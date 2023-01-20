Peterhead: Andy McDonald looks to Clyde game as biggest of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Andy McDonald looks to Clyde game as biggest of the season

By Jamie Durent
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald reckons the Blue Toon have to look at this weekend’s game with Clyde as the biggest of the season.

The Balmoor side have only one win to their name all season and are without a victory in 15 games. They have not scored a goal since the 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians on November 12.

Clyde are the only team who come close to them for having as poor a season – the Bully Wee are in the relegation play-off spot and are just two points better off than Peterhead in League One.

‘Biggest game of the season’

At this stage, the best-case scenario for both sides looks to be trying to avoid the automatic relegation spot and taking their chances in the play-offs, as Queen of the South, who sit in eighth, are 16 points clear of danger with 14 games to go.

“It’s probably the biggest game of the season,” said McDonald. “We need to recognise the importance of it, but we don’t want to build it up too much.

“I think for both of us, it’s not been the best of seasons and, if we’re being honest, it’s about who can avoid going straight down or stay up through the play-offs.

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald
Andy McDonald in action for Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“The first thing is to get off the bottom of the table and that’s definitely what we’re looking towards first.

“If we do go on a run of form to close that gap then we can start to look further up.

“Does it affect you? It depends on the individual. Personally, I try not to think about it too much.”

Peterhead’s only victory of the campaign so far came against Kelty Hearts in September.

Difficult for Peterhead ‘to stay positive’

Clyde have to go back even further for their first win, which likewise came against Kelty but on August 13. They won their opening game of the season against Queens, but four draws are all they have to show for the last three-and-a-half months.

From Peterhead’s perspective, keeping spirits up in the changing room has been a challenge.

They looked to be taking steps in the right direction under manager David Robertson, but have been beaten 3-0 and 4-0 in their last two league outings.

“It’s difficult to stay positive and it’s hard for all the boys when we’ve not had a good result in a long time,” added McDonald.

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“But we’ve got ourselves in this position and it’s up to us to get out of it.

“We’ve got to find motivation from somewhere – it’s up to us to pick ourselves up.”





