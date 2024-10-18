Moray country hotel with award-winning restaurant hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray country hotel with award-winning restaurant hits the market

The Old Mill Inn at Brodie is situated along the busy A96 Inverness to Elgin road.

By Ross Hempseed
Old mill inn brodie
The Old Mill Inn sits on the side of the A96. Image: Business Partnership.

A country hotel with an award-winning restaurant on the busy A96 Inverness to Elgin road has been put up for sale for £495,000.

The Old Mill Inn is located in the small hamlet of Brodie between Forres and Nairn.

It is close to the iconic Speyside Whisky Trail, making it a perfect starting point.

The historic Brodie Castle and Brodie Countryfare retail outlet are also within a few minutes’ walk.

One of the five bedrooms. Image: Business Partnership.

A former Victorian Corn Mill dating back to the late 1800s, it underwent a major refurbishment in 2018 by the owners, Sophie and David McLean, creating a boutique country hotel.

It has five ensuite letting rooms, all double or larger, which have their own character with sturdy wooden furniture and plush trimmings.

The restaurant. Image: Business Partnership.

Award-winning country hotel near Brodie on the market

All bedrooms are located on the inn’s first floor, while the public areas are on the ground floor.

This includes the restaurant, which has garnered impressive reviews and ratings over the years thanks to the current owners.

It has received multiple AA rosettes over the years, with one rosette awarded for the past four years in a row, including in 2024.

It has also maintained a four-star rating for rooms the past three years as well as three AA breakfast awards.

Example of the food served at The Old Mill Inn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

According to The Old Mill Inn website, the restaurant’s cuisine is “modern Scottish food with a sense of nostalgia and a wee bit of fun”.

The restaurant is served via a large commercial kitchen, while a function suite is perfect for parties.

The Old Mill Inn, Brodie. Image: Business Partnership.

The owner’s accommodation is also an attractive feature.

Comprising three family bedrooms, a dining kitchen and a lounge, this area is self-contained and would provide flexible trading options depending on new owners’ personal circumstances.

The McLeans have been operating the business for six years and have decided to list the hotel on the market as they wish to relocate to take on a new project down south.

Conversation