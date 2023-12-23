Pet portraits: Festive pictures of the north and north-east’s cutest Christmas companions

Christmas time has finally arrived in Scotland’s north as families finally get together for the holidays.

While everyone will be looking forward to their Christmas Dinner on the 25th, it’s important not to forget the pets looking up at the table during the busy season.

To this end, the Press and Journal asked their readers to send the best pictures of their pets in their best Christmas attire.

And readers did not disappoint.

We received pictures of dogs, cats and even a hedgehog getting in the festive mood.

So without any further ado, enjoy our gallery of the north’s best Christmas pet photos.

Check out our festive pet gallery below