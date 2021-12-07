Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: Vaccine roll-out has prevented 27,000 over-60s deaths, study finds

By James Wyllie
December 7, 2021, 5:21 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 10:42 am
Lucy Airs was one of the first people over 90 to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in Scotland.
A new study has revealed Scotland’s over-60s would have had the highest Covid death rate in Europe, if not for the vaccines.

Without the jabs, it is thought 27,000 more people would have died from the coronavirus this year alone.

The research, conducted by experts from 17 international organisations, says Scotland’s high and early uptake of the Covid vaccine made a “significant” difference.

What would the Scottish situation be without Covid jabs?

Experts from the likes of Public Health Scotland and the World Health Organisation contributed to the paper, which has been published in the journal Eurosurveillance.

Between the final few weeks of last year and the end of October, nearly 4,600 people over 60 died from Covid in Scotland.

But an estimated 27,656 further deaths were averted because people were vaccinated against the disease.

These represent 86% of the total potential deaths, had the jabs not been invented.

Scotland’s figure is second only to Iceland, where the vaccine averted around 93% of Covid deaths in the age group.

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in January 2021.
Death rate could have been highest in Europe

The report shows the Covid death rate for Scots over 60 has been 333 people per 100,000.

Had it not been for the jabs, however, this could have soared sevenfold to 2,343. This would have been the highest in Europe, followed by England on 1,738.

But not all countries are benefitting.

For example, it is estimated only 6% of over-60s Covid deaths in Ukraine have been averted by the vaccine.

The figures were also barely into double digits for Moldova, Slovakia and Croatia.

Researchers say this disparity could be because of a generally slower uptake of jabs in some countries, or that roll-outs were stalled by waves of infection.

On average, the researchers say the programme has directly averted around 51% of Covid deaths for the age group throughout Europe.

‘Speed, professionalism and dedication’

Humza Yousaf praised the efforts of Covid vaccine teams in Scotland, with their efforts averting thousands of deaths.
Scotland’s health secretary has paid tribute to the “speed, professionalism and dedication” of health workers and all involved in the vaccination programme, off the back of the report.

Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland’s vaccination programme is an overwhelming success and as always, I want to thank everyone involved and all those who have taken up the offer of vaccine.”

