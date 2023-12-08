‘Barcelona-inspired’ extension at mansion on Aberdeen’s ‘millionaires row’ approved despite battle with neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Barcelona-inspired’ extension at mansion on Aberdeen’s ‘millionaires row’ approved despite battle with neighbour

One resident pleaded with councillors to reject the plans during a tense meeting.

By Ben Hendry
The plans for 26 Rubislaw Den North sparked a war of words.
The plans for 26 Rubislaw Den North sparked a war of words. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Neighbours on Aberdeen’s wealthy Rubislaw Den North faced off in the council chambers over a controversial extension.

Aberdeen businessman George Stewart bought the mansion on the city’s Millionaires Row last year.

The 100-year-old home sold for £900,000.

But he has been butting heads with next door neighbour James Halliday since moving in, and the tensions escalated over plans for a new extension.

Properties regularly fetch huge sums on Rubislaw Den North. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Rare gem: Number 26 Rubislaw Den North has only changed hands twice since it was built in 1927.

Businessman defends Rubislaw Den North extension plans

Mr Stewart had written to the council seeking permission for the addition, explaining that it’s needed as he wants to move his family in with him.

The 69-year-old wanted to create an extra kitchen in the extension, complaining that the existing one is “inadequate” for the “intended number of occupants”.

The proposal divided the community. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And in seeking inspiration for his extension, he looked to the north of Spain…

Mr Stewart argued that the vision “speaks the same language as the Barcelona pavilion that was designed by Mies Van De Rohe for the 1929 Exposition”.

The stunning structure designed by Mies Van Der Rohe for the 1929 World Exposition. Image: Todamo/Shutterstock

Businessman appeals to decision-makers in person

Mr Stewart urged the council’s planning committee to rubber-stamp his design during a speech in the townhouse.

The property director argued that Rubislaw Den North, which took shape over 50 years, has an “interesting tapestry of different styles”.

George Stewart at his former home at 1 Rubislaw Den South. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson 

And Mr Stewart told councillors that he has won awards for architecture in the past.

He continued: “We have worked for a period of 15 months on this extension.

“It will contribute to the preservation and conservation of the housing stock.”

Rubislaw Den North in Aberdeen’s west end. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Why do neighbours oppose Rubislaw Den North extension?

In the months after the plans were lodged, complaints were submitted by neighbours next to Mr Stewart as well as some at the rear.

James Webster lives on Morningfield Road, with his property backing onto 26 Rubislaw Den North.

He claims the extension is of an “extraordinary” size, and would not suit the C-listed 1927 home it’s attached to.

Complaints came from a few quarters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And real estate company director Tim Williams, who also lives on Morningfield Road, warned the council that approving the plan could set a risky precedent.

But it was next door neighbour James Halliday who attended the crunch meeting in person, imploring elected members to bin it.

‘This will undoubtedly change character of area’

Next door neighbour James Halliday has written to the council to express his doubts about the Catalonian-themed addition.

His home sold for more than £1m in 2011.

Unimpressed by the continental claims of his neighbour, he noted: “This is not Barcelona.”

Barcelona. Not Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson 

Mr Halliday also attended the meeting of the planning committee at Aberdeen City Council’s townhouse.

He said the 10x4m extension would be “overbearing” on his 24 Rubislaw Den North home, causing loss of light to his plush property yards away.

Mr Halliday, a fellow of the Geological Society, added: “This will undoubtedly change the character of the neighbourhood.”

It’s one of the city’s most lucrative addresses, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The resident also explained that works already carried out on the historic property itself “without permission” had also raised his ire.

Mr Stewwart fired back that heating upgrades had been necessary, and

The extension at the heart off the stand-off. Image: Brown and Brown architects 

How did council respond to Rubislaw Den North extension row?

Planners said the extension was “architecturally compatible with the original dwelling”.

And there was little in the way of debate before councillors approved the Barcelona-inspired Rubislaw Den North extension.

Another view of the disputed extension that sparked the row on Rubislaw Den North. Image: Brown and Brown architects

Do you think the council made the right call? Let us know in our comments section below

Rubislaw Den North is a broad, tree-lined street in the city’s well-to-do west end.

Its AB15 postcode area once counted 240 millionaires among its residents.

The recent extension drama was initially documented in our Planning Ahead round-up in August.

You can see the proposals that sparked the Rubislaw Den North extension row here, or watch the meeting here .

Conversation