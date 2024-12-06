Mike and Dinara put their dream home they built near Portsoy on the market for £400,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike and Dinara put their dream home they built near Portsoy on the market for £400,000

Mike and Dinara Bremner relished the chance to build their dream home from scratch and the results are amazing.

By Rosemary Lowne
Inverkindling Cottage is a contemporary countryside home.
Building their dream family home in the countryside of Portsoy was a labour of love for Mike Bremner and his wife Dinara.

Set within two acres, the contemporary detached home, located between Keith and Portsoy, was built from scratch by Mike, an offshore marine engineer and his wife Dinara, who works in offshore project management.

“We bought Inverkindling about three years ago,” says Mike.

“The original cottage, which dates back about 150 years and would’ve originally housed farm workers on the estate, had pretty much fallen down.

“There was really was nothing left to save apart from the outbuildings so we decided to demolish what was left of the original cottage and build our dream home.”

Dinara and Mike Bremner with their daughter Beth. Image: Mike Bremner
Inverkindling Cottage is stunning from the outside but wait until you see inside. Image: Galbraith

‘We built our dream home from scratch’

The couple, who have a three-year-old daughter Beth and another baby on the way, relished the opportunity to create their dream home.

“We were attracted to the site originally because of the size, the stunning 360-degree views and the fact that it’s secluded but is still very accessible,” says Mike.

“Dinara is from Kazakhstan, so building in the countryside away from the big cities was what she wanted for the kids.

“So we basically built our dream home from scratch and we repaired the adjacent steading.

“We also re-landscaped everything as the land had been empty and neglected for years.”

Enjoy breakfast with a view in this stunning open plan space. Image: Galbraith
Who needs a spa when you have this fabulous bathroom. Image: Galbraith

Elegant energy efficient home…

Completed just this year, the beautiful home is set out over two levels and is achingly modern throughout.

This sleek home is also energy efficient with features including an air source heat pump which provides underfloor heating on the ground floor as well as thermal solar panels to heat the water.

After admiring its elegant exterior, it’s time to be wowed by the impressive interiors.

At the heart of the home is the attractive open plan living room and dining kitchen.

Featuring high vaulted ceilings and huge windows, this area brings the stunning countryside indoors.

“The vaulted ceiling is 6m in height which to be honest didn’t look so high in the plans but once it was finished we were like ‘wow’,” says Mike.

“We didn’t build with the intention of selling so everything is to a high standard of finish.”

Sweet dreams are guaranteed in this sumptuous bedroom. Image: Galbraith
This magical room is perfect for little ones. Image: Galbraith

Every corner is sleek and stylish…

During winter, the open plan living area is particularly cosy thanks to the suspended wood burner.

Meanwhile, the stylish kitchen is sure to inspire the most reluctant of cooks.

The plush property also has three sumptuous bedrooms.

“On a clear day, from one of the bedrooms, you can actually see the coastline,” says Mike.

Outside, the large garden which extends to two acres is quite literally a breath of fresh air and has been the perfect playground for the couple’s daughter Beth.

“The huge garden has been great for Beth as its given her freedom,” says Mike.

“She loves coming in the tractor with me when I’m cutting the grass.

“We’ve also enjoyed having picnics with her under the apple trees as well as barbecues in the summer and also fun in the snow.”

The property comes with two acres of land. Image: Galbraith
The property comes with a steading which has potential for re-development. Image: Galbraith

‘We’ll miss everything about our home’

Adjacent to the house is a traditional steading which has potential for re-development as well as an additional utility room.

After creating so many precious memories in their new build home, Mike and Dinara, have put their wonderful home on the market.

“We love everything about the house, but we have the opportunity to buy a very similar plot close by to my parents,” says Mike.

“It will make life easier when Dinara returns to work as we’ll have free childcare.

“And we enjoyed the challenge of building our own bespoke home so much that we’re looking forward to doing it all again.”

Whip up a storm in the sleek and stylish kitchen. Image: Galbraith
Even the hallway is stylish at Inverkindling Cottage. Image: Galbraith

‘It would make a superb party house’

With such flexible accommodation, Mike says their energy efficient property would suit a variety of potential buyers.

“It would suit a wide range of people including a retired couple as you would not need to use the stairs,” says Mike.

“It’s a superb family home and it would also make a superb party house as the vaulted ceiling is great for music.

“We will miss everything about the property and we’re still thinking why are selling.”

Although Mike and Dinara will be sad to leave, they’re happy in the knowledge that their Portsoy home will bring so much joy to the next owners.

“We’re very sad to leave but we know that Beth’s granny is the best childminder she could have and of course we’ll enjoy getting to work on our second build project.

“All our friends and family say we’re mad to sell as they know how much time and effort we put into it but life’s an adventure so you may as well enjoy it.”

Inverkindling Cottage, Bogmurchals, Banff, is on the market at a guide price of £400,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01463 224343 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

