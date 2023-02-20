One-third of Aberdeen adult protection cases caused by neglect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One-third of Aberdeen adult protection cases caused by neglect

By James Wyllie
February 20, 2023, 11:45 am
Miranda Radley says the cost-of-living crisis and rising fuel costs are having an impact on adult protection in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Miranda Radley says the cost-of-living crisis and rising fuel costs are having an impact. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

One-third of all adult protection cases in Aberdeen are being prompted by neglect, health bosses have revealed.

And with continued pressures from the cost-of-living crisis and rising fuel prices, they’re calling on people to be vigilant.

The city council’s communities, housing and public protection committee has spoken out about the matter to mark National Adult Support and Protection Day.

Of the 138 adult support and protection cases being progressed at the start of this month, 24 related to self-neglect and 22 to neglect.

These all relate to someone not being cared for properly – either by themselves or someone responsible for them.

‘Some may be unaware of neglect’

They could be living somewhere cold, dirty or unsafe, have difficulty dressing or washing properly, or be missing out on crucial medical and social care.

Others may have “lost the motivation” to look after themselves – and they might have been personally unaware of their living conditions.

The council says this could be with hoarding, or allowing dirt and waste to build up.

Some situations could also be the result of someone finding themselves dependent on drugs or alcohol, losing full awareness of their situation.

Miranda Radley, who heads up the council committee, said: “The risk of harm to adults is ever-present of course – but the dangers may heighten in difficult times when the people responsible for others’ welfare, and those finding it hard to take care of themselves, face ever greater challenges in their lives.

“Everyone can play their part in reducing those risks by highlighting their worries about a neighbour or loved-one and reporting their concerns to the professionals who can step in and help.”

The council offers guidance on self-neglect and hoarding, and has videos available with more information.

It is encouraging anyone with concern about a vulnerable adult who needs support to contact the adult protection social work team on 0800 731 5520.

