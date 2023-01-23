World Insulin Day launched to ensure Aberdeen pioneer is not forgotten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World Insulin Day launched to ensure Aberdeen pioneer is not forgotten

By James Wyllie
January 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 7:32 am
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society

Campaigners claim an Aberdeen doctor’s pioneering work on diabetes treatment is being “airbrushed from history” in favour of his Canadian counterparts.

January 23 marks 101 years since the first successful dose of insulin was given to a patient.

But, even though John Macleod shared the Nobel Prize for his efforts, it’s claimed his contributions are often overlooked.

And it’s hoped a move to mark the anniversary with a global day of recognition could right this “injustice”.

Aberdeen man’s involvement with insulin breakthrough

Macleod was born near Dunkeld, but moved north and studied at Aberdeen Grammar and the city’s university.

After time developing his career in London, Leipzig and Ohio, he found his way to Toronto.

John Macleod's work dramatically changed the course of diabetes treatment. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
John Macleod’s work dramatically changed the course of diabetes treatment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

At that point, people with what is now known as Type 1 diabetes typically only survived a few months after diagnosis.

Macleod started advising inexperienced doctor Frederick Banting and summer student Charles Best, who had come to him with an idea about treatment.

But the pair clashed as Banting took Macleod’s warnings about the accuracy of his research as rejections.

On January 11, Banting administered the first human trial of insulin, but this failed.

It wasn’t until January 23 that a second attempt by biochemistry professor James Collip, using a method suggested by Macleod instead, was successful.

All of the patient’s symptoms disappeared, and he lived another 13 years before dying of pneumonia.

World Insulin Day to ‘set the record straight’

Macleod and Banting shared the 1923 Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology as a result of their findings.

But the JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society says the Scot has become “almost entirely overlooked” with the history books favouring the Canadians.

This includes the fact that world diabetes day takes place each November 14 – Banting’s birthday.

John Otto hopes the new date will 'set the record straight'. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society in Aberdeen
John Otto hopes the new date will ‘set the record straight’. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society in Aberdeen

John Otto, the group’s founder and chairman, explained: “The fact that Macleod continues to be airbrushed from history is a source of great frustration to anyone who knows the genuine story of the discovery of insulin.

“It’s equally frustrating that January 11 is often cited as the date of the first successful use of insulin, when in truth it was the 23rd of the month.

“An awareness day marking the date of the true Toronto breakthrough – credited to the combined efforts of Banting, Best, Collip and most of all Macleod – is long overdue.”

The group is hopeful that World Insulin Day, to be held every January 23, will “set the record straight” about the medical breakthrough.

Later this year the 100th anniversary of Macleod’s Nobel Prize will be celebrated in Aberdeen with the unveiling of a bronze and granite memorial in Duthie Park.

 

100 years of Insulin

Tags

Conversation

