Caley Thistle fan view: Unpredictable Inverness strike again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last week I signed off wondering if Caley Thistle could play as well against Hamilton as they had at Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

That may have appeared a rather negative way to finish but when you have watched Caley Thistle as long as I have you learn that one of the most predictable things about this football club is just how unpredictable they can be.

So it was not a huge surprise that they came a cropper against the Accies.

Inverness actually started the game pretty brightly. For the first 20 minutes they looked confident but there was no cutting edge.

A lack of composure and a heavy touch or two in front of goal were all that kept the score at 0-0. Slowly but surely, though, Hamilton worked their way back into the game.

However, at the break there was little to suggest the horror show we were about to witness.

For the second home game in succession, Inverness conceded a goal as a result of a slack pass.

Nathan Shaw was the sinner on this occasion, seeing a teammate to pass to, but not spotting a lurking opponent.

It happens too often with this team; possession is conceded far too easily at times. To be honest, Caley Thistle never recovered from this.

A fine Allardice header that brought an excellent save from Fulton was as close as we got.

I felt we were a bit slow to make our substitutions but would also have to accept, that when they did come, they had no real effect.

Yet, when these two teams meet again tomorrow I think Caley Thistle will win. It would be a very Caley Thistle way of going about things and no surprise whatsoever.