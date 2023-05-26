Stompers nursery given more time to make improvements after FIFTH damning inspection report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stompers nursery given more time to make improvements after FIFTH damning inspection report

Care Inspectorate officials have been making regular visits to the Bridge of Don nursery since June last year.

By David Mackay
Exterior front-on view of Stompers from Google Maps with path leading to door.
Stompers can care for up to 106 children in Bridge of Don. Image: Google

A Bridge of Don nursery has been given further time to make improvements following a fifth damning Care Inspectorate report.

Stompers was served an improvement notice last June ordering it to make changes or face losing its registration.

Inspectors have since returned to the day care centre in October, January, February and April to check that progress is being made.

During the most recent visit, officials saw staff run out food for children on one occasion, and noted one child needing support in the toilet was not noticed for five minutes.

Other children were left to play on dirty play surfaces after mud was brought in from outside.

Stompers says it has changed its management structure while improvements have already been made to the interior and exterior of the nursery with further upgrades due over the summer.

What improvements are still to be made at Stompers?

Three Care Inspectorate officials returned to Stompers, which is in the Balgownie Science and Technology Park, to check on improvements for another two-day visit on April 27 and 28.

Seven requirements were made during the last visit with two met within the ordered timescale, two outside the timescale, one was not assessed and two are still to be met.

Playing materials at Stompers were criticised as being “tired”. Image: DC Thomson

Stompers has been given until June 23 to ensure children are adequately safeguarded and protected from harm and proper quality assurance processes are in place.

During their visit, inspectors were told staff had taken child protection training and “most” were knowledgeable and confident in following proper procedures.

However, some staff were identified as not “fully understanding” the importance of chronologies to protect children.

The Care Inspctorate report said opportunities to develop numeracy and literacy skills were “limited”, and while staff chatted and sang with children the language was not always “rich and meaningful”.

Books and other materials available were described as being “tired and uninspiring”.

Side-on exterior view of Stompers building with trees in grassy area in front of building.
Inspectors are due to visit Stompers again. Image: Google

The report added: “Most children had fun; however, activities did not provide rich learning opportunities where children could engage their imagination and curiosity.

“Older children lacked challenge in their play and learning and staff missed opportunities to build on their interests. Staff lacked the skills to extend children’s learning through high quality interactions.”

Care Inspectorate results for Stompers (One is unsatisfactory, six is excellent)

  • How good us our care, play and learning? – Weak (2)
  • How good is our setting? – Adequate (3)
  • How good is our leadership? – Weak (2)
  • How good is our staff team? – Weak (2)

What improvements has Stompers already made?

Care Inspectorate officials found that Stompers has met four of the required improvements.

Personal plans have been developed to highlight key aspects of children’s support needs and how they will be met.

A clear and robust absent child procedure has been developed, children are now effectively supervised during meal times and steps have been taken to improve reporting to the Care Inspectorate

Stompers has told The Press & Journal further upgrades are expected to be made to the nursery over the coming months.

Stompers says more upgrades are expected during the summer. Image: PA

A spokeswoman said: “As you can imagine, changing the structure of the interior and exterior building takes time and within two months new parents meeting rooms, staff area, and the main pre-school classroom has been created and revamped.

“This has included an influx of resources. There are still upgrades to be made which are continuing at this time and will be completed over the summer break as many children will not be attending due to the end of term.

“There are still requirements/improvements outstanding. It is not that they have not been addressed, it is often been due to the fact procedures have been put in place, however, Care Inspectorate would like to ensure they are continuously being maintained before allowing them to be met.

“The building welcomes families in to the setting and management now have opportunities to meet and chat each day with them so families are familiar with the full team. We will continue to strive forward and have a close working relationship with Care Inspectorate.”

Conversation

