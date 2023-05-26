Covid spring booster drop-ins available in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vulnerable people with weak immune system across the north-east are encouraged to get a Covid spring booster.

NHS Grampian is holding drop-in sessions at vaccination centres in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray for those eligible.

The additional jab is currently being offered to elderly people aged over 75 and anyone over the age of five, who is considered to be at higher risk of contracting Covid.

NHS Grampian has warned this may not apply to all people with a long-term or chronic condition.

Those who are unsure whether they are eligible or not can ask staff for further guidance at the assigned vaccination centres.

In Aberdeen, drop-in sessions will be available at the Bridge of Don clinic while the Airyhall Clinic will only be accepting patients with an appointment.

The Aberdeen Vaccination Centre at the former John Lewis building will close next Sunday and be relocated to the Bon Accord Centre on June 19.

Full list of clinics offering spring booster drop-ins:

Moray:

Elgin: Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road

Aberdeenshire:

Banchory: Scolty Day Centre on Arbeadie Road

Fraserburgh: Lower Dalrymple Hall on 13 Seaforth Street

Peterhead: Peterhead Vaccination Centre at Ugie Hospital on Ugie Road

Stonehaven: Invercarron Resource Centre on Low Wood Road

Huntly: Huntly Vaccination Centre at Jubilee Hospital

Inverurie:

Macduff: Macduff Vaccination Centre on 100 Duff Street

Aberdeen:

Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre on George Street (until June 4)

Bridge of Don Vaccination Centre on Cairnfold Road

Airyhall Vaccination Centre on Springfield Road (appointment only)