Mike and Dinara put their dream home they built near Portsoy on the market for £400,000

Building their dream family home in the countryside of Portsoy was a labour of love for Mike Bremner and his wife Dinara.

Set within two acres, the contemporary detached home, located between Keith and Portsoy, was built from scratch by Mike, an offshore marine engineer and his wife Dinara, who works in offshore project management.

“We bought Inverkindling about three years ago,” says Mike.

“The original cottage, which dates back about 150 years and would’ve originally housed farm workers on the estate, had pretty much fallen down.

“There was really was nothing left to save apart from the outbuildings so we decided to demolish what was left of the original cottage and build our dream home.”

‘We built our dream home from scratch’

The couple, who have a three-year-old daughter Beth and another baby on the way, relished the opportunity to create their dream home.

“We were attracted to the site originally because of the size, the stunning 360-degree views and the fact that it’s secluded but is still very accessible,” says Mike.

“Dinara is from Kazakhstan, so building in the countryside away from the big cities was what she wanted for the kids.

“So we basically built our dream home from scratch and we repaired the adjacent steading.

“We also re-landscaped everything as the land had been empty and neglected for years.”

Elegant energy efficient home…

Completed just this year, the beautiful home is set out over two levels and is achingly modern throughout.

This sleek home is also energy efficient with features including an air source heat pump which provides underfloor heating on the ground floor as well as thermal solar panels to heat the water.

After admiring its elegant exterior, it’s time to be wowed by the impressive interiors.

At the heart of the home is the attractive open plan living room and dining kitchen.

Featuring high vaulted ceilings and huge windows, this area brings the stunning countryside indoors.

“The vaulted ceiling is 6m in height which to be honest didn’t look so high in the plans but once it was finished we were like ‘wow’,” says Mike.

“We didn’t build with the intention of selling so everything is to a high standard of finish.”

Every corner is sleek and stylish…

During winter, the open plan living area is particularly cosy thanks to the suspended wood burner.

Meanwhile, the stylish kitchen is sure to inspire the most reluctant of cooks.

The plush property also has three sumptuous bedrooms.

“On a clear day, from one of the bedrooms, you can actually see the coastline,” says Mike.

Outside, the large garden which extends to two acres is quite literally a breath of fresh air and has been the perfect playground for the couple’s daughter Beth.

“The huge garden has been great for Beth as its given her freedom,” says Mike.

“She loves coming in the tractor with me when I’m cutting the grass.

“We’ve also enjoyed having picnics with her under the apple trees as well as barbecues in the summer and also fun in the snow.”

‘We’ll miss everything about our home’

Adjacent to the house is a traditional steading which has potential for re-development as well as an additional utility room.

After creating so many precious memories in their new build home, Mike and Dinara, have put their wonderful home on the market.

“We love everything about the house, but we have the opportunity to buy a very similar plot close by to my parents,” says Mike.

“It will make life easier when Dinara returns to work as we’ll have free childcare.

“And we enjoyed the challenge of building our own bespoke home so much that we’re looking forward to doing it all again.”

‘It would make a superb party house’

With such flexible accommodation, Mike says their energy efficient property would suit a variety of potential buyers.

“It would suit a wide range of people including a retired couple as you would not need to use the stairs,” says Mike.

“It’s a superb family home and it would also make a superb party house as the vaulted ceiling is great for music.

“We will miss everything about the property and we’re still thinking why are selling.”

Although Mike and Dinara will be sad to leave, they’re happy in the knowledge that their Portsoy home will bring so much joy to the next owners.

“We’re very sad to leave but we know that Beth’s granny is the best childminder she could have and of course we’ll enjoy getting to work on our second build project.

“All our friends and family say we’re mad to sell as they know how much time and effort we put into it but life’s an adventure so you may as well enjoy it.”

Inverkindling Cottage, Bogmurchals, Banff, is on the market at a guide price of £400,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01463 224343 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

