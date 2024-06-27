Cullen skink in Inverness: 6 places to visit for a hearty bowl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cullen skink in Inverness: 6 places to visit for a hearty bowl

Where are your go-to spots for Cullen skink in the Highland capital?

Cullen skink is a classic. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Is there anything better than a bowl of smoky Cullen skink loaded with flaky fish, potatoes and onions?

Whatever the weather, the hearty, filling and flavourful dish goes down a treat. So, I have listed the top places to visit for Cullen skink in Inverness.

The cost of each business’ skink is included, as well.

Let us know what your go-to spot is for Cullen skink in the comment section.

Aye Eat

Cost: £7 (served with crusty bread)

Aye Eat is one of the newest kids on the Inverness restaurant block, but has already made quite an impact.

In the starters/small plates section of the menu, you’ll find its Aye-Skink – the chef’s take on Cullen skink. It is made using locally caught home-smoked mackerel.

Address: 16 High Street, Inverness IV1 1JQ

Inside Aye Eat on Inverness High Street.
Inside Aye Eat on the High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Number 27 Bar and Kitchen

Cost: £6.95 (served with crusty bread)

At Number 27 Bar and Kitchen, you can choose from a wide selection of whiskies, lagers, gins, wines and prosecco cocktails to accompany your meal.

There are plenty of tasty dishes – inspired by local produce – on the cards too, including traditional Cullen skink.

Homemade steak pie, fish and chips, Cajun penne pasta and a toasted hummus and green pesto vegetable ciabatta are among the main options.

Address: 27 Castle Street, Inverness IV2 3DU

Table spread at Number 27 Bar and Kitchen.
The ingredients at Number 27 Bar and Kitchen are sourced locally. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

MacGregor’s

Cost: £7.75

MacGregor’s is a two-time winner of the Best Bar in Scotland (at the Scottish Thistle Awards), and is renowned for its brilliant traditional music, mouth-watering food and local craft beers.

Ness Side Catering has a food residency at the venue, so you can rest assured that you’ll leave feeling full and satisfied.

Address: 113 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LX

Interior of MacGregor's.
MacGregor’s. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Redshank

Cost: £7 (served with The Three Little Bakers bread)

Next up is The Redshank.

Run by Jamie and Ann Marie Ross, the business serves quality Scottish seafood in The Victorian Market and out and about in its food truck.

Their Cullen skink has received rave reviews. One happy customer wrote (on Google): “Beautiful Cullen Skink and all the other food coming out of there looked amazing as well. Nicest guys, stop by here for a fast, delicious meal!”

Address: Victorian Market, Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1JN

Ann Marie and Jamie Ross, owners of Redshank.
Ann Marie and Jamie Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Prime Steak and Seafood

Cost: £8 (served with a warmed rustic bread roll)

You’ll be pleased to know that Ness Walk restaurant Prime Steak and Seafood also serves a tasty Cullen skink.

Featuring Scottish smoked haddock, potato and leek, I can guarantee you’ll want seconds.

Address: 4-6 Ness Walk, Inverness IV3 5NE

Table spread at Prime Steak and Seafood in Inverness.
Fancy Cullen skink in Inverness? Consider Prime Steak and Seafood. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Johnny Foxes

Cost: £15.50 (served with crusty bread and butter)

Set on the beautiful banks of the River Ness, Johnny Foxes is a must-visit if you’re after some scran in a rustic, homely and welcoming setting.

The venue hosts live music seven nights a week, and has an extensive selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available.

Johnny Foxes accepts table bookings and walk-ins. Food is served from noon to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm Monday to Friday, and noon to 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Address: 26 Bank Street, Inverness IV1 1QU

Daniel Pritchard, Sam Gillingham, Luke Northbrooke, Jacob Hawkins and Mark Gillingham inside Johnny Foxes.
Daniel Pritchard, Sam Gillingham, Luke Northbrooke, Jacob Hawkins and Mark Gillingham inside Johnny Foxes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

*All the prices stated in this listicle came directly from the businesses websites.

