How Rachel and Nick gave Rosemount home a glow up, while balancing a toddler, pregnancy, and offshore work

Who: Rachel Broere, who works in marketing and events in the luxury golf tourism industry and also works as a freelance events professional, her husband Nick, an offshore engineer and their two children Olivia and Hugo plus their adorable labrador Zeppelin.

What: A semi-detached, traditional granite house with a full basement conversation, four bedrooms and an open plan living dining area.

Where: Craigie Park in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

Here’s what they had to say about their home renovation journey…

“Previously we had been renting but we were keen to find a family home that was more of a project.

We had been walking up and down the streets of Aberdeen we liked when we saw this one on the market.

Amazing family home in Rosemount, Aberdeen

As soon as we stepped inside, we saw the potential to renovate the basement into an amazing family home.

Having such a huge garden for being so central in town was also amazing.

We knew it had huge potential.

So we bought it in 2016 when I was pregnant with Olivia and Zeppelin, the dog, was just a puppy.

Absolutely nothing had been done to the property so we have renovated the entire home.

Initially we lived off one floor and did basic aesthetic work before the big basement conversation in 2019 which we finished in December 2019, just before our son Hugo was born.

In the space of just 12 weeks, we converted the basement into a 70 sqm open plan living space before completing the upstairs conversion 12 months later.

In terms of interiors we like the modern but traditional look.

Upstairs, the house has a traditional feel with lots of original features such as dado rails.

Downstairs, the house is more modern which complements the conversion.

For paints, we used a mix of Dulux and Farrow and Ball.

We love the Farrow and Ball colours but often have them colour matched.

The greatest challenge when renovating Rosemount home in Aberdeen

For me, the greatest challenge was getting the project done with a husband working offshore, a toddler and being pregnant.

But the renovation has absolutely worked out as planned.

We love our home and we love the space we have created.

This property has given us a real sense of achievement.

It feels sad putting it on the market but it’s time for a bigger home, closer to a lot of our friends and family in the central belt.

We’ve loved working on this project as it was our first big project together (with a lot of help from my amazing dad) and we have so many special memories here.

Both the kids have been born while we lived in this house and they have grown up here.

My tips for anyone undertaking a similar project would be to go for it.”

15 Craigie Park, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £438,000.

To arrange a viewing contact James and George Collie on 01224 572777 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Or for more information, check out their Instagram page @ our_granite_home