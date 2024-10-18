Royal National Mod brings business boost to Oban

The Royal National Mod has boosted business in Oban – and the effects will be felt for years to come, say locals.

On the last day of competitions, BID4Oban – the town’s business improvement district – said the impact of the multi-million pound event had been “terrific” for the area.

Chief executive Andrew Spence and Kay Macdonald, who is town and digital ambassador, said it was a week that will go down in history.

“It’s a nine-day event like no other,” Mrs Macdonald said.

“I was driving into work the other morning and the town was filled with smiles and music. A choir was singing on Argyll Square and it was simply beautiful to hear.

“Every pub is full, and people are really enjoying themselves. Oban is truly the home of the Mod, there is no doubt about it.”

She added that the impact on businesses and hospitality “has been immense”.

“I hope every single person has enjoyed the town’s hospitality,” she said.

“In time we’ll ne able to see just how well that prosperity transfers into people coming back and bringing friends, because they have had such a great time here in Oban.”

Mr Spence described the Mod in Oban as “one of the greatest events” in the Scottish calendar.

He continued: “It is wonderful to see that so many people are getting involved in organising and helping to put on the Mod.

“People of all ages are working together, and that responsibility will go on to impact the other events we put on in the town.

“Oban is absolutely the perfect location for the Royal National Mod. People who come here will tell you that it is such a good location, because everything is within walking – or staggering – distance,” he joked.

“Until you return dear Mod friends, there is always a place for you here in Oban.”

Mod has been ‘a real boost to business’

Businesswoman Veronica MacKenzie, who runs O-Bun Deli on Argyll Square, said that as a new venture, the event has got her off to a great start.

She said: “‘It’s been great to see so many people in the town.

“As a new business, we were delighted to serve up lunches and breakfasts for people taking part in the Mod.

“The last few days have been very busy, and to be asked to provide a lunch for a choir was amazing.

“There are so many people in the town, moving around to venues and popping in to take something with them to eat.”

Daniel MacIntyre of The View and Mantrap bars agreed the town has been buzzing.

He said: “It has been great to see so many Gaels in town.

“The Mod fringe programme has been jam-packed and it is evidence that Oban should celebrate our heritage, culture and music more often.

“Let’s not wait for another six years or more for the Royal National Mod to return home.

“We should get planning our next celebration now.”

Donna MacCulloch, of Roxy’s Coffee and Tea House on Argyll Square, said the Mod has been a “real boost to business”.

“We opened an extra day and we served up lots of cakes and good food to many Mod-goers,” she said.

“We are now closing for a short break, reopening on October 29.”

