Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Feature columnists

Yvie Burnett: Enjoying the north-east views as the train takes the strain

By Yvie Burnett
August 21, 2021, 6:00 am
The views of the north-east coastline from the train are beautiful.
Thank you to everyone who took the time to send messages about our little cat Timple.

It’s sad to hear that a lot of you have gone through similar things. We really appreciate the love.

This week has been about healing and not being too tough on ourselves.

Ollie and I went on a little trip to Aberdeenshire to see my aunties for a day.

We headed up on the train for the first time in years and it was a really pleasant way to travel.

Having glorious sunshine all the way certainly made the views spectacular, especially as there was a lot of lovely coastline to look out of the window at.

I spent a lot of the time on my computer working, and Ollie listened to the cricket, read the papers, (the P&J of course) and did a few sudokus. The time passed very quickly and it was a lot more relaxed than the usual hanging about at the airport for a few hours.

Ollie enjoying his P&J on the train.

Of course, doing a return journey on the train, we did spend more time on board than actually being in Scotland, but it was a change of scene and we still had a whole day there.

Don’t you find though that despite good intentions you eat lots of stodgy food when travelling?

We managed to get a very good advance deal in first class which worked out a lot cheaper than a standard ticket. With standard tickets, however, we might have headed to M&S at the station for a healthy salad or some fruit, but with the food included in our ticket we just seemed to eat the whole way.

It was cups of coffee and shortbread followed by a bacon roll for Ollie and a ploughman’s roll for me. Then came chocolate brownies and crisps followed by ginger ale.

I felt like I was having a real-life Famous Five picnic.

I remember those five children’s picnics always sounding delicious, but it was lashings and lashings of ginger beer not ginger ale they had. Enid Blyton’s colourful language always conjured up such a feast.

It’s not always easy to eat healthily when travelling.

In reality you feel a bit stuffed after a day of eating snacks, but when you get back on the train a day later you do it all again.

So the good news for me this week is that new episodes of my favourite show Grace and Frankie have been released on Netflix.

For those of you who haven’t watched it, it’s about two ladies living together in the most stunning beach house in their later years. Jane Fonda plays Grace and Frankie is Lily Tomlin.

Jane Fonda is one of my absolute idols. I’d love to grow old looking like her.

She, of course, has had so much work done, but she has also kept herself in incredible shape. She started well by doing all her fitness videos back in the day.

Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda, left, and Lily Tomlin, is Yvie’s favourite TV show at the moment. 

When you watch “Grace” looking fabulous and living her best life sitting listening to the waves and sipping cocktails, it makes you think that would be the perfect retirement.

They don’t, however, shy away from the reality of old age either.

I think I’ve told you about this show before, but now there are even more episodes, try to watch from the start. I’m sure you will fall in love with this wonderful duo.

In total contrast to this show, friends recommended Clarkson’s Farm.

We were dubious because we are not fans of Jeremy Clarkson. However this show is totally addictive. It tells of how bad Jeremy Clarkson is at farming and how difficult it is.

Jeremy Clarkson isn’t the most natural farmer, as you can see from his new show. 

The great thing about it is that it doesn’t portray Jeremy Clarkson in a good light. He seems quite happy to be made fun of and to be shown to get a lot of things wrong.

I’ve been brought up surrounded by the farming community, as most of us in this north-east corner have. I therefore know it’s a tough life, but my goodness those people who thought farming was easy need to give this series a watch.

So that’s the Yvie Burnett guide to sitting on your bum watching TV for hours on end.
Or alternatively, sitting on your bum doing nothing for hours on a train.

I promise next week to be a bit more active!

Have a good week,
Yvie x

