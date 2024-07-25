How Rachel and Nick gave Rosemount home a glow up, while balancing a toddler, pregnancy, and offshore work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Rachel and Nick gave Rosemount home a glow up, while balancing a toddler, pregnancy, and offshore work

Rachel Broere and her husband Nick have totally transformed their beautiful home in Craigie Park.

By Rosemary Lowne
Rachel and Nick Broere with their two children Olivia and Hugo, and their Rosemount home.
Rachel and Nick Broere with their two children Olivia and Hugo, and their Rosemount home.

Who: Rachel Broere, who works in marketing and events in the luxury golf tourism industry and also works as a freelance events professional, her husband Nick, an offshore engineer and their two children Olivia and Hugo plus their adorable labrador Zeppelin.

What: A semi-detached, traditional granite house with a full basement conversation, four bedrooms and an open plan living dining area.

Where: Craigie Park in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Rachel and Nick Broere with their two children Olivia and Hugo. Image: Rachel Broere

Here’s what they had to say about their home renovation journey…

“Previously we had been renting but we were keen to find a family home that was more of a project.

We had been walking up and down the streets of Aberdeen we liked when we saw this one on the market.

Amazing family home in Rosemount, Aberdeen

As soon as we stepped inside, we saw the potential to renovate the basement into an amazing family home.

The basement has been beautifully converted into an open plan kitchen, diner and family room. Image: James & George Collie
This space is perfect for busy family life. Image: James and George Collie

Having such a huge garden for being so central in town was also amazing.

We knew it had huge potential.

So we bought it in 2016 when I was pregnant with Olivia and Zeppelin, the dog, was just a puppy.

Absolutely nothing had been done to the property so we have renovated the entire home.

Greys and creams create a calm atmosphere in this kitchen space. Image: James and George Collie
Relax in style in this bright and airy space. Image: James and George Collie

Initially we lived off one floor and did basic aesthetic work before the big basement conversation in 2019 which we finished in December 2019, just before our son Hugo was born.

In the space of just 12 weeks, we converted the basement into a 70 sqm open plan living space before completing the upstairs conversion 12 months later.

In terms of interiors we like the modern but traditional look.

Soft pastels bring a sense of calm to this serene sanctuary. Image: James and George Collie
This funky wallpaper brings the bathroom to life. Image: James and George Collie

Upstairs, the house has a traditional feel with lots of original features such as dado rails.

Downstairs, the house is more modern which complements the conversion.

For paints, we used a mix of Dulux and Farrow and Ball.

We love the Farrow and Ball colours but often have them colour matched.

The greatest challenge when renovating Rosemount home in Aberdeen

For me, the greatest challenge was getting the project done with a husband working offshore, a toddler and being pregnant.

Warm neutrals add warmth to this beautiful bathroom. Image: James and George Collie
The entrance hallway sets a stylish tone. Image: James and George Collie

But the renovation has absolutely worked out as planned.

We love our home and we love the space we have created.

This property has given us a real sense of achievement.

It feels sad putting it on the market but it’s time for a bigger home, closer to a lot of our friends and family in the central belt.

This open plan area is ideal for alfresco dining. Image: James & George Collie
The large garden is perfect for children. Image: James and George Collie

We’ve loved working on this project as it was our first big project together (with a lot of help from my amazing dad) and we have so many special memories here.

Both the kids have been born while we lived in this house and they have grown up here.

My tips for anyone undertaking a similar project would be to go for it.”

15 Craigie Park, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £438,000.

To arrange a viewing contact James and George Collie on 01224 572777 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Or for more information, check out their Instagram page @ our_granite_home

