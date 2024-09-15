Harris bungalow with panoramic sea views goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Harris bungalow with panoramic sea views goes on the market

This property could be yours for offers over £275,000.

By Michelle Henderson
Bungalow surrounded by green fields and hills.
The bungalow is located in a rural location, on the west coast of the Isle of Harris. Image: Hamish Homes.

A rural bungalow with panoramic coast views has gone up for sale for £275,000.

The two-bedroom Harris property is nestled in the remote Western Isles village of Borve within a 32-acre croft.

Constructed around 90 years ago, the West Coast property has been renovated to a high standard, providing the perfect escape.

With breathtaking views overlooking the sea and the surrounding natural landscape, the bungalow – located around 55-miles north of Stornoway – offers peace and tranquillity from your doorstep and beyond.

Large living room with views overlooking the sea and rural setting.
The living room is a warm and cosy space for all the family, thanks to the multi-fuel fireplace is the focal point of the room. Image: Hamish Homes.

What lies beyond the front door?

Approaching the home, on 0.25 acres of land, an idyllic and traditional facade greets you.

Guests are welcomed through the front door into a sun porch, providing the perfect space to enjoy the serene views through every season.

The property would be a good buy for someone looking to get get away from the hustle and bustle: Image:  Hamish Homes.
The stunning coastline is within walking distance of the home. Image: Hamish Homes.

The fireplace is the focal point of the room, adding charm and character to the space while helping to keep residents warm through the harsh winter nights.

Leading off the main sitting room lies the kitchen and family bathroom – located to the rear of the property.

Letting agent Hamish Homes described the space as “practical.”

The bungalow is surrounded by stunning scenery: Image: Hamish Homes.

Harris Bungalow ‘a truly desirable residence’

Returning to the main hall, you are led to the home’s two bedrooms.

The main bedroom, located to the far left, is a double bedroom decorated with carpet and pale yellow painted walls.

From the comfort of your bed, you can enjoy spectacular views of the sea and rural landscape.

The bungalow is situated on theIsle of Harris. Image: Hamish House.

Hamish Homes described the home as a “truly desirable residence”.

