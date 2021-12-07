Covid Scotland: Vaccine roll-out has prevented 27,000 over-60s deaths, study finds

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new study has revealed Scotland’s over-60s would have had the highest Covid death rate in Europe, if not for the vaccines.

Without the jabs, it is thought 27,000 more people would have died from the coronavirus this year alone.

The research, conducted by experts from 17 international organisations, says Scotland’s high and early uptake of the Covid vaccine made a “significant” difference.

What would the Scottish situation be without Covid jabs?

Experts from the likes of Public Health Scotland and the World Health Organisation contributed to the paper, which has been published in the journal Eurosurveillance.

Between the final few weeks of last year and the end of October, nearly 4,600 people over 60 died from Covid in Scotland.

But an estimated 27,656 further deaths were averted because people were vaccinated against the disease.

These represent 86% of the total potential deaths, had the jabs not been invented.

Scotland’s figure is second only to Iceland, where the vaccine averted around 93% of Covid deaths in the age group.

Death rate could have been highest in Europe

The report shows the Covid death rate for Scots over 60 has been 333 people per 100,000.

Had it not been for the jabs, however, this could have soared sevenfold to 2,343. This would have been the highest in Europe, followed by England on 1,738.

But not all countries are benefitting.

For example, it is estimated only 6% of over-60s Covid deaths in Ukraine have been averted by the vaccine.

The figures were also barely into double digits for Moldova, Slovakia and Croatia.

Researchers say this disparity could be because of a generally slower uptake of jabs in some countries, or that roll-outs were stalled by waves of infection.

On average, the researchers say the programme has directly averted around 51% of Covid deaths for the age group throughout Europe.

‘Speed, professionalism and dedication’

Scotland’s health secretary has paid tribute to the “speed, professionalism and dedication” of health workers and all involved in the vaccination programme, off the back of the report.

Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland’s vaccination programme is an overwhelming success and as always, I want to thank everyone involved and all those who have taken up the offer of vaccine.”