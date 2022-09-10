Samaritans Aberdeen: Stop being afraid to talk about suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Samaritans Aberdeen: Stop being afraid to talk about suicide

By James Wyllie
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Maria Cowie, Aberdeen Samaritans branch manager, says it's important to talk about suicide. Picture by Kath Flannery
Speak about suicide rather than shying away – and Samaritans Aberdeen says this could save a life.

The charity says it’s a common misconception that broaching the subject will make a situation worse.

In fact, it offers an opportunity for someone to open up and express their feelings.

With the cost of living soaring, and people still recovering from the pandemic, the organisation’s north-east chapter is providing tips to help people talk.

Samaritans’ tips for speaking about suicide

Marie Cowie, Samaritans Aberdeen branch director, says it’s important to break the taboo around suicide.

Maria is one of more than 80 volunteers at the Samaritans branch in Aberdeen who regularly talk to people about suicide. Picture by Kath Flannery
This means asking direct questions – and showing it’s nothing to feel ashamed about.

The organisation is suggesting prompts like “Have you thought about ending your life?” and “Are you saying that you want to die?”

It’s also offering tips on listening skills and starting conversations on the Samaritans website.

Maria says: “If someone is feeling suicidal, they might be distant or distracted or feel disconnected.

“Asking someone directly if they’re having suicidal thoughts can give them the chance to tell you how they feel.

“You don’t have to be an expert, just being there to listen and showing you care can help – letting them know they’re not a burden and there’s always someone they can turn to.”

‘No-one should feel ashamed’

She adds: “Life for a lot of people is tough right now.

“No-one should feel ashamed about sharing what’s challenging them or feel like there’s no one they can turn to.

The Samaritans office on Dee Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery
“It’s crucial that we all look out for each other and ask anyone you’re concerned about direct questions to allow them the time and space to express what they’re really going through.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, 24/7, 365 days a year, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org

More about the Samaritans in Aberdeen:

