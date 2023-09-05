Stonehaven expert reveals five taboo health subjects for women and how to treat them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Stonehaven expert reveals five taboo health subjects for women and how to treat them

Ruth Strachan has the lowdown on everything from cellulite to bloating and what we can learn from Davina McCall and her campaign to raise menopause awareness.

Ruth Strachan, right, runs a health and beauty clininc in Stonehaven. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Ruth Strachan, right, runs a health and beauty clininc in Stonehaven. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

They call it the Davina McCall effect.

Treatments for menopausal symptoms – once a taboo subject – are now discussed more openly thanks to pioneering documentaries from the TV presenter charting her own battle with lower hormone levels.

However, there’s still a long way to go before female health issues such as the menopause are fully in the open and treated like any other medical condition.

We speak to Ruth Strachan, who co-owns the Bio Skin and Wellness clinic in Stonehaven, to get the lowdown on those health issues that still suffer from being kept off limits, whether through embarrassment or ignorance.

Bio Skin and Wellness in Stonehaven. Pictured are owners Steve Doidge-Harrison and Ruth Strachan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ruth also gives advice on what can be done to treat these taboo health issues for women.

1. Pelvic floor

Pelvic floor issues come top of the list of taboo health subjects, says Ruth, largely because the distress caused by incontinence.

And because it’s not just something that affects older woman, but can strike at any time.

“There’s a misconception that it’s just women who have had children that suffer from pelvic floor problems,” Ruth says. “It’s actually something that can affect any woman, often at any stage in our life, though it does gets worse over 50 as we go through menopause.”

An electromagnetic machine can help strengthen pelvic floors. Image: Supplied by Bio Skin and Wellness

For treatment, Ruth and the team at Bio Skin and Wellness use a high-intensity-focused electromagnetic therapy that is a step up from the electro stimulation technology used to strengthen pelvic floors for the past 20 or so years.

A session lasts 24 minutes and can be carried out fully clothed – an important feature for some, says Ruth.

“There’s no pain, there’s no discomfort and they can sit and check their emails for half an hour and have a cup of tea,” she adds.

2. Bloating

Gut health is not something people like to discuss at the dinner table. But maybe they should!

“We speak a lot about gut health and bacteria and how our microbiome plays a huge role for immunity and digestive health,” says Ruth, who adds that a healthy gut can ease issues of bloating, a common complaint from women.

She also says supplements are not always the best way to improve gut health. Simply adding diversity to your diet can make a big difference.

Bloating is connected to gut health. Image: Shutterstock

“A wide assortment of fruit, veg, herbs and spices – the bigger variety that you have in your diet, the better your gut health.”

Fermented foods such as kombucha, kefir and sauerkraut can also help.

And if you want to “go down the rabbit hole”, Ruth says, then you can do tests to check your microbiome and see if there are imbalances in the gut.

3. Cellulite

Ruth says cellulite brings out insecurities in the people that come to her clinic.

“We recently had a lady who was getting married,” she says. “She was an older bride and she wanted to get her cellulite done for her honeymoon. She said afterwards, she didn’t realise how much it affected her.

“The thing is, women of a certain age don’t like to complain about their cellulite, because they almost feel like they’re being vain.”

Ruth recommends a machine that massages the cellulite lumps and sucks the fat. Image: Bio Health and Wellness

Ruth recommends a mechanical massage that combines with a vacuum to soften the fatty tissue and release the fat.

But Ruth has a warning.

“The biggest mistake people make,” she says, “is they come with three weeks to go for the holidays, when in actual fact, you really need to do this treatment for about eight weeks.”

4. Mental wellbeing

Ruth in her clinic. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“There’s still a bit of a stigma with mental health in modern society,” says Ruth, who has a simple yet scientifically proven boost for it – walking!

“It’s free and you can do it anywhere,” she continues.

“We actually are really lucky – where we live in Aberdeenshire we’re surrounded by lots of beauty and nobody’s a long drive away from some.

Stonehaven beach is wonderful for a stroll. Image: DC Thomson

“Studies have shown that actually getting out in nature has a calming effect. Your breathing slows, and it lowers your blood pressure.”

5. Menopause

Davina McCall has a lot to say about society’s silence on the menopause, which has been a motivating factor behind her crusade to raise awareness of treatments.

Davina is keen to widen access to hormone replacement therapy, while Ruth recommends supplements such as magnesium and ashwagandha.

“A lot of women I see are in that sort of perimenopause stage,” she adds. “The symptoms are so wide and varied but now we are hearing more about how it affects your mood – the anxiety, the stress and the insomnia.

Davina McCall has raised awareness of menopause treatment through her documentaries. Image: Channel 4

“There are other things within menopause that a lot of women don’t speak about such as symptoms like vaginal atrophy and how it can affect their sex life with low libido.

“There’s definitely supplements and that you can take before trying the doctor to help with dryness and libido.”

More information about Bio Skin and Wellness can be found on its Facebook page.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Sharma Thomas (left) and Ama Maduako, with their young son, Zikora (Callum Parke/PA)
Parents whose baby died say they were ‘bullied’ by under-review NHS trust
Martha Mills died after doctors failed to admit her to intensive care (Mills/Laity family photograph/PA)
Government considering call to implement ‘Martha’s rule’ to boost patient safety
The Braemar health Centre, pictured, will be taken over by NHS Grampian, according to Janine Howie, AHSCP manager for South Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson/NHS Grampian
Braemar clings to GP hope as NHS Grampian confirms takeover
An information event and walk around washeld at Raddery House to outline plans to convert the building into a respite centre. Image Jasperimage
Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre
Lady Justice Thirlwall will lead the statutory inquiry into serial killer Lucy Letby’s crimes (Ministry of Justice/Crown Copyright/PA)
Judge to lead Letby inquiry announced by Health Secretary
The North American grey squirrel has pushed the native red squirrel to the fringes of the British Isles (PA)
Invasive alien species ‘travelling around the world at unprecedented rates’
Martha Mills died from sepsis (Family handout/PA)
Bereaved parents call for right to a second opinion after mistakes in NHS care
Caroline Lucas handed a copy of the Clean Air (Human Rights) Bill into 10 Downing Street in February alongside Rosamund Kissi-Debrah (PA)
MPs call on Coffey to back Clean Air Bill
The Health Secretary wants to help economically inactive people back into work (Alamy/PA)
Health Secretary pledges support for back problems to get people back to work
Wegovy has been shown to speed up weight loss in obese people (PA)
Wegovy weight-loss jab to launch in the UK