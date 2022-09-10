Samaritans Aberdeen: Stop being afraid to talk about suicide

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Speak about suicide rather than shying away – and Samaritans Aberdeen says this could save a life.

The charity says it’s a common misconception that broaching the subject will make a situation worse.

In fact, it offers an opportunity for someone to open up and express their feelings.

With the cost of living soaring, and people still recovering from the pandemic, the organisation’s north-east chapter is providing tips to help people talk.

Samaritans’ tips for speaking about suicide

Marie Cowie, Samaritans Aberdeen branch director, says it’s important to break the taboo around suicide.

This means asking direct questions – and showing it’s nothing to feel ashamed about.

The organisation is suggesting prompts like “Have you thought about ending your life?” and “Are you saying that you want to die?”

It’s also offering tips on listening skills and starting conversations on the Samaritans website.

Bad days can happen, we're here to listen when they do 💚 pic.twitter.com/vp3Cm9PWsJ — Samaritans (@samaritans) August 29, 2022

Maria says: “If someone is feeling suicidal, they might be distant or distracted or feel disconnected.

“Asking someone directly if they’re having suicidal thoughts can give them the chance to tell you how they feel.

“You don’t have to be an expert, just being there to listen and showing you care can help – letting them know they’re not a burden and there’s always someone they can turn to.”

‘No-one should feel ashamed’

She adds: “Life for a lot of people is tough right now.

“No-one should feel ashamed about sharing what’s challenging them or feel like there’s no one they can turn to.

“It’s crucial that we all look out for each other and ask anyone you’re concerned about direct questions to allow them the time and space to express what they’re really going through.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, 24/7, 365 days a year, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org