Peterhead: Andy McDonald looks to Clyde game as biggest of the season

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald reckons the Blue Toon have to look at this weekend’s game with Clyde as the biggest of the season.

The Balmoor side have only one win to their name all season and are without a victory in 15 games. They have not scored a goal since the 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians on November 12.

Clyde are the only team who come close to them for having as poor a season – the Bully Wee are in the relegation play-off spot and are just two points better off than Peterhead in League One.

‘Biggest game of the season’

At this stage, the best-case scenario for both sides looks to be trying to avoid the automatic relegation spot and taking their chances in the play-offs, as Queen of the South, who sit in eighth, are 16 points clear of danger with 14 games to go.

“It’s probably the biggest game of the season,” said McDonald. “We need to recognise the importance of it, but we don’t want to build it up too much.

“I think for both of us, it’s not been the best of seasons and, if we’re being honest, it’s about who can avoid going straight down or stay up through the play-offs.

“The first thing is to get off the bottom of the table and that’s definitely what we’re looking towards first.

“If we do go on a run of form to close that gap then we can start to look further up.

“Does it affect you? It depends on the individual. Personally, I try not to think about it too much.”

Peterhead’s only victory of the campaign so far came against Kelty Hearts in September.

Difficult for Peterhead ‘to stay positive’

Clyde have to go back even further for their first win, which likewise came against Kelty but on August 13. They won their opening game of the season against Queens, but four draws are all they have to show for the last three-and-a-half months.

From Peterhead’s perspective, keeping spirits up in the changing room has been a challenge.

They looked to be taking steps in the right direction under manager David Robertson, but have been beaten 3-0 and 4-0 in their last two league outings.

“It’s difficult to stay positive and it’s hard for all the boys when we’ve not had a good result in a long time,” added McDonald.

“But we’ve got ourselves in this position and it’s up to us to get out of it.

“We’ve got to find motivation from somewhere – it’s up to us to pick ourselves up.”