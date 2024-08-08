Hugh and Paul give Rosemount home an amazing makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Hugh and Paul give Rosemount home an amazing makeover

With a bright orange bathroom, Hugh Gunn and Paul Sinclair had their work cut out when it came to renovating their beautiful period property.

By Rosemary Lowne
Hugh and Paul have worked hard to put their own stamp on their traditional home in Rosemount.
Hugh and Paul have worked hard to put their own stamp on their traditional home in Rosemount. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Who: Paul Sinclair, head of global build operations with Technip FMC and his civil partner Hugh Gunn, school of business operations manager at University of Dundee plus their four-year-old German Shepherd Loki.

What: A terraced Victorian house with three bedrooms, lounge, family/TV room, dining room, kitchen, sunroom and bathroom. There’s also a detached double garage with integral large office/den.

Where: 25 Belvidere Street, in the vibrant Rosemount area of Aberdeen. Victoria Park is at the end of the street with local speciality shops just steps away.

Hugh Gunn and Paul Sinclair
Hugh Gunn, left, and Paul Sinclair say their renovation project has been a labour of love. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Here’s what they had to say about their home renovation journey….

“We had been living in another terraced Victorian house in Broughty Ferry but we chose to move to Aberdeen as Hugh could work on a hybrid basis and we wanted to be closer to family.

We viewed many properties in Aberdeen albeit under a bit of pressure as our previous home sold within a week and the American buyer who hadn’t even viewed it, wanted in within five weeks.

We chose Belvidere Street because of the potential it showed and we even managed to look beyond the bright orange bathroom with gold taps.

Spacious living area at the Rosemount home renovation, featuring high ceilings and stylish cornicing.
Dark tones really make the cornicing pop in this sumptuous living room. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
Bright hallway at 25 Belvidere Street, Aberdeen.
Could this hallway be any more welcoming? Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

The wine bar close by also appealed…

We loved the location as the street is a dead end and it’s so quiet – you wouldn’t know you were just minutes away from the amazing speciality shops on Rosemount Place.

Paul would probably say the wine bar just a few minutes’ walk away sealed the deal but the park at the end of the street sold it to Loki.

We also fell for the original features, we’d never seen so many curved internal walls in a house before so it really was unique to us.

Dining area at the Rosemount home renovation
The map on the dining room wall was the result of a visit to a local bar who have one in the entrance area, says Hugh. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
Lounge area at 25 Belvidere Street, featuring herringbone flooring and a fireplace.
Pops of green work beautifully in this serene sanctuary. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Not a challenge for the faint hearted…

We moved into the property in April 2022 and have just completed an extensive two year refurbishment programme.

The previous owner was totally honest with us and admitted she had done nothing to the home in the 10 years she lived here so it really was a blank canvas for us to make our own.

Being honest, when we moved in, we did ask ourselves what on earth we had done but we soon managed to visualise how amazing the spaces could look.

Fortunately the electrics and central heating system had been maintained with a newly installed boiler so we could just concentrate on the cosmetic aspects.

Bathroom at the Rosemount home renovation, featuring a freestanding tub and black fixtures.
The bright orange bathroom is now a luxurious spa like escape. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
Hugh and Paul’s personalities shines through in the vibrant interiors of their renovated Rosemount home. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

It was worth investing in new windows

In terms of the renovation, every room has been stripped of several layers of wallpaper, right back to the plaster before being fully redecorated.

We also put in new double glazed sash and case windows throughout.

Being in a conservation area, we really wanted to make the front of the property look as original as possible so we chose timber windows over PVC.

We think the extra expense really makes the difference.

Bold and bright, this room will always put a smile on your face. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
Every corner of the renovated Rosemount home oozes style. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Our style is unique and is not everyone’s cup of tea

With new windows in the kitchen, we chose to replace the PVC cladding on the extension and chose a modern look to contrast with the original granite.

Installing a new kitchen and bathroom at the same time may have been a mistake but, you live and learn.

New carpets and flooring have also been fitted throughout with a consistent scheme so one room flows naturally to the other.

Our style is unique and is not everyone’s cup of tea.

Sleek and stylish kitchen at the renovated Rosemount home.
The sleek and stylish kitchen makes cooking a glamourous affair. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
The home office at 25 Belvidere Street.
There’s never a dull moment working from home in this vibrant space. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Accentuating the period features was important

We have a lot of stuff which we have gathered over the years so we wanted to showcase all of our favourite items and eclectic finds without making the rooms feel cluttered.

The front of the house is darker than the back so we wanted to embrace that and chose the dark colour for the living room to really create a room that felt sumptuous and relaxing.

It’s an amazing room to sit in during a snow storm with the wood burner blazing and a glass or two of wine – it feels so cosy.

For us, it was important to highlight the original features.

A large bedroom at the Rosemount home renovation
This bedroom is simple yet stylish. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
Hugh and Paul have brought the period property to life. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

How to get posh paints for less…

The cornicing in the living room is stunning and the colours we have chosen really draw your eye upwards to admire it.

Some things happened by accident as we chose to remove the arch between the kitchen and dining room which resulted in the wall falling down to reveal the granite.

We got it repointed and cleaned and it’s now a really striking feature as you walk from one room to the other.

In terms of paint, we love the colours by COAT Paints and Farrow and Ball but we sneakily get them colour matched at a leading DIY store.

The back garden.
Enjoy wine in the sunshine in this pretty garden. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
Back garden at 25 Belvidere Street, Aberdeen.
This garden is made for alfresco gatherings. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

We do have eclectic taste and have picked up bits and pieces of furniture at auctions and antique houses over the years.

Everything is generally imperfect but that adds to the character and shows is has been pre-loved.

We love every room in the house as we’ve really made it our own.

Our advice for anyone else undertaking a similar project would be to be patient and take your time, and stay strong, you will get there.”

25 Belvidere Street, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £495,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

Music fans will love this amazing studio.
Superb Stoneywood home with music studio on the market for £195,000
Four Seasons House is a traditional property in Longside.
Property top picks: Four lovely homes in Longside to suit a range of budgets
Lairg Lodge offers breathtaking views of Loch Shin. Image: Savills.
For sale: £2.4m Highland riverside estate that comes with 184 acres of land
Modern family home in Cults.
£1.5m modern family home on Aberdeen's 'most exclusive road' hits the market
Escape to the country with this stunning house in Oyne.
Andy and Susie put the home they built in Oyne with Bennachie views up…
Adam and Natalie Davidson, pictured with their daughter Florence, have totally transformed their cosy cottage in Drumlithie
Rogue trader can't stop Adam and Natalie's amazing Drumlithie cottage makeover
Eastbank has been listed for £800k. Image: Savills
'Magnificent' listed mansion 'in heart of Aberdeen' on sale for £800k
Exterior of Crooksmill house
Stunning converted mill near Keith hits the market at offers over £475,000
White Rose Tower. Image: Galbraith.
Famous Highland B&B with Great Hall and three towers hits the market
The lighthouse on Copinsay. Image: Allan Properties
Lighthouse on uninhabited Orkney island offering 'complete solitude' for sale at bargain price

Conversation