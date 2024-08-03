Pranee’s Thai Kitchen: The Facebook cooking group turned booming Banchory caterer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Pranee’s Thai Kitchen: The Facebook cooking group turned booming Banchory caterer

Pranee Marsh "loves sharing Thailand's cuisine with people who are not too familiar with it."

Pranee Marsh with her son Stephen, husband Thomas and daughter Sara. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pranee Marsh with her son Stephen, husband Thomas and daughter Sara. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Pranee’s Thai Kitchen started out as a private Facebook group for Pranee Marsh to “share food with close friends” she had made through Hill of Banchory School.

Born and raised in Surin – a rural province of Eastern Thailand – the now 42-year-old taught Thai language to foreign students in Bangkok before uprooting to the north-east of Scotland in 2016 due to her husband’s job.

Pranee relocated to Scotland in 2016.

Despite having “no formal food industry background”, Pranee has always had a love for authentic Thai cooking.

And this passion became a way to connect with people and make friends in her new home in Banchory.

The business is based in Banchory.

“The group [Pranee’s Thai Kitchen] started in 2017 and quickly grew. I had to formalise things with the council in order to serve more people,” she tells me.

“I got my kitchen certified in 2022 and that was when the business really started.”

What’s on Pranee’s Thai Kitchen menu?

Pranee’s Thai Kitchen offers a weekly catering service.

Orders can be made at any point through the week and collected from her home on Friday afternoons. All the food is cooked fresh on the day of collection.

Chicken stir fry with red curry paste, beef green curry, vegetable spring rolls, fish cakes, and vegetarian panang curry are just some of the flavour-packed dishes to expect.

Stir fries, spring rolls, and much more are up for grabs.

Not only that, but Pranee also makes three types of cooking sauces – stir fry, pad ka-pao and pad Thai – that retail locally (in 14 locations) and online for £4.99.

Pranee also makes three types of cooking sauces.

“The dishes and sauces I make are the same ones I grew up with and know the best,” says Pranee.

“I love sharing Thailand’s cuisine with people who are not too familiar with it.

“The average cost of a cooked-to-order dish is around £9. At my market stall, I sell three homemade spring rolls for £5.

“I also cater for parties and events (on request), and they are costed to the customer’s requirements.”

While the entrepreneur runs Pranee’s Thai Kitchen as a one-woman band – and is “engaged with the business every day” – she is assisted with label design and advertising by her husband Thomas.

The entrepreneur with husband Thomas and daughter Sara at the last Banchory Farmers’ Market.

Pranee also attends the monthly Banchory Farmers’ Market.

‘My dishes are inspired by my mum’s cooking’

The business owner has three main influences when it comes to her cooking and, where possible, local ingredients are used.

Pranee said: “My dishes are inspired by my mum’s cooking, my home province of Surin, and the importance of cooking in Thai culture.

All of the dishes are made fresh on the day of collection.

“It’s something that runs very deep within Thai people. No matter where we are in the world, we always connect with others through our food.

“I can find almost everything I need locally as there are some great Aberdeenshire shops that sell specialist Asian ingredients.

The majority of the ingredients are bought locally.

“The only thing I get sent individually from Thailand is the tamarind I use to make my pad Thai sauce. My mum grows them on our family smallholding and I think they are just the best!”

Banchory caterer owner praises locals for welcoming her into the community, and for continued support

Since Pranee’s Thai Kitchen was established, she has made many friends in Banchory and beyond and has loved living in the north-east.

“The only downside is the weather,” says Pranee.

“The people here have been amazing. When I arrived here from Thailand, I was welcomed into the community immediately.

Pranee instantly felt welcomed by the local community.

“I’ve also made so many new friends and that’s been wonderful.

“Sharing my recipes and dishes with the local community and getting such a good reaction to them has been fantastic.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and my small business so far, especially Barry Florence at H M Sheridan [Butchers] and David Ritchie of Banchory Farmers’ Market.

“Without their help and advice, I wouldn’t have been able to get the business this far!”

The 42-year-old is currently looking into stocking her sauces in more retailers.

Pranee hopes to stock her sauces in more retailers.

“I really believe in these products and I’m always trying to get the word out about how versatile they are. They are an easy way to add delicious flavour. I’d like for them to become a kitchen staple.”

To make an order or find out more information, visit the business’ Facebook page or  www.praneesthaikitchen.co.uk.

You may also like:

More from Food and Drink

Anti pasti at Kaina Italian Kitchen.
Restaurant review: Speaking of love in Oban's Kaina Italian Kitchen
Michael Miele putting salt and vinegar on chips behind the counter at the Northern Fish Restaurant.
Northern Fish Restaurant owner makes 'heartbreaking' decision to close much-loved 101-year-old Elgin takeaway
Madame Mew's is located on Summer Street in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Does a taste of Thailand await at Madame Mew's in Aberdeen?
Castleton Farm preserves.
Turriff Show 2024: 9 food and drink stalls to pay a visit to
Wark Farm pies, produced near Alford.
North-east's rich larder being showcased at Turriff Show
Phil and Wendy Richardson. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Love That Loaf: The Findhorn micro-bakery born on couple's 25th wedding anniversary
Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up comforting classics, and the Beekies chicken was a standout. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up generous, comforting classics
Andy and I enjoyed a feast at The Pig's Wings this week. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
You can tuck into 5 plates for £20 at The Pig's Wings – but…
Philippa Rose Brown and Liam Brown.
Mike's Famous Fish and Chips boss reveals struggles of coeliac daughter, and says more…
Founder Keith Paterson outside of Tesco, where his crisps will now be stocked. Image: Julia Bryce PR
Wick seaweed crisps brand secures deals to be on shelves of Tesco and Morrisons
2

Conversation