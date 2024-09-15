Harris bungalow with panoramic sea views goes on the market

A rural bungalow with panoramic coast views has gone up for sale for £275,000.

The two-bedroom Harris property is nestled in the remote Western Isles village of Borve within a 32-acre croft.

Constructed around 90 years ago, the West Coast property has been renovated to a high standard, providing the perfect escape.

With breathtaking views overlooking the sea and the surrounding natural landscape, the bungalow – located around 55-miles north of Stornoway – offers peace and tranquillity from your doorstep and beyond.

What lies beyond the front door?

Approaching the home, on 0.25 acres of land, an idyllic and traditional facade greets you.

Guests are welcomed through the front door into a sun porch, providing the perfect space to enjoy the serene views through every season.

The fireplace is the focal point of the room, adding charm and character to the space while helping to keep residents warm through the harsh winter nights.

Leading off the main sitting room lies the kitchen and family bathroom – located to the rear of the property.

Letting agent Hamish Homes described the space as “practical.”

Harris Bungalow ‘a truly desirable residence’

Returning to the main hall, you are led to the home’s two bedrooms.

The main bedroom, located to the far left, is a double bedroom decorated with carpet and pale yellow painted walls.

From the comfort of your bed, you can enjoy spectacular views of the sea and rural landscape.

Hamish Homes described the home as a “truly desirable residence”.

