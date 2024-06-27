Cullen skink in Inverness: 6 places to visit for a hearty bowl

Is there anything better than a bowl of smoky Cullen skink loaded with flaky fish, potatoes and onions?

Whatever the weather, the hearty, filling and flavourful dish goes down a treat. So, I have listed the top places to visit for Cullen skink in Inverness.

The cost of each business’ skink is included, as well.

Let us know what your go-to spot is for Cullen skink in the comment section.

Aye Eat

Cost: £7 (served with crusty bread)

Aye Eat is one of the newest kids on the Inverness restaurant block, but has already made quite an impact.

In the starters/small plates section of the menu, you’ll find its Aye-Skink – the chef’s take on Cullen skink. It is made using locally caught home-smoked mackerel.

Address: 16 High Street, Inverness IV1 1JQ

Number 27 Bar and Kitchen

Cost: £6.95 (served with crusty bread)

At Number 27 Bar and Kitchen, you can choose from a wide selection of whiskies, lagers, gins, wines and prosecco cocktails to accompany your meal.

There are plenty of tasty dishes – inspired by local produce – on the cards too, including traditional Cullen skink.

Homemade steak pie, fish and chips, Cajun penne pasta and a toasted hummus and green pesto vegetable ciabatta are among the main options.

Address: 27 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3DU

MacGregor’s

Cost: £7.75

MacGregor’s is a two-time winner of the Best Bar in Scotland (at the Scottish Thistle Awards), and is renowned for its brilliant traditional music, mouth-watering food and local craft beers.

Ness Side Catering has a food residency at the venue, so you can rest assured that you’ll leave feeling full and satisfied.

Address: 113 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LX

The Redshank

Cost: £7 (served with The Three Little Bakers bread)

Next up is The Redshank.

Run by Jamie and Ann Marie Ross, the business serves quality Scottish seafood in The Victorian Market and out and about in its food truck.

Their Cullen skink has received rave reviews. One happy customer wrote (on Google): “Beautiful Cullen Skink and all the other food coming out of there looked amazing as well. Nicest guys, stop by here for a fast, delicious meal!”

Address: Victorian Market, Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1JN

Prime Steak and Seafood

Cost: £8 (served with a warmed rustic bread roll)

You’ll be pleased to know that Ness Walk restaurant Prime Steak and Seafood also serves a tasty Cullen skink.

Featuring Scottish smoked haddock, potato and leek, I can guarantee you’ll want seconds.

Address: 4-6 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE

Johnny Foxes

Cost: £15.50 (served with crusty bread and butter)

Set on the beautiful banks of the River Ness, Johnny Foxes is a must-visit if you’re after some scran in a rustic, homely and welcoming setting.

The venue hosts live music seven nights a week, and has an extensive selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available.

Johnny Foxes accepts table bookings and walk-ins. Food is served from noon to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm Monday to Friday, and noon to 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Address: 26 Bank Street, Inverness IV1 1QU

*All the prices stated in this listicle came directly from the businesses websites.