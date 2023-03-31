‘There are simply not enough trained GPs out there:’ Inverurie Medical Practice to hand back contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘There are simply not enough trained GPs out there:’ Inverurie Medical Practice to hand back contract

The practice has more than 25,000 patients and will make the switch in September.

By James Wyllie
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View

The ongoing lack of GPs has forced another north-east surgery to hand its contract back to NHS Grampian.

Inverurie Medical Practice, managed by a team of doctors there, will make the switch on September 7.

The clinic has more than 25,000 patients on its books, who are being told services will continue as normal for the next six months.

Following the switchover, it’s possible running of the surgery will revert to Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP).

It already manages six other GP clinics in the region, including Mintlaw and Aberchirder.

But health bosses say they’re looking at “every future possible option” which could also mean contracting the service to a different partnership of GPs.

Demand is ‘unprecedented and unmanageable’

Inverurie is the latest practice to make the move amid a severe lack of doctors in the north and north-east.

Next month AHSCP will take control of Fyvie Oldmeldrum, which also blamed the shortage of GPs.

And further north, NHS Highland is stepping in at Alness and Invergordon for similar staffing reasons.

Practice managers say they've been weighing up their options at the clinic, based at Inverurie Health and Care Hub, for some time. Image: NHS Grampian
Practice managers say they’ve been weighing up their options at the clinic, based at Inverurie Health and Care Hub, for some time. Image: NHS Grampian

The Grampian Local Medical Committee (LMC), which represents GPs across the region, says the demand for medics is “unprecedented and unmanageable”.

Last month it said some doctors are having to see more than four times the recommended safe limit for patients every day.

And it warned there could be cases where people in Aberdeen might, in “extreme cases,” have to travel as far as Moray to find a GP still accepting new patients.

‘We can’t provide the level of care we want’

Dr Iain Innes, one of the Inverurie Medical Practice partners, said it had been an “extremely difficult” decision to make.

“However, we cannot continue to provide the level of care we would wish to without recruiting new GPs,” he said.

“We have explored every avenue to recruit with positivity but there simply are not enough trained GPs out there.”

The clinic has also faced issues recruiting for non-doctor roles as well.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited Inverurie Health and Social Care Hub, where the medical practice is based, in 2019. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon officially opened Inverurie Health and Social Care Hub, where the clinic is based, in 2019. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Fellow partner Dr George Leiper said they’ll work with health chiefs to ensure the handover is “as smooth as possible”.

He added: “We have been considering all our options for a long time now.

“It is sad that we cannot continue as a partnership, but we are looking to the future and how we can continue to be part of the Inverurie community.

“I would like to thank our staff for their professionalism and the care they deliver to people every day.

“I would also like to thank our patients for the support they have provided to the practice over the years.”

Uncertain time, but Inverurie Medical Practice will ‘continue as normal’

This has been echoed by Alex Pirrie, the AHSCP manager for central Aberdeenshire.

She says patients will understandably feel stressed – but don’t need to take any action at this time.

“Inverurie Medical Practice has unfortunately, like many others across the country, found itself in the position of being unable to recruit new, permanent GPs,” she said.

“We will be working closely with the practice and all other partners to secure a robust, sustainable, future-focused primary care service for everyone registered with the practice.

“I appreciate that this is an uncertain time for those registered with the practice, however it will continue as normal over the next six months.

“There is no need for patients to change their practice, or take any other action, at this time.”

