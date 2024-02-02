The Harbour Galley in Whitehills shuts as local firms accused of ‘harassing and intimidating customers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Harbour Galley in Whitehills shuts as local firms accused of ‘harassing and intimidating customers’

The Whitehills Marina venue was taken over by Mr Clark last year - but things have 'not been easy'.

By Shanay Taylor
The Harbour Galley will close its doors immediately. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Harbour Galley in Whitehills has shut.

Owned by Dean Clark, the Banff seafood restaurant has accused local businesses of leaving staff and customers “harassed and intimidated” and said the decision to cease trading had “not come lightly”.

He is now preparing to take over Durn House in Portsoy and says outstanding vouchers for both venues will be transferable, and weddings booked for this year will still be honoured.

View from The Harbour Galley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In a lengthy statement, the business claims people were “creating fake profiles to try and spread false information” and posting “nasty statements to purposely drag our name through the mud.”

A post on The Harbour Galley Facebook reads: “To our customers, unfortunately the time has come where we have to close our doors and The Harbour Galley will be no more.

“This decision has not come lightly, although most of you know our time in Whitehills has not been easy.

“We believe that competition is healthy, however some local businesses have taken it too far resulting in staff and customers feeling harassed and intimidated.”

Harbour Galley blasts fake online profiles trying to ‘drag our name through the mud’

A later post explains: “We really hoped that this transition would be as smooth as possible and we could announce this once it was up and running.

“We are extremely upset to see people creating fake profiles to try and spread false information and people commenting nasty statements to purposely drag our name through the mud.

“As for previous staff, we would just like to make you all aware that we are a complete new business and new ownership.”

It added: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our loyal customers who kept us going, even in the difficult months.”

Durn House in Portsoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Owners to take over Durn House

The sudden news of its closure also comes as the owners prepare to take over Durn House in Portsoy.

The four-star boutique is known for its charm, elegance and diverse seasonal menus. 

