The Harbour Galley in Whitehills shuts as local firms accused of ‘harassing and intimidating customers’

The Harbour Galley in Whitehills has shut.

Owned by Dean Clark, the Banff seafood restaurant has accused local businesses of leaving staff and customers “harassed and intimidated” and said the decision to cease trading had “not come lightly”.

The Whitehills Marina venue was taken over by Mr Clark last year – but things have “not been easy”.

He is now preparing to take over Durn House in Portsoy and says outstanding vouchers for both venues will be transferable, and weddings booked for this year will still be honoured.

In a lengthy statement, the business claims people were “creating fake profiles to try and spread false information” and posting “nasty statements to purposely drag our name through the mud.”

A post on The Harbour Galley Facebook reads: “To our customers, unfortunately the time has come where we have to close our doors and The Harbour Galley will be no more.

“This decision has not come lightly, although most of you know our time in Whitehills has not been easy.

“We believe that competition is healthy, however some local businesses have taken it too far resulting in staff and customers feeling harassed and intimidated.”

Harbour Galley blasts fake online profiles trying to ‘drag our name through the mud’

A later post explains: “We really hoped that this transition would be as smooth as possible and we could announce this once it was up and running.

“We are extremely upset to see people creating fake profiles to try and spread false information and people commenting nasty statements to purposely drag our name through the mud.

“As for previous staff, we would just like to make you all aware that we are a complete new business and new ownership.”

It added: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our loyal customers who kept us going, even in the difficult months.”

Owners to take over Durn House

The sudden news of its closure also comes as the owners prepare to take over Durn House in Portsoy.

The four-star boutique is known for its charm, elegance and diverse seasonal menus.