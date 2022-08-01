Five months on, less than half of Scotland’s most vulnerable have received their fifth Covid booster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Five months on, less than half of Scotland’s most vulnerable have received their fifth Covid booster

By James Wyllie
August 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 6:15 am
a matured man getting an injection on the right arm of Covid-19 vaccine in a government vaccination centre
Less than half of Scots in the most vulnerable category have received their spring Covid booster - with the autumn roll-out fast approaching.

Less than half of Scotland’s most vulnerable people have received their fifth dose of Covid vaccine, despite it becoming available back in March.

Last week just 61 people received the “spring booster” against coronavirus – adding to an overall total of 29,000.

Some have complained they weren’t even aware they were due another dose, calling for further action from the government.

And with a sixth dose to be rolled out this autumn, there are fears that thousands of people could be left at risk.

How many Covid jabs should I have had?

While otherwise healthy adults have received two primary doses and a booster, the process to protect against Covid has been much more intensive for the severely clinically vulnerable.

This includes the likes of cancer patients and people who’ve received an organ transplant.

They received three primary doses, and are currently due a second top-up called the spring booster.

Genuine Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine vial hold in hand by a nurse in a mask
People in Scotland classed as seriously vulnerable have been entitled to a fifth dose of Covid jab, or second booster, since March.

Last month health bosses announced the groups who will be eligible for a third booster – and sixth jab overall – this autumn.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said health boards should aim to complete these by December.

But, with a recommended gap of at least 12 weeks between doses, there are concerns around whether Scotland will meet this deadline.

Fifth vaccines needed by end of September

If someone’s to receive their autumn booster by the end of the year, they’ll need to have had their fifth dose at least three months prior.

This means they’ve got a deadline of the end of September to get the spring booster.

And for the 53% of people in the severely immunocompromised category still waiting for it, that date is fast approaching.

A blue envelope; we asked why residents in Scotland don't seem to have had letters about the fifth Covid vaccine dose
Questions have been raised as to why some people in Scotland haven’t received letters regarding their fifth dose of Covid vaccine.

Questions have been raised as to why the roll-out is happening so slowly, with reports of some in this category not receiving letters, or even being aware they are eligible for the jab altogether.

One patient described the situation as a “public scandal” – saying people have trusted the government to tell them when they need another dose, and are being let down.

Questions unanswered

We approached the Scottish Government for comment, but they didn’t respond to three key questions:

  • What is the timescale for offering dose five – is there a concern that people will still be waiting for it when the sixth becomes available?
  • Do more efforts need to be made in advertising the fifth dose to those eligible?
  • Are all people in this cohort receiving letters regarding their fifth dose?

A spokeswoman for the government replied with information about vaccine eligibility, adding: “The number of vaccines these individuals will have received and when they will have received them will be dependent on their personal medical circumstances.

“Anyone who believes they were entitled to a spring booster but were not contacted should contact the helpline on 0800 030 8013.”

What happens next?

Tess White – a North East MSP, and the Scottish Conservatives’ shadow public health minister – says further work must be taken to promote these boosters.

North East MSP Tess White. Picture by Kami Thomson
North East MSP Tess White. Picture by Kami Thomson

“Our most vulnerable people need to get the right guidance to keep on track with boosters,” she added.

“They were slow to get off the starting line earlier in the initial vaccine rollout.

“Looking ahead to winter, there is no room for complacency.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]