Aberdeen social worker who leaked sex tape and punched police officer failed to tell employer about convictions

An Aberdeen social worker has been reprimanded after she failed to tell her employer she had been convicted of leaking a sex tape and assaulting a police officer.

Abigail Darbyshire was issued with a warning by the Scottish Social Services Council and now must meet with Aberdeen City Council for “formal supervision” every two weeks.

Ms Darbyshire was convicted of three incidents over eight months from December 2020 to July 2021.

On each occasion, she failed to tell Aberdeen City Council that she had been charged.

On July 16, 2021, Darbyshire assaulted a police officer.

She seized her by the hair and punched her repeatedly on the head and body, according to the SSSC report.

On the same day, she shouted, swore and threw a garden chair at a window.

For that, she was charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner which was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear, in violation of section 38.

She was convicted for both incidents at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on October 26 2021.

The third conviction was an admonishment, also from Aberdeen Sheriff Court, for sharing a sex tape of her cheating ex-partner.

Then-pregnant Darbyshire leaked sex tape of cheating ex-partner

Abigail Darbyshire was 20 weeks pregnant when she found the sex tape her long-term partner had made with her best friend in December 2020.

After confronting her boyfriend about the video, she sent it to her best friend’s partner, plus a group chat with two other people.

She pled guilty to the charge of disclosing an intimate film and was admonished by the judge on April 1 2022.

Speaking in court, Sheriff Leslie Johnston said: “I can see you regret acting in the way you did.

“You probably didn’t realise you were committing a criminal offence when you acted in that way.”

The admonition meant the conviction went on Darbyshire’s record but she did not face any further punishment.

Convictions ‘demonstrate a propensity for losing control’

In their decision, SSSC wrote: “Social service workers must not abuse or harm people.

“Your convictions demonstrate a propensity for losing control and acting in a violent and threatening manner.

“The behaviour which led to the convictions is inconsistent with the values expected of a social services worker.”

The Press & Journal has approached both Aberdeen City Council and Abigail Darbyshire for comment.