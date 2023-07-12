5 reasons to enrol your child in an Aberdeen summer sports camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 reasons to enrol your child in an Aberdeen summer sports camp

Are you searching for an exciting and enriching summer experience for your children? Look no further than Aberdeen Sports Village!

In partnership with Aberdeen Sports Village
Join in with the fun at Aberdeen Sports Village
Join in with the fun at Aberdeen Sports Village

Aberdeen Sports Village is thrilled to present its summer sports camp, designed to keep young minds and bodies active during the summer break.

With a wide range of sports activities tailored to different ages and abilities, ASV’s camps are the perfect opportunity for children aged five to 14 to discover new passions, boost their confidence and make lasting memories.

So, let’s take a look into the five exciting reasons to book into sports camps this year at ASV!

1. Action-packed fun at a summer sports camp!

The coaches at ASV understand the importance of keeping children engaged and entertained. Its sports camps run on weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm, providing a full day of non-stop excitement.

With a diverse selection of sports activities on offer, children will have the chance to explore various disciplines, including football, athletics, basketball, tennis, and much more.

The experienced coaches ensure that each child receives personalised attention, allowing them to develop their skills while having a blast.

2. Building confidence and independence

ASV sports camps provide a unique environment for children to foster self-assurance and independence.

Through engaging sports activities and interactive group sessions, the camps at ASV encourage participants to step out of their comfort zones and embrace new challenges.

Whether it’s conquering the tennis court or scoring a winning goal, each achievement contributes to building confidence that extends beyond the sports field.

3. Boosting fitness and wellbeing

Physical activity is not only essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle but also plays a vital role in boosting mental wellbeing.

Aberdeen Sports Village’s summer camps offer the perfect balance of high-energy sports and fitness activities, ensuring that children remain active throughout the summer.

Regular exercise promotes the release of endorphins, enhancing mood and reducing stress. Children experience the numerous benefits of an active lifestyle, including improved mental health and overall wellbeing.

Try out a new sport this summer at ASV

4. Enhancing social skills

Friendships and social interaction are crucial for a child’s development. Summer camps provide an ideal environment for children to meet new friends who share similar interests and passions.

Through team-based sports activities and collaborative challenges, participants will learn valuable communication, teamwork, and leadership skills.

5. Opportunities to explore and pursue new talents

One of the most exciting aspects of summer camps are the opportunity for children to try out new sports and activities. Whether they have a natural talent or are simply curious about a particular discipline, joining a camp is the perfect chance to discover hidden passions.

For those who find a particular sport they love, ASV offers information and pathways to more permanent clubs where children can continue their journey and pursue their interests further.

Book sports camps at ASV for over the summer holidays

Don’t let this summer go by without giving your children an unforgettable experience that combines fun, fitness, and personal growth. Plus, it’s the perfect way to tire them out!

Learn more about the sports camps at ASV, contact the customer service team at info@aberdeensportsvillage.com or on 01224 438900. Enrol your child today and let the adventure begin!

