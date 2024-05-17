10 of the top health, fitness and wellbeing influencers from Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

10 of the top health, fitness and wellbeing influencers from Aberdeenshire

Here are some of the best accounts to follow if you're looking for some healthy inspiration.

By Shanay Taylor
Fitness influencers in the north east. Image: Lois Simpson, Anggie Bonaccorso, Lucy Lord/ Instagram.
Fitness influencers in the north east. Image: Lois Simpson, Anggie Bonaccorso, Lucy Lord/ Instagram.

With social media influencers on the rise, it’s no surprise that there are plenty of people out there ready to help you achieve your goals, whatever they may be.

Despite the idea of scrolling sites like Instagram and Tik Tok having somewhat of a bad representation, there are actually lots of relatable figures online trying to inspire people through their passion.

One in particular being health and fitness.

I’m not talking about people whose metric for success is the number of abs you can achieve, but rather what makes you feel good about your body.

In the north-east alone, there are many inspiring figures guiding people throughout their health and wellness journey’s.

Take a look at some of the most well-known health and fitness influencers from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Lois Simpson

Lois Simpson. Image: Lois Simpson.

Who? Lois Simpson, from Aberdeen, is one of the top fitness influencers in the north-east.

The fitness trainer has amassed a following of over 71,000 followers on Instagram alone, as she shares empowering clips of her own fitness journey.

Keeping it real on social media, Lois helps women build confidence in the gym as we all know how daunting of a place it can be.

How to follow: Lois Simpson has a page on Instagram called loislovesfitness and posts daily content.

Yadira Gonzalez

Personal trainer and fitness instructor Yadira Gonzalez pictured at PureGym, Hill of Rubislaw. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Who? You might know Yadira as being described as “sunshine in human form” as she has brought her vivacious Latino spirit to Aberdeen.

The 28-year-old mum of one works as a personal trainer and fitness instructor at PureGyms in Kittybrewster and Rubislaw.

With over 20,000 followers on Instagram the Zumba dance guru wants to show people how to fall in love with fitness and make their journey fun.

How to follow: The fitness influencer posts regular content on her Instagram page as well as provide personal training packages online.

Scott Baptie

Scott Baptie with his #1 book.

Who? Scott Baptie is a north-east nutritional guru, best known for his easy-to-follow family-friendly digital recipe books.

Scott, who has 150k followers on Instagram regularly posts delicious high protein meals for his followers to try.

The nutritionist from Banff in Aberdeenshire even has an app called Food for Fitness which boasts over 300 high protein recipes.

How to follow: Scott can be followed on Instagram or you can purchase his app here.

Graeme Tomlinson

Graeme Tomlinson. Image: Graeme Tomlinson.

Who? Graeme Tomlinson is a health coach and personal trainer based in Aberdeen.

The best-selling nutritionist is behind the Instagram phenomenon, the fitness chef, as he reveals the myths and pitfalls of weight-loss advice.

With over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, it’s no surprise he is a Sunday Times bestselling author.

How to follow: Graeme keeps his Instagram followers up to date with the latest weight-loss tips and tricks.

Jessica Conti

Jessica at Results Gym, South College Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Who? Jessica Conti is a personal trainer and online wellness coach based in Aberdeen.

The 29-year-old is a competitive powerlifter and personal trainer who is going above and beyond to help others feel strong in body and in mind.

She decided to explore the idea of becoming a personal trainer during lockdown and has never looked back.

Now, she spends her time helping other like-minded individuals achieve their fitness goals.

How to follow: Jessica can be followed on Instagram or people can sign up for coaching with her here.

Doctor Aileen Alexander

Dr Aileen Alexander. Image: Dr Aileen Alexander.

Who? You might know Dr Aileen Alexander as being a former Aberdeen GP.

After being an NHS worker for many years, she sought to breakaway from her role to help thousands of woman all over the world by launching Nourish Academy.

Appearing in Hello Magazine as well as being a TEDx speaker, she believes she may just help others to not only protect the NHS long term, but also change their health for the better.

How to follow: You can keep up to date with Dr Aileen Alexander by visiting her website.

Doctor Laura Wyness

Nutritionist Dr Laura Wyness

Who? Doctor Laura Wyness is a menopause nutritionist and nutrition writer based in the north-east of Scotland.

The nutritionist, who grew up on a farm near Fyvie, has written Eating Well for Menopause, dishing out expert advice on what foods alleviate menopause symptoms.

As it can be a challenging time for many women, she sought to change the “taboo” around menopause itself and help people understand nutrition better and feel confident in making healthy food choices.

How to follow: Dr Laura Wynes can be followed on Instagram and a list of her services can be found online.

Lucy Lord

Lucy Lord. Image: Lucy Lord.

Who? Lucy Lord, from Aberdeen, has amassed over 130,000 followers on Instagram.

She has become an Instagram sensation, sharing her nutritional recipes which include everything from home bakes to seasonal favourites.

Lucy is also a 2x Sunday Times best selling author and has recently published a new eBook called Nourish, which is filled with a combination of sweet and savoury recipes that take less than 45 minutes to cook.

How to follow: Follow Lucy’s Instragram here.

Carrie Irvine

Carrie Irvine. Image: Carrie Irvine.

Who? Carrie Irvine is a sport and exercise coach based in Stonehaven, who dedicates her time to helping individuals achieve their health and wellness goals.

She runs her own personal training business called Fearless Fitness and has helped countless clients by providing detailed plans for them to follow as well as enthusiastic motivation.

With nearly 3,000 followers on Instagram, her mission is to help people become the best version of themselves.

How to follow: You can gain some of Carrie’s fitness expertise by visiting her page on Instagram here.

Anggie Bonaccorso

Anggie Bonaccors. Image: Anggie Bonaccorso/Instagram.

Who? Anggie Bonaccorso is an online coach and qualified personal trainer based in Aberdeen.

Her goal is to make others feel and experience exercise in a fun and exciting way.

She offers personal training to give people the tools and confidence to meet their goals while “keeping it real.”

Anggie offers personalised workout and meal plans as well as continuous communication and she works closely with her clients to help them achieve their fitness dreams.

How to follow: You can sign up to Anggie’s online coaching or follow her on Instagram.

To see a more general influencer list for the north-east of Scotland click here.

Have we missed your favourite health influencer or content creator? Let us know in the comments below.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Brave's oldest model, 90-year-old Alastair Henderson from Bucksburn, works the crowd at P&J Live on Thursday night. The Friends of Anchor charity fashion show went off with a bang. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: Brave 2024 models light up P&J Live for Friends of Anchor
Brave 2024 model Hugh Sutherland gets the crowd dancing. The charity fashion show on Thursday night raised thousands of pounds for Friends of Anchor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brave 2024 men rock P&J Live for Friends of Anchor fashion show, with tens…
Five sisters lost their brother in 2008 after he was infected with hep C via a contaminated blood transfusion (Ellie Ng/PA)
‘We are still suffering’, say families of contaminated blood scandal victims
The BHF claims charities are the largest funders in the field of cardiovascular research (PA)
Heart disease research shortfall ‘puts UK at risk of being left behind’
A study looked at the development of health issues associated with diabetes (PA)
Men ‘more at risk of complications from diabetes’, study finds
Global life expectancy is forecast to increase from 73.6 years of age in 2022 to around 78.1 years of age in 2050 (Yui Mok/PA)
Global life expectancy to increase by nearly five years by 2050 – study
Brixham Harbour (Barry Batchelor/PA)
Damaged air valve ‘potential source leading to parasite in water network’
The event at the Royal Society of Medicine was organised by Justice for Doctors (Peter Byrne/PA)
Whistleblowing doctors report ‘pattern’ of being targeted by trusts – conference
The Prince of Wales said he was ‘hopeful’ regarding the future of AMR because of the growing expertise on the topic (Yui Mok/PA)
William makes speech calling for ‘urgent’ action on antimicrobial resistance
Theresa May’s 2017 election campaign was derailed by arguments over social care reform (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rich should save for own social care, says May

Conversation