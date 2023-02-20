One-third of Aberdeen adult protection cases caused by neglect

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One-third of all adult protection cases in Aberdeen are being prompted by neglect, health bosses have revealed.

And with continued pressures from the cost-of-living crisis and rising fuel prices, they’re calling on people to be vigilant.

The city council’s communities, housing and public protection committee has spoken out about the matter to mark National Adult Support and Protection Day.

Of the 138 adult support and protection cases being progressed at the start of this month, 24 related to self-neglect and 22 to neglect.

These all relate to someone not being cared for properly – either by themselves or someone responsible for them.

‘Some may be unaware of neglect’

They could be living somewhere cold, dirty or unsafe, have difficulty dressing or washing properly, or be missing out on crucial medical and social care.

Others may have “lost the motivation” to look after themselves – and they might have been personally unaware of their living conditions.

The council says this could be with hoarding, or allowing dirt and waste to build up.

Some situations could also be the result of someone finding themselves dependent on drugs or alcohol, losing full awareness of their situation.

Miranda Radley, who heads up the council committee, said: “The risk of harm to adults is ever-present of course – but the dangers may heighten in difficult times when the people responsible for others’ welfare, and those finding it hard to take care of themselves, face ever greater challenges in their lives.

“Everyone can play their part in reducing those risks by highlighting their worries about a neighbour or loved-one and reporting their concerns to the professionals who can step in and help.”

The council offers guidance on self-neglect and hoarding, and has videos available with more information.

It is encouraging anyone with concern about a vulnerable adult who needs support to contact the adult protection social work team on 0800 731 5520.