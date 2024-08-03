Pranee’s Thai Kitchen: The Facebook cooking group turned booming Banchory caterer

Pranee’s Thai Kitchen started out as a private Facebook group for Pranee Marsh to “share food with close friends” she had made through Hill of Banchory School.

Born and raised in Surin – a rural province of Eastern Thailand – the now 42-year-old taught Thai language to foreign students in Bangkok before uprooting to the north-east of Scotland in 2016 due to her husband’s job.

Despite having “no formal food industry background”, Pranee has always had a love for authentic Thai cooking.

And this passion became a way to connect with people and make friends in her new home in Banchory.

“The group [Pranee’s Thai Kitchen] started in 2017 and quickly grew. I had to formalise things with the council in order to serve more people,” she tells me.

“I got my kitchen certified in 2022 and that was when the business really started.”

What’s on Pranee’s Thai Kitchen menu?

Pranee’s Thai Kitchen offers a weekly catering service.

Orders can be made at any point through the week and collected from her home on Friday afternoons. All the food is cooked fresh on the day of collection.

Chicken stir fry with red curry paste, beef green curry, vegetable spring rolls, fish cakes, and vegetarian panang curry are just some of the flavour-packed dishes to expect.

Not only that, but Pranee also makes three types of cooking sauces – stir fry, pad ka-pao and pad Thai – that retail locally (in 14 locations) and online for £4.99.

“The dishes and sauces I make are the same ones I grew up with and know the best,” says Pranee.

“I love sharing Thailand’s cuisine with people who are not too familiar with it.

“The average cost of a cooked-to-order dish is around £9. At my market stall, I sell three homemade spring rolls for £5.

“I also cater for parties and events (on request), and they are costed to the customer’s requirements.”

While the entrepreneur runs Pranee’s Thai Kitchen as a one-woman band – and is “engaged with the business every day” – she is assisted with label design and advertising by her husband Thomas.

Pranee also attends the monthly Banchory Farmers’ Market.

‘My dishes are inspired by my mum’s cooking’

The business owner has three main influences when it comes to her cooking and, where possible, local ingredients are used.

Pranee said: “My dishes are inspired by my mum’s cooking, my home province of Surin, and the importance of cooking in Thai culture.

“It’s something that runs very deep within Thai people. No matter where we are in the world, we always connect with others through our food.

“I can find almost everything I need locally as there are some great Aberdeenshire shops that sell specialist Asian ingredients.

“The only thing I get sent individually from Thailand is the tamarind I use to make my pad Thai sauce. My mum grows them on our family smallholding and I think they are just the best!”

Banchory caterer owner praises locals for welcoming her into the community, and for continued support

Since Pranee’s Thai Kitchen was established, she has made many friends in Banchory and beyond and has loved living in the north-east.

“The only downside is the weather,” says Pranee.

“The people here have been amazing. When I arrived here from Thailand, I was welcomed into the community immediately.

“I’ve also made so many new friends and that’s been wonderful.

“Sharing my recipes and dishes with the local community and getting such a good reaction to them has been fantastic.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and my small business so far, especially Barry Florence at H M Sheridan [Butchers] and David Ritchie of Banchory Farmers’ Market.

“Without their help and advice, I wouldn’t have been able to get the business this far!”

The 42-year-old is currently looking into stocking her sauces in more retailers.

“I really believe in these products and I’m always trying to get the word out about how versatile they are. They are an easy way to add delicious flavour. I’d like for them to become a kitchen staple.”

To make an order or find out more information, visit the business’ Facebook page or www.praneesthaikitchen.co.uk.

