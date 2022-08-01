Five months on, less than half of Scotland’s most vulnerable have received their fifth Covid booster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Less than half of Scotland’s most vulnerable people have received their fifth dose of Covid vaccine, despite it becoming available back in March.

Last week just 61 people received the “spring booster” against coronavirus – adding to an overall total of 29,000.

Some have complained they weren’t even aware they were due another dose, calling for further action from the government.

And with a sixth dose to be rolled out this autumn, there are fears that thousands of people could be left at risk.

How many Covid jabs should I have had?

While otherwise healthy adults have received two primary doses and a booster, the process to protect against Covid has been much more intensive for the severely clinically vulnerable.

This includes the likes of cancer patients and people who’ve received an organ transplant.

They received three primary doses, and are currently due a second top-up called the spring booster.

Last month health bosses announced the groups who will be eligible for a third booster – and sixth jab overall – this autumn.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said health boards should aim to complete these by December.

But, with a recommended gap of at least 12 weeks between doses, there are concerns around whether Scotland will meet this deadline.

Fifth vaccines needed by end of September

If someone’s to receive their autumn booster by the end of the year, they’ll need to have had their fifth dose at least three months prior.

This means they’ve got a deadline of the end of September to get the spring booster.

And for the 53% of people in the severely immunocompromised category still waiting for it, that date is fast approaching.

Questions have been raised as to why the roll-out is happening so slowly, with reports of some in this category not receiving letters, or even being aware they are eligible for the jab altogether.

One patient described the situation as a “public scandal” – saying people have trusted the government to tell them when they need another dose, and are being let down.

Questions unanswered

We approached the Scottish Government for comment, but they didn’t respond to three key questions:

What is the timescale for offering dose five – is there a concern that people will still be waiting for it when the sixth becomes available?

Do more efforts need to be made in advertising the fifth dose to those eligible?

Are all people in this cohort receiving letters regarding their fifth dose?

A spokeswoman for the government replied with information about vaccine eligibility, adding: “The number of vaccines these individuals will have received and when they will have received them will be dependent on their personal medical circumstances.

“Anyone who believes they were entitled to a spring booster but were not contacted should contact the helpline on 0800 030 8013.”

What happens next?

Tess White – a North East MSP, and the Scottish Conservatives’ shadow public health minister – says further work must be taken to promote these boosters.

“Our most vulnerable people need to get the right guidance to keep on track with boosters,” she added.

“They were slow to get off the starting line earlier in the initial vaccine rollout.

“Looking ahead to winter, there is no room for complacency.”