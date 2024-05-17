10 of the top health, fitness and wellbeing influencers from Aberdeenshire

With social media influencers on the rise, it’s no surprise that there are plenty of people out there ready to help you achieve your goals, whatever they may be.

Despite the idea of scrolling sites like Instagram and Tik Tok having somewhat of a bad representation, there are actually lots of relatable figures online trying to inspire people through their passion.

One in particular being health and fitness.

I’m not talking about people whose metric for success is the number of abs you can achieve, but rather what makes you feel good about your body.

In the north-east alone, there are many inspiring figures guiding people throughout their health and wellness journey’s.

Take a look at some of the most well-known health and fitness influencers from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Lois Simpson

Who? Lois Simpson, from Aberdeen, is one of the top fitness influencers in the north-east.

The fitness trainer has amassed a following of over 71,000 followers on Instagram alone, as she shares empowering clips of her own fitness journey.

Keeping it real on social media, Lois helps women build confidence in the gym as we all know how daunting of a place it can be.

How to follow: Lois Simpson has a page on Instagram called loislovesfitness and posts daily content.

Yadira Gonzalez

Who? You might know Yadira as being described as “sunshine in human form” as she has brought her vivacious Latino spirit to Aberdeen.

The 28-year-old mum of one works as a personal trainer and fitness instructor at PureGyms in Kittybrewster and Rubislaw.

With over 20,000 followers on Instagram the Zumba dance guru wants to show people how to fall in love with fitness and make their journey fun.

How to follow: The fitness influencer posts regular content on her Instagram page as well as provide personal training packages online.

Scott Baptie

Who? Scott Baptie is a north-east nutritional guru, best known for his easy-to-follow family-friendly digital recipe books.

Scott, who has 150k followers on Instagram regularly posts delicious high protein meals for his followers to try.

The nutritionist from Banff in Aberdeenshire even has an app called Food for Fitness which boasts over 300 high protein recipes.

How to follow: Scott can be followed on Instagram or you can purchase his app here.

Graeme Tomlinson

Who? Graeme Tomlinson is a health coach and personal trainer based in Aberdeen.

The best-selling nutritionist is behind the Instagram phenomenon, the fitness chef, as he reveals the myths and pitfalls of weight-loss advice.

With over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, it’s no surprise he is a Sunday Times bestselling author.

How to follow: Graeme keeps his Instagram followers up to date with the latest weight-loss tips and tricks.

Jessica Conti

Who? Jessica Conti is a personal trainer and online wellness coach based in Aberdeen.

The 29-year-old is a competitive powerlifter and personal trainer who is going above and beyond to help others feel strong in body and in mind.

She decided to explore the idea of becoming a personal trainer during lockdown and has never looked back.

Now, she spends her time helping other like-minded individuals achieve their fitness goals.

How to follow: Jessica can be followed on Instagram or people can sign up for coaching with her here.

Doctor Aileen Alexander

Who? You might know Dr Aileen Alexander as being a former Aberdeen GP.

After being an NHS worker for many years, she sought to breakaway from her role to help thousands of woman all over the world by launching Nourish Academy.

Appearing in Hello Magazine as well as being a TEDx speaker, she believes she may just help others to not only protect the NHS long term, but also change their health for the better.

How to follow: You can keep up to date with Dr Aileen Alexander by visiting her website.

Doctor Laura Wyness

Who? Doctor Laura Wyness is a menopause nutritionist and nutrition writer based in the north-east of Scotland.

The nutritionist, who grew up on a farm near Fyvie, has written Eating Well for Menopause, dishing out expert advice on what foods alleviate menopause symptoms.

As it can be a challenging time for many women, she sought to change the “taboo” around menopause itself and help people understand nutrition better and feel confident in making healthy food choices.

How to follow: Dr Laura Wynes can be followed on Instagram and a list of her services can be found online.

Lucy Lord

Who? Lucy Lord, from Aberdeen, has amassed over 130,000 followers on Instagram.

She has become an Instagram sensation, sharing her nutritional recipes which include everything from home bakes to seasonal favourites.

Lucy is also a 2x Sunday Times best selling author and has recently published a new eBook called Nourish, which is filled with a combination of sweet and savoury recipes that take less than 45 minutes to cook.

How to follow: Follow Lucy’s Instragram here.

Carrie Irvine

Who? Carrie Irvine is a sport and exercise coach based in Stonehaven, who dedicates her time to helping individuals achieve their health and wellness goals.

She runs her own personal training business called Fearless Fitness and has helped countless clients by providing detailed plans for them to follow as well as enthusiastic motivation.

With nearly 3,000 followers on Instagram, her mission is to help people become the best version of themselves.

How to follow: You can gain some of Carrie’s fitness expertise by visiting her page on Instagram here.

Anggie Bonaccorso

Who? Anggie Bonaccorso is an online coach and qualified personal trainer based in Aberdeen.

Her goal is to make others feel and experience exercise in a fun and exciting way.

She offers personal training to give people the tools and confidence to meet their goals while “keeping it real.”

Anggie offers personalised workout and meal plans as well as continuous communication and she works closely with her clients to help them achieve their fitness dreams.

How to follow: You can sign up to Anggie’s online coaching or follow her on Instagram.

To see a more general influencer list for the north-east of Scotland click here.

Have we missed your favourite health influencer or content creator? Let us know in the comments below.