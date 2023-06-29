Aberdeenshire nutritionist talks menopausal eating and whether butteries are on the menu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeenshire nutritionist talks menopausal eating and whether butteries are on the menu

Laura Wyness, who grew up on a farm near Fyvie, has written Eating Well for Menopause, which dishes out expert advice on what foods alleviate menopause symptoms.

Laura Wyness has written Eating Well for Menopause, a handy guide to nutrition. Image: MKJ Photography
Laura Wyness has written Eating Well for Menopause, a handy guide to nutrition. Image: MKJ Photography
By Andy Morton

It is the question everyone in the north-east of Scotland is asking – should menopausal women eat butteries?

Ok, maybe not everyone is asking it.

But I’m speaking to nutritionist Laura Wyness, who has just written a book called Eating Well for Menopause.

Laura is from Aberdeenshire, so as far as I’m concerned it’s the obvious question.

Because surely the Aberdeen University graduate who grew up on a farm near Fyvie has an opinion on the magnificent buttery.

Of course she does. But I’ll save that for later.

Laura has written a book, called Eating Well for Menopause. Image: Supplied by Laura Wyness

First, there is the important matter of Laura’s new book, which she has co-written with fellow registered nutritionist Lynn Burns.

Called Eating Well for Menopause, the book was developed out of conversations Laura and Lynn had with clients who were asking for information on what foods they could eat to manage the various symptoms of the menopause.

The menopause, which generally hits between the ages of 45 and 55, can be a challenging time for women.

There’s not only a new landscape of health effects to navigate – tiredness, weight fluctuations and the so-called hot flushes – it often comes at a uniquely hectic time of life when there are children to look after as well as aging parent.

On top of that there is what Laura says is a “taboo” around the menopause itself – an unwillingness to discuss it.

For example, when studying nutrition at Aberdeen University, Laura says the menopause was mentioned just once in one solitary lecture.

“That was it,” she says. “I think round the north-east as well, in Aberdeenshire areas, it’s just not something that’s talked about, or certainly wasn’t talked about.”

Menopause and the Davina McCall effect

In the past two years, however, conversations around menopause have increased.

Laura calls it the Davina McCall effect, after the TV presenter and her taboo-busting documentary that aired on Channel 4 in 2021.

The programme opened the gates to frank discussions in the media about the menopause, and though Laura points out that she started her book before Davina spoke out on the issue, she says the presenter’s candidness has raised awareness of menopause symptoms and how difficult they can be to cope with.

Davina McCall has helped open the conversation around the menopause. Image: ITV/Shutterstock

Laura’s book, then, contains a wealth of information on foods to eat and what to avoid to lessen those symptoms.

It is also a recipe book and includes a number of delicious-looking dishes that contribute to a healthy menopause diet.

And while Laura, who has worked for the World Health Organisation, the Women’s Health Council and the British Nutrition Foundation, admits diet is “not a magic bullet”, eating the right food can mitigate menopausal symptoms, while also allowing the body to be more energetic.

“It is important to eat the right balance of foods to maintain that blood glucose levels, so you’re not fluctuating too much and having those energy spikes and dips,” she says.

A lamb tagine recipe is in the book. Image: Iain Wilson Photography

Tips include eating more soya to combat hot flushes, as it contains plant compounds similar to oestrogen that can make up for the menopause’s effect of a drop in human oestrogen on the hypothalamus.

Laura, meanwhile, advocates for the Mediterranean diet as research shows it is linked to lower gains in waist circumference and a reduced risk of abdominal obesity in post-menopausal women.

Difference between eating well for menopause and just eating well

Indeed, much of the advice dovetail nicely with more general healthy-eating guidelines.

In the book, there is a wonderful-looking lamb tagine recipe that I’m keen to try myself, as well one for a tofu satay stir-fry.

The tofu satay stir fry. Image: Iain Wilson Photography

Which begs the question: What’s the difference between eating well for menopause and just eating well?

“Not a huge amount,” says Laura. “But there are nuances. And all of the recipes in the book can be enjoyed by the whole family because they are generally healthy recipes.

“But the differences would be we really focus on including recipes or foods that will include the key nutrients for bone health and heart health and foods that will help potentially with hot flushes.”

This brings us to butteries.

Does Laura consider them healthy and nutrient-rich enough to feature in a future edition of Eating Well for Menopause?

“That’s pushing it a little bit,” she says. “But it’s all about balance. So, if you load it up with lots of berries and other fruits and a nice yogurt on top and have a mini buttery – a mini wholegrain buttery – perhaps that’s fine.”

The importance of fish for menopausal eating

It’s not exactly the gold seal of approval, but it’ll do for now.

And Laura is soon forgiven because she goes on to give her full backing to another north-east staple – Peterhead and Fraserburgh fish.

Fish at Peterhead fish market. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Oily fish like salmon or trout or mackerel – that’s really great,” she says. “The omega three fats are really good for both for heart health and brain function, and for potentially for sleep.”

So there you have it. The menopausal north-east diet is plenty of fish.

And the occasional buttery.

Eating Well for Menopause: Advice and recipes to improve your health and well-being by Dr Laura Wyness and Lynn Burns is available in paperback (£19.99) and ebook (£9.99).

More from Press and Journal

Cyclists tend to outnumber drivers in Copenhagen (Image: Andrei Antipov/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Here's what Scotland can learn from Denmark
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Full time result Buckie 3 Peterhead 2 Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture:Buckie 1 Stuart Knight Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Trophy target for Buckie Thistle's new recruit Stuart Knight
Areial view of workshop.
'Rare' opportunity to buy or rent 5,245sq ft workshop in Elgin
Artist impression of revamped Elgin Town Hall.
Elgin Cultural Quarter: Timeline for work at two major buildings revealed
The Ross County fans celebrate after their side - somehow - saw off Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final. Image: SNS
Play-off thriller earned Ross County new fans, says chief executive Steven Ferguson
Property from above.
Could this £500,000 Royal Deeside home be a restaurant again?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Murdoch Allan bakery chain launching its own vodka Picture shows; Paul and Katrina Allan, of Murdoch Allan. Hatton, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Korero Date; 12/06/2023
Vodka with your buttery? North-east bakers branch out into drink
Andrew Polson is one of two selected to send North Country Cheviot semen to the USA after the lifting of a 30 year ban.
Top NCC breeders export semen to USA
Rod Stewart on stage in Aberdeen last year. The rocker has dipped into his own pocket to pay for extra MRI scans at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benn/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Sir Rod Stewart gives £10,000 to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to pay for extra…
Kieran Forbes. Image: Facebook
Speeder who hit 96mph in BMW blames 'provocation' from unmarked police car