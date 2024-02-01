25,000 households to be tested for ‘Celtic Curse’ after death of Banchory woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
25,000 households to be tested for ‘Celtic Curse’ after death of Banchory woman

Deputy Lieutenant for Aberdeenshire, Miranda McHardy was just 59 when she died from complications of the genetic condition, haemochromatosis.

By Chris Cromar
Miranda McHardy with dog.
Miranda McHardy - pictured with therapy dog Spud - died last year. Image: Haemochromatosis UK.

25,000 households in Aberdeenshire have the chance to be screened for a genetic disorder known as the ‘Celtic Curse’.

It comes following the death of 59-year-old Banchory woman Miranda McHardy, who passed away in March last year following a late diagnosis of haemochromatosis.

The condition – the most common genetic one across the UK – causes too much iron to build up in the body.

If untreated, complications can include cancer, heart and liver disease.

An inherited genetic mutation, it is often referred to the ‘Celtic Curse’ as it is common in people of Scottish and Irish ancestry.

One in 133 people are thought to be at risk.

McHardy family.
The McHardy family – Julian, Miranda, daughters Iona and Clodagh and son Andrew – in happier times. Image: Haemochromatosis UK.

Mrs McHardy’s brother, Sir George Forbes-Leith, also has the condition and her family believe that if hers was detected earlier – like her brother’s has been – she would still be alive today, as it can be manageable if identified early on.

Enough tests for 25,000 homes are now available thanks to their fundraising efforts, supported by Haemochromatosis UK’s Friends Against Iron Overload.

They are urging people across Aberdeenshire to take advantage of the free testing, which is being supplied by charity Haemochromatosis UK.

Only residents living in certain postcodes can order a free health check kit, using a leaflet which will be delivered to 25,000 addresses across Aberdeenshire – the areas are AB30 1/AB31 4-5-6/AB39 2-3 and DD10 0.

Late haemochromatosis diagnosis led to ‘untimely death’

Mrs McHardy well a well known pillar of the Aberdeenshire community as deputy lieutenant, and spearheaded the campaign to secure the region its own flag.

She had been diagnosed with chronic arthritis and type one diabetes, along with suffering from heart and liver damage.

Louisa Leader said her sister’s death was a tragedy.

“My beloved sister Miranda died in March last year as a result of late diagnosis of haemochromatosis,” she said.

“Her early and untimely death left behind three devastated children and her husband Julian, not to mention three siblings, nephews nieces and a close extended family.”

Man standing at Haemochromatosis UK stall.
The tests will be supplied by charity, Haemochromatosis UK. Image: Haemochromatosis UK.

Celtic Curse symptoms

Common symptoms of haemochromatosis include:

  • Heart problems
  • Joint pain, particularly in the first two fingers
  • Liver disorders
  • Skin problems
  • Stomach pain or discomfort
  • Tiredness, fatigue and weakness

The charity hopes to roll out testing across the country, with the condition thought to directly affect almost 1.2 million in the UK.

At the moment, Haemochromatosis UK says that the NHS is caring for just 20,000 people with the condition, which the charity describes as being “under-diagnosed”.

Neil McClements standing.
Haemochromatosis UK chief executive Neil McClements said the charity were “inspired by the McHardy family’s determination”. Image: Haemochromatosis UK.

‘Early diagnosis of haemochromatosis saves lives’

Chief executive of Haemochromatosis UK, Neil McClements said: “We were inspired by the McHardy family’s determination to transform their personal tragedy into a better outcome for other people across rural Aberdeenshire.

“We’re working with the whole community to offer free genetic screening for this
common, but often undiagnosed treatable condition. Early diagnosis saves lives and diagnosis starts with public awareness.”

Once the kit is returned, the charity will send the results to everyone tested within two weeks – including their NHS GP – with information about their tests and what to do next.

Everyone who takes a test is provided with a free 45-minute appointment with one of the charity’s specialist nurses to discuss the results and discuss the next steps

