Claire and Alistair’s stunning period property off Aberdeen’s Great Western Road is on the market for £360,000

With high ceilings, bay windows and feature fireplaces, 163 Duthie Terrace is a period property that oozes charm and character.

By Rosemary Lowne
This photo shows the property's beautiful granite facade
It's impossible not to be impressed by its striking granite exterior. Image: Laurie and Co

With striking stained-glass windows, high ceilings and feature fireplaces, it’s no wonder Claire and Alistair Coutts instantly fell in love with this stunning period property.

Brimming with period charm and character, the superb property just off Great Western Road, has been the perfect home for Claire, who works as a town planning consultant, her husband Alistair who is a teacher, and their two children Callum and Megan.

Built in the early 1900s, the beautifully-renovated three-bedroom property has been a happy home for the family since 2011.

“We got married and got the keys to the house in the same month, which was very hectic,” says Claire.

“For us, we were attracted to the property for its location as it’s between both sets of grandparents.

“We also loved the traditional features in the house, including the high ceilings, the stained glass windows and the fireplace in our bedroom.”

Claire Coutts, pictured with her children Callum and Megan, says that their period property in Aberdeen has been the perfect family home. Image: Laurie and Co
The striking period property has an array of timeless features including beautiful bay windows. Image: Laurie and Co

Stunning period property with pizzazz…

But after 13 wonderful years, the family have reluctantly put their plush period property on the market as they prepare to move onto pastures new.

“It’s a very reluctant sale as we love our home,” says Claire.

“Our son was just one when we moved in and now he’s 6ft 1” tall.

“So we’ve decided to try and look for something with a little bit more space for him.

“But we’re looking to stay in the area, to be close to family and friends.”

Bright and beautiful, the dining area and adjacent snug are made for entertaining. Image: Laurie and Co
Imagine cosying up in the stylish snug. Image: Laurie and Co

Entertaining is an elegant affair…

At first glance, it’s impossible not to be impressed by the property’s gorgeous granite facade.

The good vibes continue inside where an attractive entrance hallway leads through to an elegant front lounge complete with a multi-fuel stove and a beautiful bay window.

Meanwhile, entertaining can be enjoyed in the formal family dining room while a cosy snug provides extra space for relaxation.

At the back of the home, there is a sleek and stylish kitchen with an island breakfast bar and French doors out to the back garden.

Over the years, Claire says the period property has been perfect for entertaining.

“We have had many of the kids’ birthday parties in the garden over the years and I love hosting family get-togethers – the kitchen/dining room is a great space for that,” says Claire.

This attractive kitchen is sure to inspire the most reluctant of cooks. Image: Laurie and Co
Enjoy your morning coffee at this beautiful breakfast island. Image: Laurie and Co

The period property has been beautifully renovated….

Completing the ground floor is a handy utility room, which also has access to the garden, and a stylish shower room.

Upstairs, there are three beautiful bedrooms including a master bedroom with a bay window and a traditional fireplace.

Also on the first floor is a fantastic family bathroom.

During their time in the property, Claire and Alistair have put their own stamp on their home.

“We added a new shower room and utility room downstairs,” says Claire.

“After that, we extended the kitchen and floored and lined the loft to make a den for our children.

“Outside, we landscaped the front and back gardens.”

This area would be perfect as a home office. Image: Laurie and Co
A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in this modern bedroom. Image: Laurie and Co

Garden is perfect for al fresco entertaining…

But when it came to interiors, Claire was in her element.

“I love interior design and studied for a diploma in it when my daughter started school,” says Claire.

“Hopefully the property is ready for the next owner to just move their furniture in.”

Outside, the fully-enclosed back garden is perfect for al fresco entertaining with patio areas and a lawn.

And when it comes to location, Claire says the property is perfectly positioned.

“We love the location, which is walkable to the city centre, but with a range of shops and cafes on Great Western Road,” says Claire.

“The old railway line is at the other end of the road, which gives easy access to the Duthie Park in one direction and Cults in the other.”

Summers can be spent enjoying barbecues in the back garden. Image: Laurie and Co
This little area is a serene outdoor sanctuary. Image: Laurie and Co

‘We will miss everything about our home’

Asked who she thinks the property would suit next, Claire says: “A couple, or young family, or perhaps someone looking to downsize.”

Although they will be sad to say goodbye to their amazing home, Claire says they are happy in the knowledge that it will bring another family so much joy.

“We love our home and have changed everything to suit our tastes and lifestyle, so will miss everything,” says Claire.

“We’ll also miss our neighbours too, who are all very friendly.”

163 Duthie Terrace, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £360,000.

To arrange a viewing, contact Laurie and Co on 01224 645085 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation