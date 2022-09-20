Ataxia: 10,000 across UK with rare condition affecting speech and mobility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ataxia: 10,000 across UK with rare condition affecting speech and mobility

By James Wyllie
September 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Ataxia can affect people's mobility, with many requiring support from a walking stick or wheelchair.
Ataxia can affect people's mobility, with many requiring support from a walking stick or wheelchair.

For the 10,000 people with diagnosed ataxia in the UK, they often find themselves exhausted, struggling to speak and even getting accused of being drunk.

Around three-quarters find the effects so severe they don’t expect to ever be able to work again.

And while there’s no cure, there are treatments available to control the symptoms.

But exactly what is ataxia, how does it affect people, and what support is on offer?

How does ataxia affect people?

Derek Taylor, who runs the west Scotland branch of charity Ataxia UK, was initially diagnosed with MS more than two decades ago.

But after a range of tests, the 52-year-old was found to have a genetic fault causing his illness.

“My main symptoms are mobility and speech problems,” he explains.

“Fatigue has stopped me working too many hours as every day can feel different, with some days being worse than others.”

Derek Taylor, who heads up the west of Scotland support group for Ataxia UK.
Derek Taylor, who heads up the west of Scotland support group for Ataxia UK.

Others with the condition can have problems with their motor skills, vision and swallowing.

Derek says a lack of understanding from others has stripped away some of his confidence.

“I’ve been accused of being drunk many times and reported to the police,” he explained.

“I don’t drink alcohol at all now, since it affects balance and co-ordination, and I carry an Ataxia-issued card to say that I have a condition.”

Can people with ataxia work?

Derek says work is a “major frustration” for many in his group.

A large number of people with ataxia can’t work at all, or can only commit to minimal hours.

“My background is in finance so I put that to use with a couple of charities,” Derek says.

“It keeps my brain ticking over – I think it’s important to keep your mind as well as body active.”

A survey by Ataxia UK last year found that 73% of people with the condition don’t expect to work again.

Just 16% of respondents are currently in work, while more than half had taken early retirement.

What’s more, around one-in-five reported problems with their employer’s attitude or physical access to work.

What causes ataxia?

There are many different types of ataxia, but they can largely be split into three categories:

  • Acquired ataxia, where it develops from trauma or injury, like a stroke, MS or brain tumour.
  • Hereditary ataxia, where symptoms develop slowly due to faulty genes.
  • Late onset ataxia, which typically begins in someone’s 50s due to progressive but unexplained brain damage.

Generally people with ataxia have a shortened life expectancy, but some can live into their 60s and beyond.

Where can people get support?

Your GP can help with a diagnosis, but this may involve tests including brain scans, giving blood samples or having a lumbar puncture.

While Ataxia UK doesn’t have a chapter in the north or north-east of Scotland, people in Argyll and Bute can benefit from its west Scotland branch.

The group holds meetings every Sunday, offering people a way to meet face-to-face.

Derek, in the back row with the purple hat, celebrating Christmas with the rest of the ataxia support group.
Derek, in the back row with the purple hat, celebrating Christmas with the rest of the ataxia support group.

Derek added: “People can feel isolated so part of our purpose is to be there and to chat and share experiences.

“Our group is more of a social group. Where we can’t offer tangible support, such as funding an electric wheelchair for example, we can give some help in getting to meetings.

“We can also offer support in terms of conversations around things like home adaptations and benefits, based on conversations around our own experiences.”

More information can be found on the Ataxia UK website, or by reaching out to the West of Scotland branch via Facebook.

Editor's Picks