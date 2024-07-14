‘He wanted to be a pastry chef like his daddy’: Couple relaunch Aberdeen chocolate business in memory of late son

Ryan and Lydia Carneson welcomed their first child Reef in 2008, who was born with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

For the husband and wife, who lived in South Africa at the time, their whole world came “crashing down”.

They immediately put their “careers and lives on hold” to save their son’s life, and the first-ever bone marrow transplant in the country was performed on Reef to give the brave youngster the best chance he could get.

“He survived, which was a miracle,” said Lydia.

But it was just the start of a long journey full of turmoil for the courageous little boy and his loving family, a journey which would take him across the world and inspire many people along the way.

Relocating from South Africa to America to help their infant son survive

Although the bone marrow transplant gave him some time, it resulted in complications, and the family had to move to Los Angeles in the USA to get the treatment they needed to save Reef.

The treatment went so well that life for the Carnesons finally stabilised, long enough for dad Ryan to go back to university.

Unable to continue his work as a veterinarian due to his degree not transferring to the states, Ryan found a new passion — studying baking and pastry-making.

He graduated at the Art Institute of Hollywood after two years, but unfortunately things were going downhill with little Reef.

On top of his leukemia, he was also diagnosed with skin cancer.

The family relocated from Los Angeles to Cincinnati, and were able to regain some normality, and mum and dad were able to start pursuing their dreams.

“Reef did well medically for eight years,” says Lydia.

“In this time, Ryan started working in high-end resorts doing pastry and I worked in restaurants as a manager.

“Ryan has always been back-of-house and I have been front-of-house. We have always worked well together because we are total opposites.”

‘We finally found peace in Scotland’

Ryan and Lydia – who also have two daughters, Payten (13) and Kenzi (8) – launched their chocolate business Indulgence by Ryan in 2016 “as a side gig in America”.

Although it was their dream, the couple endured challenges balancing the running of the business with the reality of raising a son with such complicated medical issues.

“It was difficult to focus on it and make it succeed with Reef constantly in and out of hospital,” said Lydia.

“Due to Covid and immigration law changes, we had to leave America in 2021.”

They moved to the UK, and unfortunately Reef could no longer get the medical treatment he needed.

Lydia added: “He unfortunately passed away in June 2021. This was very hard on our family.”

The couple then tried to relaunch Indulgence by Ryan, but grief took hold for two years.

Lydia said: “We both just found it very painful.”

In February 2023, the family relocated to Scotland and have now “finally found peace” at home in Aberdeen, where they’re keeping Reef’s memory alive.

Couple reestablish Indulgence by Ryan, this time in the Granite City

“We decided two months ago to launch once again and put our hearts and souls into it in memory of Reef, who wanted to be a pastry chef just like daddy,” Lydia said.

“Ryan has always been good with his hands and grew up doing woodwork and welding metal.

“He found that chocolate is a wonderful medium to be creative.

“He loves taking raw ingredients and making them into works of art, being in the kitchen, and coming up with different ideas and flavours.”

Being a lover of cocktails, Lydia came up with the concept of combining cocktails and chocolate.

Ryan brought the idea to life.

The business, based in Aberdeen, currently sells bespoke, handcrafted truffles in a range of flavours.

They include piña colada, on the beach, old fashion, strawberry daiquiri, mojito, margarita, cosmopolitan, espresso martini, passionfruit martini, and Scottish tablet.

The latter three have proved most popular to date.

Business manager Lydia said: “Ryan and I work very well together and I believe in this business and the ideas.

“We have so many ideas on flavours (including traditional Scottish flavours to utilise local produce) and collections, so watch this space for much more to come.”

‘We want to make our son in Heaven proud’

She went on to say: “We hope to become so busy that we are producing truffles daily.

“The dream is for both Ryan and I to work in the kitchen together and have a successful business to give our girls a bright and happy future, and to make our son in Heaven proud.

“I feel blessed and love sharing my precious boy with the world.

“He was known and loved across the world and changed many lives on his difficult journey.”

Indulgence by Ryan products can be purchased on the business’ website – www.indulgencebyryan.com – and at Gourmet Cheese Co. in Rosemount.

Ryan and Lydia hope to expand into hotels and other retail stores in the future, and attend local events such as wedding exhibitions and The Gin To My Tonic Show.