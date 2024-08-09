£1.3m Edwardian villa in one of Aberdeen’s ‘most sought after addresses’ hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

£1.3m Edwardian villa in one of Aberdeen’s ‘most sought after addresses’ hits the market

The large period home is situated in one of Aberdeen's most sought after postcodes.

By Ross Hempseed
7 Rubislaw Den North. Image: Savills.
7 Rubislaw Den North. Image: Savills.

A stunning Edwardian villa in one of Aberdeen’s most exclusive addresses has been listed for sale with a £1.3m price tag.

The home is located on Rubislaw Den North – a quiet residential street with large Edwardian-style houses not unlike those in the classic film Mary Poppins.

It dates back to 1809 with period features, including high ceilings, ornate plasterwork, ceiling roses, open fireplaces and wood panelling.

Entrance to 7 Rubislaw Den North. Image: Savills.

You enter via the impressive hallway lined with wood panelling.

To the side is a cloakroom with a toilet for guests with another toilet at the very end of the corridor.

The current owners extended the kitchen area in 2004 to create a large open kitchen/dining space.

With a muted colour scheme, the kitchen is the heart of the home, with a central island and glass-fronted cabinets.

Next door is an informal dining space with ceiling windows bringing in a lot of light, with French doors leading into the extension.

The formal dining space is an elegant and tastefully decorated room, perfect for a dinner party.

Edwardian villa in Aberdeen
The sitting room. Image: Savills.
The kitchen/dining area. Image: Savills.
Formal dining room. Image: Savills.
The conservatory. Image: Savills.

Also on the ground floor is a large utility room with access to the garden and garage.

There is also a home office/study and family room with a large bay window overlooking the garden.

The lounge is open plan to the Victorian-style conservatory with a pitched ceiling.

Edwardian villa in one of the city’s most exclusive addresses

At the front of the property are the two large reception rooms, with one featuring a large marble fireplace, a focal point for the room.

Upstairs is a breakout section with a seating area and two bedrooms, one with an ensuite and French sliding doors leading to a balcony above the garden.

The other bedroom also has an ensuite and is front-facing.

A bedroom. Image: Savills.
Balcony overlooking the rear garden. Image: Savills.
Ensuite bathroom. Image: Savills.

Back on the main first floor, there are two more bedrooms, one at the front and one at the rear. These bedrooms share a large bathroom.

The first floor is completed by a superb master bedroom suite with a new ensuite shower room and a separate dressing room.

Up to the second floor, there is a versatile space, currently set up as a games room.

The front garden is bounded by a granite wall with a tarred driveway for parking.

The villa has a south-facing garden, which is very private and sheltered with a greenhouse with power, water and temperature-controlled windows. There are also coal and wood stores.

At the foot of the garden is a secure gate with access to the exclusive and enchanting policies of Rubislaw Den.

Savills Property Agent Fiona Gormley said: “I love the formal and informal spaces of this exceptional home.

“One would never be tired of staying in the guest bedroom with wonderful balcony over looking the beautiful rear garden.”

Meanwhile, this Rosemount period home has had a stunning makeover.

Owners Hugh and Paul shared their renovation journey with our reporter Rosemary – read now.

