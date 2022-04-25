Orkney has the world’s highest MS rate – and now patients are turning to ballet for help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Orkney has the world’s highest MS rate – and now patients are turning to ballet for help

By Chloe Irvine
April 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:21 am
New dance classes will help the 1-in-170 women in Orkney living with multiple sclerosis (MS).
New dance classes will help the 1-in-170 women in Orkney living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Orkney has the highest rate of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the entire world – now islanders will dance to improve their health.

One in 170 Orcadian women are living with the condition, which can cause mobility problems, pain, brain fog and fatigue.

There’s no cure, but studies have suggested dance classes can ease the symptoms, improving balance, co-ordination, lower limb strength and cognitive performance.

Now, this theory is being put to the test in Orkney.

Three women laughing as they do ballet
Scottish Ballet’s Elevate class. Picture by Andy Ross

SB Elevate Orkney is being launched today by Scottish Ballet Health, in conjunction with two local groups and the Royal Conservatoire Scotland.

It’s one of the first projects of its kind in the UK and has been tailored to meet various different mobility needs including, for those who use wheelchairs.

‘Most people know someone affected by MS’

George Hannah from the MS Society Orkney said many people will feel the benefits – physically and mentally.

He said: “We are delighted to be involved in this project, as most people in Orkney know someone who is affected by MS.

“We all know the importance of exercise and keeping moving and this will help folks do that.

“Also, we can’t underestimate the importance of the social aspect, as people get the chance to get back together again.”

Three women taking part in an SB Elevate class, which will soon be coming to Orkney.
Three women taking part in an SB Elevate class, which will soon be coming to Orkney.

Tiffany Stott, Scottish Ballet’s dance health programme manager, said stressed it was particularly important to bring the project to Orkney.

“We realised that the situation in Orkney was unique, and we will work closely with the community, local partners, and a researcher to help us understand the needs,” she said.

“We are really excited about the project and the difference it could make to the lives of people living with MS in Orkney.”

The taster session will be held on Monday April 25 at the Pickaquoy Centre, Kirkwall.

More information can be found on the Scottish Ballet website.

Read more:

Aberdeenshire mum says 8,000 mile Mexico trip is ‘only option’ for her incurable condition

‘I wanted to see if I still could’: MS patient raises charity cash with gruelling challenge

What is multiple sclerosis (MS)? Everything you need to know.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]