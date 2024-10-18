Moray country hotel with award-winning restaurant hits the market

A country hotel with an award-winning restaurant on the busy A96 Inverness to Elgin road has been put up for sale for £495,000.

The Old Mill Inn is located in the small hamlet of Brodie between Forres and Nairn.

It is close to the iconic Speyside Whisky Trail, making it a perfect starting point.

The historic Brodie Castle and Brodie Countryfare retail outlet are also within a few minutes’ walk.

A former Victorian Corn Mill dating back to the late 1800s, it underwent a major refurbishment in 2018 by the owners, Sophie and David McLean, creating a boutique country hotel.

It has five ensuite letting rooms, all double or larger, which have their own character with sturdy wooden furniture and plush trimmings.

Award-winning country hotel near Brodie on the market

All bedrooms are located on the inn’s first floor, while the public areas are on the ground floor.

This includes the restaurant, which has garnered impressive reviews and ratings over the years thanks to the current owners.

It has received multiple AA rosettes over the years, with one rosette awarded for the past four years in a row, including in 2024.

It has also maintained a four-star rating for rooms the past three years as well as three AA breakfast awards.

According to The Old Mill Inn website, the restaurant’s cuisine is “modern Scottish food with a sense of nostalgia and a wee bit of fun”.

The restaurant is served via a large commercial kitchen, while a function suite is perfect for parties.

The owner’s accommodation is also an attractive feature.

Comprising three family bedrooms, a dining kitchen and a lounge, this area is self-contained and would provide flexible trading options depending on new owners’ personal circumstances.

The McLeans have been operating the business for six years and have decided to list the hotel on the market as they wish to relocate to take on a new project down south.