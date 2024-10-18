Royal National Mod brings business boost to Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Royal National Mod brings business boost to Oban

Locals say the impact of the multi-million-pound event has been "terrific" for the area.

Daniel MacIntyre of The View says the Mod has boosted business in the town. Image Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

The Royal National Mod has boosted business in Oban – and the effects will be felt for years to come, say locals.

On the last day of competitions, BID4Oban – the town’s business improvement district – said the impact of the multi-million pound event had been “terrific” for the area.

Chief executive Andrew Spence and Kay Macdonald, who is town and digital ambassador, said it was a week that will go down in history.

“It’s a nine-day event like no other,” Mrs Macdonald said.

“I was driving into work the other morning and the town was filled with smiles and music. A choir was singing on Argyll Square and it was simply beautiful to hear.

“Every pub is full, and people are really enjoying themselves. Oban is truly the home of the Mod, there is no doubt about it.”

Royal National Mod
Fringe events like the torchlight procession brought thousands of people into Oban during the Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

She added that the impact on businesses and hospitality “has been immense”.

“I hope every single person has enjoyed the town’s hospitality,” she said.

“In time we’ll ne able to see just how well that prosperity transfers into people coming back and bringing friends, because they have had such a great time here in Oban.”

Mr Spence described the Mod in Oban as “one of the greatest events” in the Scottish calendar.

He continued: “It is wonderful to see that so many people are getting involved in organising and helping to put on the Mod.

“People of all ages are working together, and that responsibility will go on to impact the other events we put on in the town.

The Oban Pipe Band led the torchlight procession through the town on the first night. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Oban is absolutely the perfect location for the Royal National Mod. People who come here will tell you that it is such a good location, because everything is within walking –  or staggering – distance,” he joked.

“Until you return dear Mod friends, there is always a place for you here in Oban.”

Mod has been ‘a real boost to business’

Businesswoman Veronica MacKenzie, who runs O-Bun Deli on Argyll Square, said that as a new venture, the event has got her off to a great start.

She said: “‘It’s been great to see so many people in the town.

Veronica Mackenzie has opened up O-Bun Deli in Oban
Veronica Mackenzie said the Mod has been great for business. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“As a new business, we were delighted to serve up lunches and breakfasts for people taking part in the Mod.

“The last few days have been very busy, and to be asked to provide a lunch for a choir was amazing.

“There are so many people in the town, moving around to venues and popping in to take something with them to eat.”

Daniel MacIntyre of The View and Mantrap bars agreed the town has been buzzing.

Daniel MacIntyre one of the owners of The View in Oban.
Daniel MacIntyre of The View. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

He said: “It has been great to see so many Gaels in town.

“The Mod fringe programme has been jam-packed and it is evidence that Oban should celebrate our heritage, culture and music more often.

“Let’s not wait for another six years or more for the Royal National Mod to return home.

“We should get planning our next celebration now.”

Donna MacCulloch, of Roxy’s Coffee and Tea House on Argyll Square, said the Mod has been a “real boost to business”.

Donna MacCulloch
Donna MacCulloch proprietor of Roxy’s in Argyll Square. Image: Supplied.

“We opened an extra day and we served up lots of cakes and good food to many Mod-goers,” she said.

“We are now closing for a short break, reopening on October 29.”

Joy Dunlop and Duncan MacNeil shared their road to Gaelic with The Press and Journal yesterday, as our coverage of the largest Gaelic language and culture festival continues.

If you want to learn how to win a Gold Medal at the Mod, we spoke to Ryan Johnston for his best advice.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

