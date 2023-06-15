Concerns raised about rise in NHS Grampian agency spending to fill nursing and midwifery posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Concerns raised about rise in NHS Grampian agency spending to fill nursing and midwifery posts

The health board has spent more than £42million in the past year to cover staff shortages.

By Ellie Milne
ARI locator
New figures show NHS Grampian spent almost 50% more on agency and bank nursing and midwifery staff in 2022/2023 compared to the year before. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Concerns have been raised about an almost 50% hike in NHS Grampian spending on nurses and midwives in the past year.

Figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives show that the health board spent a total of £42.3 million to cover staff shortages between 2022 and 2023.

This marked a rise of 49.1% on the previous year when £28.4m was spent.

It is the highest sum spent by NHS Grampian for cover in the past nine years.

A further £17.6m was spent on locum doctors and dentists in 2022/2023 – a 17.1% rise from the year before.

New figures show how much NHS Grampian has spent on nursing and midwifery agency and bank cover between 2014 and 2023. Image: DC Thomson Design.

North East MSP Liam Kerr has now criticised the Scottish Government for failing to help recruit permanent nursing and midwifery staff in the region.

He said: “The seemingly unstoppable and shocking rise in spending on agency staff at NHS Grampian is a shameful reflection on the Scottish Government’s dire workforce planning and management of our NHS.

“Locum doctors and agency staff do play a key role in supporting health services in the north-east and I thank them for the work they do.

“However, due to the Scottish Government’s failure in assisting with the recruitment of enough permanent staff at NHS Grampian, there is an ever-increasing reliance on expensive agency staff.

“Every penny is a prisoner, given the huge demand on services at the health board – so we can’t afford to spend ever-increasing sums on agency staff.”

Liam Kerr in a field
North East MSP Liam Kerr. Image: Supplied.

More than half a billion spent across country

Across Scotland, the NHS spent a total of £567m on medical agency locum and nursing and midwifery bank and agency staff.

The figure has soared by more than a third in a year.

The majority of this money – £447.4m – was spent on nursing and midwifery agency and bank cover.

Spending on agency staff alone in Scotland has more than quadrupled over the last two years and is up 91% in a year.

NHS Highland has also recorded a significant increase in spending, with its £24.8m on bank and agency cover in 2022/2023 marking a 76.5% increase on the year before.

Meanwhile, NHS Orkney spent £2.6m in the same period and NHS Shetland spent £2.8m.

NHS Western Isles is the only health board in Scotland which spent less this year compared tp the year before, going from £1.8m to £1.7m.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “NHS Scotland staffing is over £9 billion a year, with spending on agency nursing a tiny fraction of this. It is important to note that the majority of temporary staffing comes from staff banks; these are NHS staff, working on NHS terms and conditions.

“We absolutely value our nursing staff and have reached historically high NHS staffing as well as investing £1 billion over two years on NHS Agenda for Change Pay which includes a recently accepted 6.5% pay rise for 2023/24.

“The Scottish Government actively supports health boards across Scotland to plan locally for service need and for service delivery – having invested £8m in international recruitment in 2022/23.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Lochaber (red and white) head the Mowi National Division. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
James & George Collie Solcitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure