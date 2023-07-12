5 reasons to enrol your child in an Aberdeen summer sports camp

Aberdeen Sports Village is thrilled to present its summer sports camp, designed to keep young minds and bodies active during the summer break.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

With a wide range of sports activities tailored to different ages and abilities, ASV’s camps are the perfect opportunity for children aged five to 14 to discover new passions, boost their confidence and make lasting memories.

So, let’s take a look into the five exciting reasons to book into sports camps this year at ASV!

1. Action-packed fun at a summer sports camp!

The coaches at ASV understand the importance of keeping children engaged and entertained. Its sports camps run on weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm, providing a full day of non-stop excitement.

With a diverse selection of sports activities on offer, children will have the chance to explore various disciplines, including football, athletics, basketball, tennis, and much more.

The experienced coaches ensure that each child receives personalised attention, allowing them to develop their skills while having a blast.

2. Building confidence and independence

ASV sports camps provide a unique environment for children to foster self-assurance and independence.

Through engaging sports activities and interactive group sessions, the camps at ASV encourage participants to step out of their comfort zones and embrace new challenges.

Whether it’s conquering the tennis court or scoring a winning goal, each achievement contributes to building confidence that extends beyond the sports field.

3. Boosting fitness and wellbeing

Physical activity is not only essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle but also plays a vital role in boosting mental wellbeing.

Aberdeen Sports Village’s summer camps offer the perfect balance of high-energy sports and fitness activities, ensuring that children remain active throughout the summer.

Regular exercise promotes the release of endorphins, enhancing mood and reducing stress. Children experience the numerous benefits of an active lifestyle, including improved mental health and overall wellbeing.

4. Enhancing social skills

Friendships and social interaction are crucial for a child’s development. Summer camps provide an ideal environment for children to meet new friends who share similar interests and passions.

Through team-based sports activities and collaborative challenges, participants will learn valuable communication, teamwork, and leadership skills.

5. Opportunities to explore and pursue new talents

One of the most exciting aspects of summer camps are the opportunity for children to try out new sports and activities. Whether they have a natural talent or are simply curious about a particular discipline, joining a camp is the perfect chance to discover hidden passions.

For those who find a particular sport they love, ASV offers information and pathways to more permanent clubs where children can continue their journey and pursue their interests further.

Book sports camps at ASV for over the summer holidays

Don’t let this summer go by without giving your children an unforgettable experience that combines fun, fitness, and personal growth. Plus, it’s the perfect way to tire them out!

Learn more about the sports camps at ASV, contact the customer service team at info@aberdeensportsvillage.com or on 01224 438900. Enrol your child today and let the adventure begin!