information regarding The Pastry Academy and its current and future classes, visit thepastryacademy.co.uk. Gift vouchers are also available.

You can also read Karla’s latest articles in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you’ll find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

