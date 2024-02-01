25,000 households to be tested for ‘Celtic Curse’ after death of Banchory woman

25,000 households in Aberdeenshire have the chance to be screened for a genetic disorder known as the ‘Celtic Curse’.

It comes following the death of 59-year-old Banchory woman Miranda McHardy, who passed away in March last year following a late diagnosis of haemochromatosis.

The condition – the most common genetic one across the UK – causes too much iron to build up in the body.

If untreated, complications can include cancer, heart and liver disease.

An inherited genetic mutation, it is often referred to the ‘Celtic Curse’ as it is common in people of Scottish and Irish ancestry.

One in 133 people are thought to be at risk.

Mrs McHardy’s brother, Sir George Forbes-Leith, also has the condition and her family believe that if hers was detected earlier – like her brother’s has been – she would still be alive today, as it can be manageable if identified early on.

Enough tests for 25,000 homes are now available thanks to their fundraising efforts, supported by Haemochromatosis UK’s Friends Against Iron Overload.

They are urging people across Aberdeenshire to take advantage of the free testing, which is being supplied by charity Haemochromatosis UK.

Only residents living in certain postcodes can order a free health check kit, using a leaflet which will be delivered to 25,000 addresses across Aberdeenshire – the areas are AB30 1/AB31 4-5-6/AB39 2-3 and DD10 0.

Late haemochromatosis diagnosis led to ‘untimely death’

Mrs McHardy well a well known pillar of the Aberdeenshire community as deputy lieutenant, and spearheaded the campaign to secure the region its own flag.

She had been diagnosed with chronic arthritis and type one diabetes, along with suffering from heart and liver damage.

Louisa Leader said her sister’s death was a tragedy.

“My beloved sister Miranda died in March last year as a result of late diagnosis of haemochromatosis,” she said.

“Her early and untimely death left behind three devastated children and her husband Julian, not to mention three siblings, nephews nieces and a close extended family.”

Celtic Curse symptoms

Common symptoms of haemochromatosis include:

Heart problems

Joint pain, particularly in the first two fingers

Liver disorders

Skin problems

Stomach pain or discomfort

Tiredness, fatigue and weakness

The charity hopes to roll out testing across the country, with the condition thought to directly affect almost 1.2 million in the UK.

At the moment, Haemochromatosis UK says that the NHS is caring for just 20,000 people with the condition, which the charity describes as being “under-diagnosed”.

‘Early diagnosis of haemochromatosis saves lives’

Chief executive of Haemochromatosis UK, Neil McClements said: “We were inspired by the McHardy family’s determination to transform their personal tragedy into a better outcome for other people across rural Aberdeenshire.

“We’re working with the whole community to offer free genetic screening for this

common, but often undiagnosed treatable condition. Early diagnosis saves lives and diagnosis starts with public awareness.”

Once the kit is returned, the charity will send the results to everyone tested within two weeks – including their NHS GP – with information about their tests and what to do next.

Everyone who takes a test is provided with a free 45-minute appointment with one of the charity’s specialist nurses to discuss the results and discuss the next steps