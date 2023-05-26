Covid spring booster drop-ins available in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid spring booster drop-ins available in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Aberdeen

Elderly people with compromised immune system are eligible for an additional Covid jab.

By Denny Andonova
Spring Covid booster
Drop-in sessions for a spring Covid booster will be available in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Vulnerable people with weak immune system across the north-east are encouraged to get a Covid spring booster.

NHS Grampian is holding drop-in sessions at vaccination centres in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray for those eligible.

The additional jab is currently being offered to elderly people aged over 75 and anyone over the age of five, who is considered to be at higher risk of contracting Covid.

NHS Grampian has warned this may not apply to all people with a long-term or chronic condition.

Those who are unsure whether they are eligible or not can ask staff for further guidance at the assigned vaccination centres.

In Aberdeen, drop-in sessions will be available at the Bridge of Don clinic while the Airyhall Clinic will only be accepting patients with an appointment.

Moderna is looking for volunteers in Aberdeen and the north-east to take part in a trial for a new Omicron-specific Covid vaccine.

The Aberdeen Vaccination Centre at the former John Lewis building will close next Sunday and be relocated to the Bon Accord Centre on June 19.

Full list of clinics offering spring booster drop-ins:

Moray: 

  • Elgin: Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road

Aberdeenshire: 

  • Banchory: Scolty Day Centre on Arbeadie Road
  • Fraserburgh: Lower Dalrymple Hall on 13 Seaforth Street
  • Peterhead: Peterhead Vaccination Centre at Ugie Hospital on Ugie Road
  • Stonehaven: Invercarron Resource Centre on Low Wood Road
  • Huntly: Huntly Vaccination Centre at Jubilee Hospital
  • Inverurie:
  • Macduff: Macduff Vaccination Centre on 100 Duff Street

Aberdeen: 

  • Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre on George Street (until June 4)
  • Bridge of Don Vaccination Centre on Cairnfold Road
  • Airyhall Vaccination Centre on Springfield Road (appointment only)

[[title]]